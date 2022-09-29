GOP rips governor's use of convicted felon, now business owner, in campaign ad

Sep. 29—Republicans intent on winning back control of the Governor's Office in November have been using crime in New Mexico as a constant source of attack against incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as she seeks a second term.

The governor may have given the GOP more ammunition in her latest campaign ad, which includes an Albuquerque bicycle shop owner who is a convicted felon.

"As Mark Ronchetti rolls out more law enforcement endorsements, Michelle Lujan Grisham is trotting out a convicted felon to sing her praises," Will Reinert, a spokesman for the Republican Governors Association, said in a statement Wednesday — the same day the Albuquerque Police Officers Association announced it was endorsing Ronchetti in the hotly contested gubernatorial race.

"We understand why [bicycle shop owner] Amanda Batty would move to Governor Lujan Grisham's soft on crime New Mexico, but we didn't think Lujan Grisham was desperate enough to put her in an ad," Reinert added.

Batty, who, according to court records, was convicted of a third-degree felony in Utah in 2005 for attempted theft and then arrested again four months later for violating the terms of her probation, is among a handful of small-business owners featured in a new TV ad that calls Lujan Grisham a "great governor."

In a telephone interview, Batty expressed dismay her criminal past was being politicized by Republicans.

"I pity that they do not have the experience that would make them want to be more compassionate and more kind towards other members of our community and that they lack the basic humanity and dignity of trying to be a positive part of society rather than tearing other people down," she said.

The former professional mountain bike athlete said she's never made her felony conviction a secret.

"You are more than welcome to Google anything that I have written on that criminal background ... and how it continues to affect the way that I interact with society and those around me for the benefit of that," she said.

Batty, who owns The Bike Coop, which bills itself as the oldest bike shop in Albuquerque, said she made a "human mistake" when she was younger, "did her time," turned her life around and is now "contributing positively to this community and to New Mexico at large."

"I've addressed this because people love going after everyone's skeletons," she said. "You can quote me on that. I would prefer that you did. People love bringing out other people's skeletons in order to hide their own problems. But I have never attempted to hide my skeletons. I prop them up on the front porch for everyone to see. I'm not ashamed of my past."

Batty also said she will not apologize for the mistakes she made when she was young.

"I came from a really bad background, and I made some unfortunate choices because of the people that I was surrounded by," she said. "And I will not and I never have apologized for that. I've moved forward with my life."

Batty said she hires contractors who have criminal convictions "because I don't believe that one mistake should destroy someone's entire life."

Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign, said the governor believes Batty is a "prime example" of someone who made a mistake, took responsibility for it and turned their life around.

"She strongly supports Ms. Batty's dedication to her small business and community leadership for the nearly 20 years since she was involved in a bad situation shortly after leaving the foster care system," Corcoran said in a statement. "Governor Lujan Grisham stands with the majority of New Mexicans who believe in second chances."

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ronchetti has made crime a top issue in the gubernatorial race.

But he's not the only Republican doing so.

"In the final phase of the midterm campaign, Republicans are intensifying their focus on crime and public safety, hoping to shift the debate onto political terrain that many of the party's strategists and candidates view as favorable," the New York Times reported earlier this week in a story that included Ronchetti. "The strategy seeks to capitalize on some voters' fears about safety — after a pandemic-fueled crime surge that in some cities has yet to fully recede."

Ronchetti's camp touted its endorsements from law enforcement organizations Wednesday.

"We can either stay on the path we are on, one of failed leadership by Michelle Lujan Grisham, or we can chart a new course, where our police are supported and our streets become safer for our residents again," Ronchetti said in a statement announcing endorsements from the Albuquerque police union, as well as the New Mexico Fraternal Order of Police.

