GOP Seeks to Empower Poll Watchers, Raising Intimidation Worries

Nick Corasaniti
·10 min read
President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, early Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, 2020. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, early Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, 2020. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

HOUSTON — The red dot of a laser pointer circled downtown Houston on a map during a virtual training of poll watchers by the Harris County Republican Party. It highlighted densely populated, largely Black, Latino and Asian neighborhoods.

“This is where the fraud is occurring,” a county Republican official said falsely in a leaked video of the training, which was held in March. A precinct chair in the northeastern, largely white suburbs of Houston, he said he was trying to recruit people from his area “to have the confidence and courage” to act as poll watchers in the circled areas in upcoming elections.

A question at the bottom corner of the slide indicated just how many poll watchers the party wanted to mobilize: “Can we build a 10K Election Integrity Brigade?”

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

As Republican lawmakers in major battleground states seek to make voting harder and more confusing through a web of new election laws, they are simultaneously making a concerted legislative push to grant more autonomy and access to partisan poll watchers — citizens trained by a campaign or a party and authorized by local election officials to observe the electoral process.

This effort has alarmed election officials and voting rights activists alike. There is a long history of poll watchers being used to intimidate voters and harass election workers, often in ways that target Democratic-leaning communities of color and stoke fears that have the overall effect of voter suppression. During the 2020 election, President Donald Trump’s campaign repeatedly promoted its “army” of poll watchers as he publicly implored supporters to venture into heavily Black and Latino cities and hunt for voter fraud.

Republicans have offered little evidence to justify a need for poll watchers to have expanded access and autonomy. As they have done for other election changes — including reduced early voting, stricter absentee ballot requirements and limits on drop boxes — they have grounded their reasoning in arguments that their voters want more secure elections. That desire was born in large part out of Trump’s repeated lies about last year’s presidential contest, which included complaints about insufficient poll watcher access.

Now, with disputes over the rules governing voting at a fever pitch, the rush to empower poll watchers threatens to inject further tension into elections.

Both partisan and nonpartisan poll watching have been a key component of U.S. elections for years, and Republicans and Democrats alike have routinely sent trained observers to the polls to monitor the process and report back on any worries. In recent decades, laws have often helped keep aggressive behavior at bay, preventing poll watchers from getting too close to voters or election officials and maintaining a relatively low threshold for expelling anyone who misbehaves.

But now Republican state lawmakers in 20 states have introduced at least 40 bills that would expand the powers of poll watchers, and 12 of those bills in six states are currently progressing through legislatures, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

In Texas, the Republican-controlled Legislature is advancing legislation that would allow them to photograph and video-record voters receiving assistance, as well as make it extremely difficult for election officials to order the removal of poll watchers.

The video-recording measure has particularly alarmed voting rights groups, which argue that it could result in the unwanted identification of a voter in a video posted on social media or allow isolated incidents to be used by partisan news outlets to craft a widespread narrative.

“If you have a situation, for example, where people who are poll workers do not have the ability to throw out anybody at the polls who is being disruptive or anyone at the polls who is intimidating voters, that’s essentially authorizing voter intimidation,” said Jon Greenbaum, chief counsel for the nonpartisan Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Republicans have been increasingly open in recent years about their intent to line up legions of supporters to monitor the polls. Following the lead of Trump, they have often framed the observational role in militaristic tones, amplifying their arguments of its necessity with false claims of widespread fraud. Just three years ago, the courts lifted a consent decree that for more than three decades had barred the Republican National Committee from taking an active role in poll watching; in 2020, the committee jumped back into the practice.

In Florida, Republicans in the state Legislature passed a new election bill Thursday that includes a provision allowing one partisan poll watcher per candidate on the ballot during the inspection of votes. The measure carries the potential to significantly overcrowd election officials. The bill also does not stipulate any distance that poll watchers must keep from election workers.

In Michigan, a GOP bill would allow challengers to sit close enough to read poll books, tabulators and other election records and would let them challenge a voter’s eligibility if they had “a good reason.”

The Republican drive to empower poll watchers adds to the mounting evidence that much of the party continues to view the 2020 election through the same lens as Trump, who has repeatedly argued that his losses in key states must have been because of fraud.

