GOP secretary of state hopefuls see corrupt political system

CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
·5 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans seeking to overhaul how elections are run by becoming their state’s chief election official said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party.

The candidates -- Arizona’s Mark Finchem, Michigan’s Kristina Karamo, Nevada’s Jim Marchant and New Mexico’s Audrey Trujillo -- appeared at a conference inside a South Florida hotel ballroom that featured numerous speakers falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“Our biggest enemy is our own party,” said Marchant, a businessman and former state lawmaker who was among Trump’s most ardent supporters challenging President Joe Biden's 2020 win in Nevada. “Even though we are Republicans, we are kind of the outsiders. We have a battle, but we’re not giving up.”

All are members of the America First Secretary of State Coalition, which calls for large-scale changes to elections. While not officially tied to Trump’s America First movement, it’s part of the broader effort promoting conservative candidates who align with the former president’s views.

Eliminating voting machines, mailed ballots and early voting are among their plans. The coalition also supports hand-counting of all ballots and a single day of voting for all Americans with few exceptions. They did not say whether Election Day should be a national holiday.

Many of their ideas are based on unfounded claims that voting machines are being manipulated. Nearly two years after the 2020 election, no evidence has emerged to suggest widespread fraud or manipulation while reviews in state after state have upheld the results showing Biden won.

The four are among the nearly 1 in 3 Republican candidates running for statewide offices that play a role in overseeing, certifying or defending elections who have supported overturning the results of the 2020 presidential contest, according to an Associated Press review.

Election experts say candidates who dispute the results of a valid election in which there has been no evidence of wrongdoing pose a danger of interfering in future elections. They warn it could trigger chaos if they refuse to accept or challenge results they don’t like.

With less than nine weeks before the November election, the candidates took time off the campaign trail in their own states to appear at the event, organized by the secretary of state coalition and the Florida affiliate of The America Project. The America Project was founded by Michael Flynn, the retired lieutenant general and Trump’s former national security adviser, and Patrick Byrne, founder of Overstock.com.

It was the latest in a nationwide effort to question the results of the 2020 election and promote conspiracy theories about voting machines and the workings of election offices. The forums, held for well over a year, have helped to undermine confidence in elections among broad swaths of the Republican Party.

A few hundred people attended Saturday's conference, which featured numerous panels claiming that elections are being manipulated in a variety of ways. One panel was comprised of former candidates -- Democrats and Republicans from around the country -- who sought to cast doubt on their election losses in bids to challenge elected officials in their states.

Karamo, a community college professor, gained prominence after the 2020 election for claiming she saw irregularities in the processing of handling mailed ballots while serving as an election observer in Detroit. She called the election system corrupt.

“This is not a partisan issue. It’s a liberty issue,” Karamo said. “That’s why you see people in our own party, claiming to be Republicans, trying to silence us and stop us. Even though we are the Republican nominees of this office, we have people in our own party trying to make us lose. Because they are in on it.”

A wide-ranging review of the 2020 election in Michigan by Republicans who control the state Legislature found no systemic fraud and no issues that would have changed the results. Similar reviews in other battleground states have come to the same conclusion. Dozens of court cases brought by Trump and his allies were turned away, and even the former president's own Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Nevertheless, the Republican secretary of state candidates speaking Saturday spoke of a system they see as hopelessly corrupted.

Finchem said he did his job as a state lawmaker in calling a public hearing to discuss election concerns and noted how Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican in his final term, dismissed the effort: “How do you like me now, Doug?” Finchem said.

He added: “We are in battle against a cartel.”

Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something the law provides no way to do.

False claims about the 2020 election have led to death threats against election officials and workers, prompting some to leave the profession and raising concerns about a loss of experienced professionals overseeing elections in November.

The repeated false claims of a stolen election also have eroded confidence in U.S. elections. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll in 2021 found that about two-thirds of Republicans say they do not think Biden was legitimately elected.

Trujillo, a small business owner from the central New Mexico town of Corrales, said she wants the state’s officials to follow the law when it comes to elections and to increase transparency. For example, she raised concerns about the security of drop boxes used to return mailed ballots, even though there is no evidence of widespread problems with drop boxes.

She also criticized election officials for being dismissive or even condescending to voters who have doubts.

“We have questions as voters and we should get to ask them,” Trujillo said in an interview after speaking as part of the panel. “We shouldn’t feel like, ‘OK, we can’t ask that because it’s taboo and we’ll look like we’re trying to question the elections.’ Because the integrity needs to be there. It needs to be very transparent.”

Recommended Stories

  • Judge criticizes state of Florida on not granting promised additional medical marijuana licenses

    An appeals-court judge this week chided Florida health officials for not following up on promises to grant additional medical-marijuana licenses as required by state law, saying potential applicants are “understandably frustrated” and offering a legal playbook for entrepreneurs who have been shut out of the cannabis market for years.

