Second Whistle-blower May Emerge, Times Says: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- The House Intelligence Committee heard Friday from intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who has said he examined a whistle-blower’s complaint about President Donald Trump and Ukraine and found it to be “urgent” and “credible.”

Here are the latest developments:

Second Whistle-blower May Come Forward: (9:42)

A second person is considering whether to come forward as a whistle-blower in the investigation of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Friday night.

The second person, like the whistle-blower whose complaint touched off the House impeachment inquiry, is an intelligence official, the Times said, but has more direct knowledge of what transpired leading up to the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The Times report, which cited two unnamed sources, said the second person had spoken to Atkinson.

Democrats Subpoena White House Records (6:21 p.m.)

House impeachment investigators on Friday subpoenaed the White House for documents on efforts by President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to pressure Ukraine, an escalation in the battle between Democrats and the White House over records and testimony.

Much of the information sought relates to alleged attempts by Trump and Giuliani, as well as others in the administration, to prod Ukraine into launching an investigation to help discredit Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

”We deeply regret that President Trump has put us -- and the nation -- in this position, but his actions have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena,” the chairmen of three committees wrote.

Senator Says Trump Denied Ukraine Aid Link (4:18 p.m.)

GOP Senator Ron Johnson says Trump denied to him in August that he linked security aid for Ukraine to Trump’s effort to prod that country into conducting an investigation about the 2016 U.S. election.

Johnson told the Wall Street Journal that Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told him that aid was being tied to Trump’s wish for an investigation by Ukraine.

Johnson said he asked Trump about the matter and the president said he would “never do that.”

Pence Documents Sought by House Committees (3:41 p.m.)

Chairmen of three House committees asked Vice President Mike Pence Friday to provide documents for the Trump-Ukraine investigation.

The chairmen said in a letter that public reports have “have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the president’s stark message to the Ukrainian president.“

The chairmen are seeking, by Oct. 15, any documents Pence has related to his Sept. 1 meeting with Ukraine’s president during which the vice president was reported to have discussed the hold on U.S. security aid to that country.

The committee leaders also requested any documents Pence may have reviewed after Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, because of reports that a member of Pence’s staff may have participated in the call.

Pence’s office said in a statement that the letter “does not appear to be a serious request” and that it has been forwarded to his counsel’s office for a response.

Ex-Envoy Says He Was Unaware of Ukraine Pressure (1:15 p.m.)

Former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker sought to distance himself from any attempt to urge Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, telling three House committees that he “at no time” was aware of or took part in such an effort.

Volker delivered the statement in his prepared remarks, obtained by Bloomberg News, to a closed door session with the panels on Thursday.

Volker said he didn’t act as a facilitator for Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in setting up meetings or other activities designed to leverage pressure on Ukraine officials for a probe of Biden and his son.

“Notably, I did not listen in on the July 25, 2019, phone call between President Trump and President Zelenskiy, and received only superficial readouts about that conversation afterwards,” he said in the remarks. “I was not aware that Vice President Biden’s name was mentioned, or a request was made to investigate him, until the transcript of this call was released on September 25, 2019.”