“It seems like the No. 1 goal of these laws is to perpetuate the Big Lie,” said Dale Ho, director of the Voting Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union. “So when you get these unfounded charges that there was fraud or cheating in the election and people say, ‘Well, that’s not detected,’ the purveyors of these lies say, ‘That’s because we weren’t able to observe.’”

After the election last year, complaints that poll watchers had not been given enough access or that their accusations of improperly cast ballots had been ignored fueled numerous lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and its Republican allies, nearly all of which failed.

In Texas, the leaked video of the Harris County Republican Party’s training, which was published by the voting rights group Common Cause, recalled a similar episode from the 2010 midterm elections.

That year, a Tea Party-affiliated group in Houston known as the King Street Patriots sent poll watchers to downtown polling locations. The flood of the mostly white observers into Black neighborhoods caused friction and resurfaced not-too-distant memories when racial intimidation at the polls was commonplace in the South.

The King Street Patriots would eventually evolve into True the Vote, one of the major national organizations now seeking more voting restrictions. Last year, True the Vote joined several lawsuits alleging fraud in the election (all failed) and led countrywide drives to try to recruit more poll watchers.

Access for poll watchers is considered sacred by Texas Republicans; in the Legislature, they cited the difficulty in finding observers for drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting as one of their reasons for proposing to ban such balloting methods.

“Both parties want to have poll watchers, need to have poll watchers present,” state Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Republican who sponsored the chamber’s version of the bill, said in an interview last month. “That protects everyone.”

While the antagonistic language from the Trump campaign about its poll watchers was already a flash point in November, Democrats and voting rights groups are worried that relaxed rules will lead to more reports of aggressive behavior.

In 2020, there were at least 44 reports of inappropriate behavior by poll watchers in Harris County, according to county records obtained by The New York Times.

At one polling site on the outskirts of Houston, Cindy Wilson, the nonpartisan election official in charge, reported two aggressive poll watchers who she said had bothered voters and repeatedly challenged the staff.

“Two Poll watchers stood close to the black voters (less than 3 feet away) and engaged in what I describe as intimidating behavior,” Wilson wrote in an email to the Harris County clerk that was obtained by the Times through an open records request.

Wilson said she was not sure which campaign or party the observers were representing.

Of course, plenty of interactions with poll workers went smoothly. Merrilee Peterson, a poll watcher for a local Republican candidate, worked at a different site, the NRG Arena, and reported no tensions of note.

“We still had some of the problems of not thinking we were allowed to get close enough to see,” she said. “But once the little kinks were worked out, quite frankly, we worked very well with the poll workers.”

In Florida, crowding was the chief concern of election officials.

Testifying before state senators, Mark Earley, vice president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections, said that “as an association, we are very concerned” about the number of poll watchers who would now be allowed to observe the process of duplicating a voter’s damaged or erroneously marked ballot. He said it presented “very grave security risks.”

Earley was backed by at least one Republican, state Sen. Jeff Brandes, who found the provision for poll watchers unnecessary and dangerous.

“I don’t think we should have to install risers in the supervisor of elections offices or bars by which they can hang upside down in order to ensure that there is a transparent process,” Brandes said.

But perhaps no other state had a conflict involving poll watchers erupt onto cable news as Michigan did. On Election Day and the day after in November, Republican poll watchers grew increasingly obstructive at the TCF Center in Detroit, where absentee ballots were counted as it became clear that Trump was losing in the state.

It began with a huddle of Republican observers around midday Nov. 4, according to affidavits from Democratic poll watchers, nonpartisan observers and election officials.

Soon after, the Republicans “began to fan out around the room,” wrote Dan McKernan, an election worker.

Then they ramped up their objections, accusing workers of entering incorrect birth years or backdating ballots. In some cases, the poll watchers lodged blanket claims of wrongdoing.

“The behavior in the room changed dramatically in the afternoon: The rage in the room from Republican challengers was nothing like I had ever experienced in my life,” wrote Anjanette Davenport Hatter, another election worker.

