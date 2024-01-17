GOP seeks to roll back child labor laws, let employers work kids longer. What is HB 49?

A Republican-backed bill to roll back decades of child labor laws and allow children as young as 16 to work longer hours in Florida is zipping through committees in the 2024 Florida legislative session.

A bill titled "Employment and Curfew of Minors" (HB 49), introduced in September by Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach, would allow employers to schedule 16- and 17-year-old minors to work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., to work more than eight hours a day (even when they have school the next day) and more than six consecutive days in a week, and over 30 hours a week all year.

The bill also removes work restrictions for home and virtually schooled students and dropouts, removes work protections for certain classes of students, and prevents local municipalities from enforcing curfews that would conflict with the newly expanded work hours. A similar bill was filed in the Senate.

The bills – similar to other loosened child labor laws passed in Arkansas, Iowa, New Jersey and New Hampshire in the last year – have been promoted by a conservative Naples, Florida-based think tank and lobbying group, The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA), according to a Washington Post investigation.

Public records obtained by media site and activist group More Perfect Union show FGA representatives providing Chaney's office with the text of the bill three weeks before she filed a "nearly verbatim" version and following up with talking points to counteract any backlash.

Another bill, which would have allowed 16- and 17-year-old children to work as roofers, was walked back Wednesday to allow them instead to work only on residential construction sites but not on roofs or scaffolding, and only on ladders under 6 feet.

The GOP push to get more children into the workforce comes as incidents of child labor violations are soaring across the country. The U.S. Department of Labor reported a 69% increase in children being employed illegally since 2018; Congress is considering stricter child labor laws.

According to the department, child labor violations tripled in Florida from 95 in 2019 to 281 in 2022. In 2023, over $100,000 in child labor violation fines were issued to Florida businesses in Lake Mary, near Tampa, and in Jacksonville, among others.

What is Florida's HB 49, Employment and Curfew of Minors?

The latest version of the bill, as of Jan. 17, makes the following changes to current state child labor law:

Allows minors 16 and 17 years old to be scheduled to work at 6 a.m., rather than the current 6:30 a.m.

Removes the restriction on 16 and 17-year-old children working more than 8 hours on a day before a school day

Removes the restriction on 16 and 17-year-old children working more than 30 in a week while school is in session

Removes the restriction on working during school hours for home-school students, virtually schooled students, or high school dropouts.

Allows employers to schedule children 16 and older to more than 6 consecutive days in a week

Requires 16 and 17-year-olds to receive the same breaks and meal periods as adult workers

Removes even those restrictions for the following children 16 and 17 years old: Minors with a high school or equivalent diploma Domestic workers Florida Legislative pages Children employed by parents Children granted waivers or exemptions for hardship or emergency



The bill also replaces the word “shall” with “may” in several provisions concerning when children 15 years old and younger can work, which could create a legal gray area surrounding the law’s interpretation. The original version of the bill removed all restrictions on the amount of hours minors between 16 and 17 could work but was later amended to put back a few, such as the expanded 6 a.m. limit.

What is Florida's SB 1596, Employment of Minors?

A similar bill, title "Employment of Minors" (SB 1596) , introduced by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, would expand available work hours even more (5:30 a.m. to midnight) but would keep the 8-hour-a-day limit, except on Sundays and holidays, and the 30 weekly hour limit.

What is Florida's SB 460, Career and Technical Education?

This bill, filed by Sen. Corey Simon, originally would have allowed children aged 16 or 17 to work on "any scaffolding roof, superstructure, or residential or nonresidential building construction" provided the minor had earned an Occupational 66 Safety and Health Administration certification and was under the direct supervision of someone certified, 21 or older, with at least two years of related work experience.

At a Senate Education PreK-12 meeting Wednesday morning, the bill was softened with a strike all amendment that clarified that roofs and scaffolding would remain off limits, and teens would also only be allowed to work on residential construction sites, not commercial, Simon said. Kids would still be able to work on a ladder no taller than 6 feet.

Currently in Florida, only a teen enrolled in a CTE program at a school is allowed to work an apprenticeship, Simon said. This bill would let any Florida teens work on construction sites regardless if enrolled in a school district's or post-secondary's CTE program. The bill also would establish a Career and Technical Education Task Force to collect data about and make recommendations on career and technical education courses and their funding in school districts and the Department of Corrections and 241 Juvenile Justice.

Why do GOP lawmakers say they want to change child labor laws?

Legislators in different states have said the changes are necessary to update antiquated rules, allow parents more control over their child's employment, increase the workforce after the pandemic, and provide valuable on-the-job training and experience.

Does Florida have work permits for children?

Florida issues work permits for minors in the entertainment industry, but not for other industries.

But minors who want to work beyond the limits of state law may request a waiver through their school district or, if they are no longer enrolled in school, may apply for a state Child Labor Waiver.

When would HB 49 go into effect?

Should the legislation pass and be signed into law, it would go into effect this July 1.