  • Uvalde Police Arrest Four Suspects Following ‘Suspected Gang-Related’ Shooting at Local Park

    Authorities told KSAT12 that the shooting was "not a dangerous situation for the general public"

  • Sunday shows preview: Trump, DOJ battle over Mar-a-Lago probe continues; King Charles III ascends the throne

    Continuing battles over the FBI’s investigation into the documents former President Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago and King Charles III’s ascension to the British throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II are expected to dominate the discussion on this Sunday’s talk shows. Trump and the Justice Department (DOJ) each submitted the names of two candidates…

  • Nevada Republican Can’t Raise Money and Won’t Shut Up About It

    Trevor Bexon/GettyIt’s no secret that Nevada's Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is behind on fundraising. But while he’s chest-thumping in public and forecasting the state will swing red, he’s simultaneously griping that his Democratic opponent isn’t having the same problem attracting donors.In audio obtained by The Daily Beast from a July luncheon with the Southern Hills Republican Women, Laxalt, amid the sounds of clinking cutlery, said, “The Democrats have unlimited money, they have unli

  • Wall St. ends higher, driven by banks, healthcare

    STORY: U.S. stocks posted gains on Thursday, lifted mainly by banks and healthcare companies, as investors digested remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that appeared to confirm bets of a large interest rate hike later this month.The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were each up about six-tenths of a percent.Powell said the central bank is "strongly committed" to bringing inflation down and needs to keep going until it gets the job done.Loreen Gilbert is CEO of WealthWise Financial Services.“The markets interpreted that speech as positive in that he indicated that while they are going to be fighting inflation with rate hikes, they also hope to do so without too much of a cost to people – which is in some way a little bit different tone that what he said at Jackson Hole, when he talked about the pain for consumers and businesses.”Bank of America, Barclays and Jeffries said they now see a 75-basis points interest rate hike coming at this month’s Fed meeting.The increasing odds of another outsized rate hike boosted both the rate-sensitive S&P 500 bank index and the S&P 500 healthcare sector.The Healthcare sector was also lifted by positive news about an anti-blindness treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The drugmaker's shares jumped more than 18%.In other movers, GameStop surged more than 7% after the video game retailer reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss… and American Eagle Outfitters tumbled almost 9% after the apparel maker missed second-quarter profit estimates and said it would pause its quarterly dividend as it fortifies its finances against a hit from inflation.

  • Boogaloo on Facebook, Kiwi Farms and police in the Oath Keepers: Explaining the week in extremism

    If that’s an extraordinary word salad, here's how to make sense of it.

  • Hit-and-run surveillance video

    Surveillance captured a vehicle driving seconds before the hit-and-run that killed Tasha Davis early Saturday morning in Milwaukee. FOX6 is not showing the moment she was hit.

  • Why canceling student debt will make tuition inflation worse and weaken America

    Can't cover your bills? Don't worry. Uncle Sam is in a forgiving mood, writes Vitaliy Katsenelson.

  • We’re Seeing the Devastation of Environmental Racism—From Mississippi to Pakistan

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyTypically, when an environmental disaster hits America there is wall to wall media coverage.If it’s a flood, we see the same images gracing our screens: houses, roads, schools, and cars underwater, once thriving neighborhoods washed away. If it’s a fire, hurricane, or tornado the coverage is similar—you talk to the locals with tears in their eyes standing in front of what used to be their neighborhoods wondering how they will rebuild. The

  • California Governor Gavin Newsom feels the heat on farm labor measure

    Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon write a new chapter in California’s decades-long conflict over the unionization of workers in the state’s huge agricultural industry — and what he does could affect his obvious quest to become a national political figure.

  • What Arizona can learn from California's inability to keep the lights on

    Once again, like the past few summers, California is unable to provide electricity to its citizens. The opportunity for Arizona is clear.

  • ‘The environment is upside down’: Why Dems are winning the culture wars

    Changes in public opinion may have reversed the political landscape for the culture wars.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys.

    If you are still hesitant to jump in, keep in mind that dividend stocks can be a safer bet, an excellent method to generate passive income. Look for companies that continue to pay dividends regardless of the state of the market, which is a sign of their stability. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has dominated the beverage market for many years with a profitable business model.

  • South Bend officer given probation for sex crimes conviction

    South Bend police officer Timothy Barber was sentenced to probation Friday after he admitted to the statutory rape of a 16-year-old girl.

  • Editorial: California's backward laws prioritize housing cars over people. Let's fix that

    Cities often cling to parking requirements because Californians have come to expect abundant free parking. That comes at the expense of affordable housing.

  • Man sought for destroying and robbing Minneapolis mosque

    A mosque in south Minneapolis suffered tens of thousands of dollars in damages after a thief broke in and went on a destructive rampage on Sunday night. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Tawfiq Islamic Center at the corner of Minnehaha Avenue and East 24th Street in the Seward neighborhood.

  • Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck in Bellingham

    A man was killed in Bellingham overnight after he was struck by a pickup truck, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

  • Scott says media ‘vultures’ trying to divide GOP amid scrutiny over Senate strategy

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), said “vultures” in the media are trying to divide Republicans after multiple national outlets published stories detailing a feud between Scott and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “As is predictable for this time of year, the vultures in the left-wing news…

  • Shooting Takes Place at Uvalde Memorial Park Injuring 2 People

    Police are investigating after a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park in Texas left two juveniles injured on Sept. 8.

  • Mariah Parker's resignation formally accepted by Gov. Kemp, paving way for special election

    Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced he accepted the resignation of Athens-Clarke commissioner Mariah Parker.