McKernan wrote, “Republicans were challenging everything at the two tables I could see. When the ballot envelope was opened, they would say they couldn’t see it clearly. When the next envelope was opened, they made the same complaint. They were objecting to every single step down the line for no good reason.”

The chaos provided some of the basis for Michigan officials to debate whether to certify the results, but a state board did so that month.

Now the Republican-controlled Legislature in Michigan is proposing to bar nonpartisan observers from acting as poll watchers, allowing only partisan challengers to do so.

While widespread reports of intimidation never materialized last year, voting rights groups say the atmosphere after the election represents a dangerous shift in U.S. elections.

“It really hasn’t been like this for decades, generally speaking, even though there’s a long and storied history of it,” said Michael Waldman, a legal expert at the Brennan Center. Aggressive partisan poll watchers, he said, were “a long-standing barrier to voting in the United States, and it was also largely solved. And this risks bringing it back.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senator Collins defends Romney, Cheney from Republican attacks

    Senator Susan Collins, a leading moderate Republican in the U.S. Congress, warned on Sunday against intolerance of differences within her party and pushed back at intraparty attacks from the right against Senator Mitt Romney and Representative Liz Cheney. Collins, who won re-election in Maine last year despite a strong Democratic bid to oust her, said she was dismayed that Romney had been booed by fellow Republicans in his home state of Utah, and defended Cheney, who like Romney has been attacked from within the party for criticizing former President Donald Trump.

  • US denies Iran claims of prisoner deal; UK plays it down

    The United States and Iran are in active talks over the release of prisoners, a person familiar with the discussions said Sunday as Washington denied a report by Iranian state-run television that deals had been struck. Prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Iran are not uncommon and both countries in recent years have routinely sought the release of detainees. The issue burst into public view with a report in Iran of a deal for the Islamic Republic to release U.S. and British prisoners in exchange for Tehran receiving billions of dollars.

  • Coach Matt LaFleur 'can't even take my brain to that spot' of Aaron Rodgers not in Green Bay

    LaFleur said he wants to do "everything in my power" to make sure Rodgers want to come back.

  • Biden spending on things we don't necessarily need, can't afford: Sen. John Barrasso

    President Joe Biden's spending is "like someone with a new credit card," Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Sunday on ABC's "This Week," signaling difficulty ahead for the expansive presidential agenda laid out in the past week, but also pointing to potential successes in terms of what GOP leaders may compromise on going forward. "And these are things that we don't necessarily need -- we certainly can't afford -- but they're going to delight the liberal left of the party," Barrasso, the leader of the Senate Republican conference, told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz of Biden's spending bills.

  • Cindy McCain: Arizona election audit is 'ludicrous'

    The widow of Sen. John McCain says Biden won the 2020 election, as the recount of 2M ballots in Maricopa County goes on.

