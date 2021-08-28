GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL COLVIN
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

Little more than a week ago, as the Taliban’s stunning takeover of Afghanistan still was snapping into focus, former President Donald Trump issued a statement saying “civilians and others who have been good to our Country ... should be allowed to seek refuge.” But in more recent days, he has turned to warning of the alleged dangers posed by those desperately trying to flee their country before an end-of-month deadline.

“How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America?” he asked.

As Republicans level blistering criticism at Biden during his first major foreign policy crisis, some are turning to the nativist, anti-immigrant rhetoric perfected by Trump during his four years in office. It's causing dismay among others in the party who think the U.S. should look out for those who helped the Americans over the last two decades.

“I think these false narratives that these are a bunch of terrorists are just — they’re completely baseless in reality,” said Olivia Troye, a former White House homeland security adviser who currently serves as director of the Republican Accountability Project. “There’s no basis for this at all in terms of the intelligence and national security world.”

Neil Newhouse, a veteran Republican pollster, said the rhetoric reflects “a general, overall increase” in concern in the country over the risk of terrorist threats after Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban — not just in the short term from those who may not have been properly vetted, but a year or two down the road.

“There’s just a sense that we are less safe as a country as a result of this," he said.

The Biden administration has stressed that every person cleared to come to the U.S. is being thoroughly vetted by officials working around the clock. But the refugees have become an emerging flash point, with Trump and his followers loudly demanding that Americans be prioritized for evacuation and warning of the potential dangers posed by Afghans being rescued in one of the world’s largest-ever civilian airlift operations.

That talk intensified Thursday after a suicide bombing ripped through the crowd at the Kabul airport, killing 13 U.S. service members and well over 150 Afghans.

“How many American military personnel have to die to evacuate unvetted refugees?” tweeted Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont. “Get American citizens out and bring our troops home.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Friday toured the Doña Ana Range complex at Fort Bliss, where many refugees will be housed, and later tweeted the U.S. “should rescue Afghans who’ve assisted the US military, but they should go to a neutral & safe third country.”

“They should NOT come to US w/o a FULL security vetting,” he said.

That followed a call Wednesday by Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform committee, for the administration to brief lawmakers on their efforts to vet Afghan refugees and prevent terrorists from entering the country.

“In the chaotic situation left in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, we are particularly concerned that terrorists and others who wish to harm the United States may seek to infiltrate the country disguised as those who provided assistance to coalition forces in Afghanistan,” he wrote in letters to the secretaries of state and homeland security.

Still others, including Republican governors and members of Congress, have taken a different stance, welcoming refugees to their states and working furiously to help those trying to flee. On Capitol Hill, the effort to help Afghan friends and family of constituents is the rare undertaking that is consuming legislative offices of members of both parties.

The United States and its coalition partners have evacuated more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan since the airlift began Aug. 14, including more than 5,100 American citizens. While the administration’s explicitly stated priority is to evacuate Americans, the numbers reflect the demographics of those trying to flee.

U.S. officials believe about 500 American citizens who want to leave Afghanistan remain in the country; others are believed to want to stay. And many of the Afghans, including those who served as American interpreters and fixers and in other support capacities, are desperate to escape, fearing they will be prime targets for retribution by the Taliban once the U.S. leaves.

But that hasn’t stopped Republicans from accusing the Biden administration of failing to put Americans first.

“We’re actually prioritizing Afghan refugees more than we’re prioritizing our own citizens,” said Republican J.D. Vance, who is running for Senate in Ohio and has made repeat television appearances blasting the administration’s approach.

On Fox Business Network, he claimed, without evidence, that the U.S. has “no knowledge” of 90% of the people being evacuated and said some have shown up on wide-ranging terror databases.

“They put Americans last in every single way, but Americans pay for it all,” echoed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has shot to prominence with incendiary statements.

Trump and his former policy adviser Stephen Miller, along with conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson, have taken things even further, using the same anti-immigrant language that was the hallmark of Trump's 2015 speech announcing his candidacy for the Republican nomination.

“You can be sure the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn’t allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights," Trump said. “Instead, we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods around the world.”

Carlson has warned about Afghans invading America.

The rhetoric underscores the transformation of a party once led by neoconservatives who championed interventionist nation-building policies and invaded Afghanistan — followed by Iraq — nearly 20 years ago.

But not Republicans all are on board.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., whose office has been working around the clock to rescue the “countless” Afghans he says deserve evacuation, chastised those in his party invoking “terrorist” rhetoric.

“I would say that they need to do their homework," he said. “When you talk to the people that we’ve spoken with, when you look at their service record ... when you recognize that they sleep in the same tents, they carry arms together, they’ve been in live firefights, how dare anyone question whether or not they deserve to come to this country or to a safe third country?”

“We’re not talking about just walking down the street and picking and choosing people,” Tillis added. “We know these people. We know who their children are. We know what their service record was. And quite honestly, somebody taking that position, each and every time they do, is insulting a service member who considers these people like brothers and sisters."

Many of the Afghans seeking to come to the U.S. are doing so under the Special Immigrant Visa program designed specifically for individuals who worked with U.S. forces. Adam Bates, policy counsel at the International Refugee Assistance Project, said that, due to their work, those individuals were extensively vetted by U.S. authorities before applying to the program — and are again extensively vetted “by a wide array of federal agencies" before the visas are granted.

Troye, who has spent significant time on the ground in Afghanistan over the years, said Americans became extremely close to the Afghans with whom they served.

