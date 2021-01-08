GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he would consider Trump impeachment articles

Brendan Morrow

As House Democrats prepare to potentially vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump, at least one Republican senator says he would consider them.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), in a Friday interview on CBS This Morning, condemned Trump for his "wicked" behavior after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building following an address he delivered, and he said he would consider impeachment.

"The House, if they come together and have a process, I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move, because as I've told you, I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office," Sasse said. "He swore an oath to the American people to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. He acted against that. What he did was wicked."

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have called for Trump to be removed from office, either through the 25th Amendment or impeachment, and Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN on Friday an impeachment vote could happen next week. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reports more Senate Republicans "favor impeachment than people would expect," though "the short time left" before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration may be "what saves Trump."

Sasse, who has previously been critical of Trump, in his CBS interview Friday also said that the president's "legacy" will be having incited the mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol and stoked divisions in the country.

"Donald Trump has acted shamefully," Sasse said. "He has been in flagrant dereliction of his duty, and he will be remembered for having incited this, and for having drawn more division into an already divided people. That is who Donald Trump is, that is what his legacy is gonna be."