  • From the Past, a Chilling Warning About the Extremists of the Present

    They robbed an armored car outside a sprawling Seattle shopping mall. They bombed a synagogue in Boise, Idaho, and within weeks assassinated a Jewish talk radio host in Denver. Then a month later, they plundered another armored car on a California highway in a spectacular daylight heist that netted more than $3.6 million. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times What initially seemed to FBI agents like distant, disparate crimes turned out to be the opening salvos in a war against the federal government by members of a violent extremist group called the Order, who sought to establish a whites-only homeland out West. Their crime spree played out in 1984. Fast forward to 2021. Federal agents and prosecutors who dismantled the Order see troubling echoes of its threat to democracy in the Capitol riot and the growing extremist activity across the country. “When you see the country as politically and philosophically divided as it is today, that makes it more likely that somebody could take advantage of these times to bring about another revolutionary concept like the Order,” said Wayne Manis, the main FBI agent on the case. “We stopped the Order. We did not stop the ideology.” Those who tracked the group say the legacy of the Order can be seen in the prominent role that far-right organizations like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers played in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. “Many of the participants of these groups today come from the same sources as the Order,” said Gene Wilson, the lead prosecutor, who went on to become a U.S. magistrate judge in Seattle before switching to private practice. “I think they might be just as committed to totally changing democracy as we know it.” The men who played central roles in disbanding the Order still consider it the most important case of their lives. Given the Order’s “potential for violence and destruction,” said Manis, no other domestic group posed a similar threat to the United States. The Order collapsed after its charismatic leader, Robert Jay Mathews, died in a fiery shootout with scores of FBI agents on Whidbey Island, Washington, in December 1984. His followers were rounded up in a nationwide manhunt, and 23 of them faced trial on racketeering charges involving two murders, robberies that netted more than $4 million, counterfeiting, weapons violations and arson. Sentenced to lengthy terms ranging up to 252 years, most of the core members died in jail. Far-right groups often express anti-government ideology or espouse ideas about returning the United States to some imagined, idyllic form of constitutional rule. What made the Order so dangerous was that it set about achieving that goal, killing, robbing and planning spectacular terrorist acts in hopes of toppling the government. Just before federal agents closed in, its members had been figuring out how to sabotage the power grid in Los Angeles, hoping to incite riots and looting. Men affiliated with the Order had also surveyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City as a target, which helped to inspire Timothy McVeigh to blow it up in April 1995, killing 168 people in the worst homegrown terrorist attack in U.S. history. The First Amendment means that people cannot be prosecuted on the basis of ideology alone, so the hurdle is figuring out which secretive individual or group, whether far-right or far-left, might be turning to violence. The dangerous core bent on violence is usually only 5% to 10% of an extremist organization, agents said. Mathews, raised among white supremacists, organized a heavily armed, clandestine guerrilla force designed to spark a civil war. Adherents sought to restore America to its imagined origins and considered preserving the “green graves” of their white forefathers a sacred duty. To join, members stepped into a wide candlelit circle formed around a white infant and pledged to fight, in secret and without fear of death, to make the United States an Aryan nation. Far-right groups have evolved since the days of the Order. In some ways they are broader and more loosely affiliated, given the use of the internet, and mainstream politics has opened the door to some of their ideas. A key question today is whether adherents of extremist groups might seek elected office or whether the heavily disputed presidential vote soured them on politics. “Do they want armed revolution and race war, or are they seeking to enter politics?” said Kathleen Belew, whose book, “Bring the War Home,” covered the history of the Order. “Do they want to burn it down, or do they want to take over?” The Order sought to burn it down. A key takeaway was how much time it took federal authorities to recognize the significant threat, Manis and others said. Law enforcement agents, focused on more visible, outspoken groups, were initially blind to the level of organization behind the Order. In northern Idaho in the 1980s, the public face of the far-right was the Aryan Nations compound near Hayden Lake, a gathering of white supremacists and neo-Nazis collected around the Church of Jesus Christ Christian, part of the Christian Identity movement. Its pastor, Richard Girnt Butler, preached that the United States must be restored as a white nation for the second coming of Christ to occur. Then, as now, adherents of extremist groups were mainly white men. “They were undereducated or poorly educated, underemployed, unsuccessful in whatever they were trying to do workwise,” Wilson said. “They were seeking relevance and status, a meaning for their lives, and looking for somebody readily identifiable to blame. They blamed minority groups for their problems.” They railed against immigrants coming to destroy the country and against the elites in what they called the “Zionist Occupied Government,” whom they accused of abetting such threatening changes for cheap labor, among other reasons. Expressing those sentiments, protected by the First Amendment, was insufficient cause to begin an investigation. And many of the members did not particularly stand out in northern Idaho, given that residents pride themselves on rugged individualism. Peter Robinson, who helped to prosecute the case as an assistant U.S. attorney, said the defendants struck him as completely ordinary — up to a point. “I had the impression that these were normal guys who you could have a beer with in a bar and you would not notice anything unusual about them — unless you talked about race or about Jews,” said Robinson, now an international criminal defense lawyer. At first agents were clueless that the Order even existed. An undersheriff with his ear to the ground voiced his suspicions to Manis that a local gang was behind a spate of relatively small, unsolved robberies, prompting a standard investigation that mushroomed throughout 1984 into a major national operation. One big break came when a man arrested in Pennsylvania for trying to pass counterfeit bills revealed that Mathews had founded the Order in the Pacific Northwest to undermine the U.S. government, including its currency. “That was like reading a mystery novel, and you turn the page, and it tells you who the killer is,” Manis said. Then a search warrant unearthed a truly damning piece of evidence: the MAC-10 semi-automatic gun used to assassinate Alan Berg, the talk radio host who drew the ire of the group by repeatedly insulting far-right adherents on air. The killing introduced an element of mystical zeal because the gun jammed after the 13th round, interpreted by Order members as a sign that their plan to restore the United States to its origins when it was just 13 states would succeed, according to a history of the group called “The Silent Brotherhood.” With the robberies that were the initial focus of the group’s efforts, Mathews worked toward a general uprising, dispensing the money to extremist groups nationwide to buy weapons and other matériel. He hoped his war chest would serve to bind them together, with a wave of violence forcing the U.S. government to cede Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado as an initial white homeland. The men who disbanded the Order believe that any contemporary group with similarly dangerous aspirations would also likely be hidden. Members of the Order shunned publicity to concentrate on crime. “Everything that they did was covert,” said Tom McDaniel, a former FBI agent who moved to Montana in 1984 to pursue the case and never left. It was only when the FBI agents were closing in on Mathews in November 1984 that he issued a declaration of war. Part of the declaration threatened to kill politicians in Congress: “When the day comes, we will not ask whether you swung to the right or swung to the left; we will simply swing you by your neck.” The wording came from a tract published by the National Alliance, a far-right organization run by William Luther Pierce, author of “The Turner Diaries,” a dystopian novel that imagines a white supremacist underground that takes over the United States and eventually the world. Although the motivations are related, there is plenty that separates groups active now from those that operated in the past. Far-right organizations once needed to engage with possible recruits in person; now much of that radicalization occurs online. They can connect, scheme and even act through the internet. It was also unthinkable that any high-profile politician would voice opinions that such groups considered encouragement. Now those words have come from a former president. Former agents viewed the Capitol riot and last year’s protests over social justice issues as possible seeds for radicalization. “I feel that if there is an organization today from the extreme right that is following in the footsteps of the Order,” Manis said, “you will not know anything about it until it is too late and they have already done something dastardly.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Adviser suggests Biden still wears mask outside out of habit