“These people became like family to many of us," she said. “It’s really shameful to see some of these Republicans speaking in this way about people who really risked their lives to help us, who were really our allies on the ground."

___

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This week in Bidenomics: Biden’s Beirut

    This week's deadly terrorist attack on US troops may be a political disaster for Biden. He could also recover, as other presidents have after similar events.

  • Florida Republicans support resettling Afghan refugees, translators

    Republicans from South Florida are unequivocally in favor of opening the country’s doors to Afghan refugees and visa holders, though at this time there’s no immediate plan to resettle them in Florida after they arrive in the United States.

  • Biden shedding support from independent voters as Delta variant spreads: Reuters poll

    President Joe Biden is shedding support from independents, a crucial voting bloc that helped Democrats win the White House and Congress last year, as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases slows the country's return to normal from the pandemic, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. At home, the COVID-19 pandemic has surged anew, especially in populous Republican-led states such as Florida and Texas that have resisted new restrictions to hamper the spread of the Delta variant of the virus. Despite Biden's push for vaccinations, 39% of U.S. residents have not had even their first shot, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Pen Farthing could be stuck in Kabul as minister admits - 'I don't know what his chances are'

    Defence secretary Ben Wallace said he doesn't know what Pen Farthing's chances are of getting out of Afghanistan.

  • Yahoo Sportsbook comes to Arizona

    Sports betting is coming to Arizona and there a lots of great places to make your first bet.

  • A fatal shooting started over ‘staring’ in Hialeah. State drops case amid self-defense claim.

    Miami-Dade prosecutors have dropped the murder case against a 19-year-old Hialeah man who shot and killed a motorist after the man “was staring at him” at a gas station in August, a shooting captured on surveillance video.

  • Former Afghan interpreter discusses Afghanistan evacuations

    Program manager of the nonprofit No One Left Behind and former Afghan interpreter Ahmadullah Sediqi joins CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the ongoing evacuations out of Afghanistan.

  • Pierce Brosnan Has A Nice Car Collection

    Money doesn’t buy taste, but this former 007 has both.

  • Venezuela Opposition to Run in Elections, Ending Boycott

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s opposition is set to announce it will break a three-year boycott of elections and register candidates for November’s vote, marking progress on a key issue in political negotiations with President Nicolas Maduro’s government. The country’s main opposition parties are expected to jointly announce they will run in the nationwide vote for mayors and governors scheduled for Nov. 21, according to seven people with direct knowledge of the matter. Opposition leader Juan Guaido

  • Supreme Court eviction ruling puts new pressure on Pelosi

    House Democrats and Republicans are clamoring for congressional action following Thursday's Supreme Court ruling striking down President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium.

  • McCarthy promises ‘day of reckoning’ on Afghanistan in response to Biden impeachment calls

    In response to a wave of Republicans calling for President Joe Biden to be impeached or resign over an attack in Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. service members, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised that there will be a “day of reckoning” but stopped short of joining the chorus of demands.

  • Georgia School Official Responds to COVID Crisis With ‘Tone Deaf’ Blue Jeans Proposal

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyBy the fourth week of the new school year this month, COVID had exploded across Georgia’s Bulloch County School District. As of Monday, 900 students in the district of just 11,000 had tested positive for coronavirus in the first three weeks of school.For weeks, teachers and many parents had called for a mask mandate. But superintendent Charles Wilson refused to issue one. Instead, on Thursday night, he sent an email blast with the subject line

  • Tom Cruise's BMW stolen during filming in U.K.

    Tom Cruise got a small taste of how the rest of the world lives this week when his security staff's BMW X7 was stolen from outside his hotel during filming of the next installment in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. While the BMW may be safe, it reportedly held thousands of pounds worth of luggage and other personal items, which have yet to be recovered. Local authorities believe the thieves spoofed the BMW's key fob signal in order to gain access to the car; it was reportedly not parked in a secured lot.

  • H.E.R Will Make Her Film Debut In The Film Adaptation Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical

    The "Best Part" singer has snagged her first movie role.

  • Is the TikTok Horse Filter on Babies Funny or Cruel? An Expert Weighs In

    It's a horse (filter), of course. But babies don't know that, and it's making them cry. Is it really a joke if not everyone is laughing? An expert offers her take.

  • Charges pending against Lyons brothers after 2 bodies found buried in backyard

    Investigators in southwest suburban Lyons say they found two bodies buried in backyard..

  • Should the Pentagon Really Build a Flying 'Sea Monster'?

    Wing-in-ground craft first popped up during the Cold War, but never really took off.

  • Experts warn of dangers from breach of voter system software

    Republican efforts questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential race have led to voting system breaches that election security experts say pose a heightened risk to future elections. Copies of the Dominion Voting Systems software used to manage elections — from designing ballots to configuring voting machines and tallying results — were distributed at an event this month in South Dakota organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has made unsubstantiated claims about last year's election. “It’s a game-changer in that the environment we have talked about existing now is a reality,” said Matt Masterson, a former top election security official in the Trump administration.

  • Biden administration sets up mass Covid vaccination site for Afghan evacuees

    The site at the Dulles Expo Center will offer the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a White House official.

  • 'What's the talent like in America?' Premiere League trying to bring pro cricket to USA

    With more than a billion fans worldwide, cricket is the No. 2 spectator sport behind soccer. The U.S. is a relatively untapped market.