    One of President Joe Biden's top White House advisers suggested Sunday that he's still wearing a mask outdoors out of habit although the latest public health guidance says he doesn't need it. Questioned about Biden's practice, senior adviser Anita Dunn told CNN's “State of the Union” that she realized that she was also still wearing her mask outdoors even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people like her and Biden can stop wearing masks outside when they're alone or not among strangers. “I myself found that I was still wearing my mask outdoors this week, because it has become such a matter of habit," Dunn said.

  • Buffett on failed health care venture Haven: 'We were fighting a tapeworm in the American economy. And the tapeworm won'

    At the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A) annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, CEO Warren Buffett and his long-time business partner Charlie Munger discussed the failure of Haven, the joint health care venture with JPMorgan (JPM) and Amazon (AMZN).

  • Blinken says China acting 'more aggressively abroad' -'60 Minutes' interview

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview that aired on Sunday that China had recently acted "more aggressively abroad" and was behaving "increasingly in adversarial ways." Asked by CBS News' "60 Minutes" if Washington was heading toward a military confrontation with Beijing, Blinken said: "It's profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States to, to get to that point, or even to head in that direction." Asked about the reported theft of hundreds of billions of dollars or more in U.S. trade secrets and intellectual property by China, Blinken said the Biden administration had "real concerns" about the IP issue.

  • Celebrity politicians test voter interest in post-Trump era

    In California, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor. In Texas, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has said he is considering a run for governor. In New York City, Andrew Yang, a businessman who gained fame during his quixotic 2020 presidential run, is a leading contender for the Democratic mayoral nomination.

  • Of Course the Latest Development in the Matt Gaetz Controversy Involves Roger Stone and Bitcoin

    This has got to be most Floridian scandal of all time.

  • Newsmax host criticizes Biden for picking a dandelion for the first lady

    "He picks up the weed and gives it to Jill as what I guess is supposed to be some kind of a sweet gesture," said Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield.

  • Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

    McClure made 288 Xfinity Series starts from 2003-16.

  • Biden is talking to Republicans, but for only so long

    The president and much of his team learned a lesson during the Obama years: They should not wait for Republicans to negotiate.

  • Wyoming backs coal with $1.2M threat to sue other states

    While most states pursue ways to boost renewable energy, Wyoming is doing the opposite with a new program aimed at propping up the dwindling coal industry by suing other states that block exports of Wyoming coal and cause Wyoming coal-fired power plants to shut down. The law signed April 6 by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. “Wyoming is sending a message that it is prepared to bring litigation to protect her interests,” Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said of the fund signed into law April 6.

  • Why Kristi Noem Is Rising Quickly as a Republican Prospect for 2024

    PIERRE, S.D. — With Republicans hungry to cultivate their next generation of national leaders, it is not a Capitol Hill comer or a veteran battleground-state politician who is stirring interest by fusing Trumpism with a down-home conservatism spin. It is the first-term governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, a rancher who delights in sharing images of herself shooting pheasants and riding horses. Noem began drawing wider attention last year for cozying up to former President Donald Trump — so much so that she inspired suspicion that she was angling to replace Mike Pence on the 2020 ticket — and hosting Trump at a July 4 Mount Rushmore event where she gave him a model of the monument with his face included. Her defiance of coronavirus restrictions and her eagerness to project a rugged Great Plainswoman image helped her come in second in a 2024 straw poll of far-right conservatives looking for candidates if Trump does not run again. But her approach to politics has sometimes made for rocky relations with her base. Late last month, she got herself into a showdown with the Republican-controlled state Legislature over her veto of a bill barring transgender girls from school sports. And as some party leaders were pressing her to resolve that fight, she prompted eye-rolling at home by inserting herself in an unrelated skirmish — over Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We are in a fight for the soul of our nation,” she wrote on Twitter, picking a fight with the rapper over his endorsement of $1,000 sneakers featuring a pentagram and, ostensibly, a drop of blood. If Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is widely seen as the brash heir apparent to Trump, and senators like Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton are attempting to put a more ideological frame on Trumpism, Noem is trying to cement her place as the only female Trump ally echoing the former president’s trigger-the-left approach among the upper tiers of potential 2024 candidates. But her stumble on the trans bill planted some doubts among social conservatives, and her appearances on Fox News most weeks and her time spent at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago fundraising site have prompted griping in South Dakota. At home, Noem’s apparent White House ambitions bother Republicans who want her focused on the state’s needs, even as some in the party relish the attention her rising profile is bringing to the tourism-dependent state. She is now on her fourth chief of staff in just over two years; has an increasingly awkward relationship with John Thune, South Dakota’s senior senator; and has favored the national party circuit over building relationships in the turn-of-the-century state Capitol in Pierre. “Let’s focus on the state of South Dakota right now,” Rhonda Milstead, a Republican state representative, said in an interview between floor sessions on the so-called veto day. “And if you’re going to run for governor in 2022, let’s focus on our state. I voted for her when she ran because I believe she cared about the state of South Dakota, so let’s do it.” Noem’s approach is markedly different from the arc of other modern governors-turned-presidents, such as Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Those politicians assiduously courted their states’ kingmakers, held up their legislative achievements as campaign calling cards and waited until they had been reelected to the governor’s office before auditioning on the national stage. The question is whether that was then. As she steps up her already-busy travel schedule — she was the keynote speaker at the Kansas GOP’s convention this month and will address Arkansas Republicans in June — Noem, 49, may represent the purest test of the potency of Trump-style pugilism. “It’s a contest about who can trigger the media and Democrats the most, and Noem is trying to get in that conversation,” said David Kochel, a Republican strategist and a veteran of presidential politics. “It’s, ‘Can I come up with something that’s going to inflame Rachel Maddow and raise awareness among conservatives because Fox will cover how much the left hates me?’” In the post-Trump party, a willingness to confront the news media and do battle with the left, preferably in viral-video snippets, is more compelling to activists than amassing a record of achievement or painstakingly building coalitions. Appearing at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, Noem received her loudest applause for saying that Dr. Anthony Fauci “is wrong a lot.” Moreover, with Republicans having lost the presidency and both chambers of Congress after struggling among female voters, many in the party want to elevate a woman to their ticket in 2024, when Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to be the Democratic nominee for president or vice president. “She is one of the strongest examples of a great Republican woman,” said Glynis Gilio, a law student, who waited with a few dozen other CPAC attendees for Noem’s autograph. “We really need that strong female conservatism to pack a punch.” Russell Olson, a former South Dakota lawmaker who was elected to the Legislature alongside Noem in 2006, said Noem is “a conservative woman and can talk without regurgitating talking points, so she rises to easy consideration in my book.” Olson, whom Noem reappointed to the state Game, Fish and Parks commission, is not the only South Dakota Republican eager to remain on the governor’s good side. A number of party officials and donors did not want to speak on the record about Noem’s political prospects, many of them pointedly observing that it is a small state. The governor declined an interview and, in keeping with her public posture, had a spokesperson email to archly ask if the story would be “about next year’s reelection campaign?” Other South Dakota Republicans are downright gleeful about the speculation — though not necessarily because they are eager to see her become president. “Love her or hate her, she’s the best resource South Dakota has going for it right now,” said Lee Schoenbeck, leader of the state Senate. “She’s got such a platform.” Despite the state’s high COVID death toll per capita and the outbreak stemming from the Sturgis motorcycle rally that drew nearly 500,000 biker enthusiasts last fall, many Republicans in South Dakota believe that the governor’s opposition to shutdowns contributed to South Dakota’s lowest-in-the-country unemployment rate, kept tourists coming and made the state newly appealing to transplants. Whether Noem ultimately lands on the 2024 ticket or not, she has made a name for herself nationally by re-creating South Dakota as a sort of red-state oasis for visitors, new residents and businesses. She won the governorship by just 3 1/2 percentage points, a slim margin in a state that has not elected a Democratic governor since 1974. Her approval rating stood at just 39% at the end of 2019, according to a private Republican poll shared by a party official familiar with the results. By last June, three months into the virus outbreak, the same pollster found that 62% of the state’s voters approved of her performance. Noem had a relatively modest profile during four terms serving in Congress and in her first year as governor. By the end of 2020, however, she had gained the notice of Trump, who was egging her on to challenge Thune in his primary next year. She has disclaimed any interest in such a challenge. But her coziness with Trump and her hiring of the hard-charging Corey Lewandowski, the former president’s onetime campaign manager, has put a chill in her relationship with Thune, the second-ranking Senate Republican. Thune has been clear that he wants the GOP to ease away from being a cult of personality and focus on ideas. “Thune wants to move on and can’t with a Trump clone in own backyard,” said Drey Samuelson, the longtime top aide to former Sen. Tim Johnson of South Dakota. Noem plainly sees her opening as a Trump-of-the-prairie provocateur. In addition to her ubiquity on Fox News — one segment featured her escorting a network contributor on the state’s annual buffalo roundup — she has taken to Twitter with gusto. And not just to troll rappers. “This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota,” she wrote above a video of her shooting and downing a nearby pheasant, a clip that has drawn nearly 7 million views. She also starred in a tourism commercial that aired nationally last year during the COVID surge. “We’re open for opportunity — and always will be,” Noem said as images of Mount Rushmore and galloping bison flashed on the screen. It is difficult to overstate the importance of marketing to South Dakota. At the confluence of Midwest and West, and bifurcated by the Missouri River, the state has relied on tourism since the early part of the 20th century, when another ambitious governor, Peter Norbeck, relentlessly promoted the development of a granite monument in the Black Hills that could lure visitors to the region. Noem has shown a similar passion for making the state a destination, most memorably mixing tourism with politics by ensuring that fireworks could be displayed at Mount Rushmore to entice Trump there last year. South Dakota similarly trumpets its pheasant hunting, walleye fishing and even more flagrant tourist pit stops, like Wall Drug and the Mitchell Corn Palace. “We don’t have a lot of industry in South Dakota, and we don’t have a lot of natural resources pumped out of the ground or mined, so when you have a state that’s basically ag and ranching, you need those out-of-state dollars,” said Ted Hustead, whose family owns Wall Drug, whose Western-themed collection of stores and restaurants is a major tourist attraction. That need is what put Noem in a vise over the transgender legislation. She initially said she would support the bill. But she reversed course after facing a backlash from South Dakota’s influential business community, which worried that the National Collegiate Athletic Association would pull moneymaking basketball tournaments out of the state. Noem was pressed about her change of mind by Tucker Carlson in a rare adversarial Fox News interview, and the flap fueled suspicions among social conservatives. “She says whatever she thinks she needs to say,” said Taffy Howard, a state lawmaker who has pressed Noem to disclose the details of state money she has been using for security on her frequent trips. “This was all about keeping her donors happy.” The House overrode Noem’s partial veto of the trans bill, but the state Senate declined to take action, dooming the legislation. Running for reelection with Trump’s support in a conservative state, Noem should be well-positioned next year. South Dakota, however, does have a history of spurning its politicians when their focus becomes more national than local. “Tom Daschles and George McGoverns are examples of what happens when you don’t pay attention at home; you got to make sure you’re balancing that well,” said Marty Jackley, a former state attorney general who lost to Noem in the primary election for governor, alluding to two of South Dakota’s most famous figures. Olson, Noem’s former colleague in the Legislature, said he nevertheless expected Noem to be a formidable candidate should she run for president. He learned his lesson, he said, after supporting her primary opponents when she ran for South Dakota’s lone House seat in 2010 and then for governor in 2018, and he was “not going to get the third strike.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Former Ethics Chief Slams Cruz's Warning To 'Woke' CEOs As 'Most Openly Corrupt' Ever

    Walter Shaub's castigation came after the Republican said his party will no longer give special treatment to deep-pocket corporate donors if they get too "woke."

  • Taika Waititi takes on another wacky comedy role as murderous pirate Blackbeard

    For a guy with a pretty recognizable voice, Taika Waititi has surprisingly managed to avoid ever being typecast into any kind of “Taika Waititi-type” characters… unless you count “the most surprising choice in a thing he’s directing himself” as a type. He played lovable rock guy Korg in Thor: Ragnarok, and then he played Hitler. He played lovable murder-nanny IG-11 on The Mandalorian, and now he’s playing murderous pirate Blackbeard for HBO Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death.

  • Newsmax Anchor Accuses President Biden of Giving ‘Planted’ Dandelion to First Lady

    Grant Stinchfield gets a bit prickly over the president’s sweet gesture Newsmax anchor Grant Stinchfield’s irritation with President Biden looks to be in full bloom, after the commander-in-chief took a moment to pick a dandelion for First Lady Jill Biden before boarding Marine One on Thursday. The picture went viral on Twitter soon after, with many users (and news outlets) viewing it as a heartwarming gesture. Stinchfield wasn’t one of them, though, and he even went as far as to suggest the dandelion was “planted” while on air. “He picks up the weed and gives it to Jill in what I guess is supposed to be some kind of a sweet gesture,” Stinchfield said. “I say it was a planted dandelion there. Who knows?” He’s not a huge fan of dandelions, either. Stinchfield said, “You blow it, it goes everywhere and then everybody starts sneezing.” Perhaps he’s more of a sunflower or roses kind of guy. Newsmax and Stinchfield may not have loved it, but other outlets weren’t as critical. NowThis tweeted it was a “sweet gesture,” complete with an accompanying smiley emoji. Reuters tweeted Biden was “ever the romantic” for it, and Washington Post reporter Matt Viser complimented his colleague Demetrius Freeman for snapping pictures, tweeting “quite the captures.” You can judge President Biden’s dandelion-picking ability for yourself below, via C-SPAN: President Biden stops and picks a dandelion for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as they board Marine One en route to Georgia. pic.twitter.com/unPZ7nrJU9— CSPAN (@cspan) April 29, 2021 Read original story Newsmax Anchor Accuses President Biden of Giving ‘Planted’ Dandelion to First Lady At TheWrap

  • Boater missing, 1 dead after boat strikes object in Colorado River

    The Coast Guard announced it discontinued its search for Jacob Langley, 24, one of the crew members aboard the craft that capsized near Matagorda Bay.