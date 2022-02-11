GOP Sen Candidate Shoots At Biden, Pelosi Lookalikes In 'Disgusting' Ad

Jim Lamon, a Republican candidate for senator in Arizona, drew widespread condemnation on Thursday for a campaign ad in which he shoots at actors portraying President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).

Lamon plays a gun-slinging sheriff who fires weapons out of the trio’s hands in the Western movie-style spot. Biden is dubbed “Old Joe,” Pelosi is “Crazyface” and Kelly “Shifty” in the 70-second commercial.

“The good people of Arizona have had enough of you. It’s time for a showdown,” Lamon says in the video that will reportedly air on television statewide on Sunday, including during the Super Bowl.

Arizona has had enough of the DC Gang’s open borders, high gas prices, and shifty politicians pushing us around. @CaptMarkKelly@JoeBiden@TeamPelosi, it’s time for a good old-fashioned showdown.



Check out our new Super Bowl ad, The Showdown, here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mJTbFuS0du — Jim Lamon (@jim_lamon) February 10, 2022

Blake Masters and Michael McGuire, two of Lamon’s GOP rivals in the race, led the chorus of criticism about the spot. “Absurd and desperate,” Masters told The Arizona Republic. “Fits his campaign.”

“Real violence and use of deadly force is no laughing matter,” said McGuire. “Violence in America is real and it isn’t funny. This ad shows poor judgment and isn’t reflective of the values of the Second Amendment. This ad will do more to boost Mark Kelly’s fundraising than help Republicans.”

Others agreed, saying it was particularly egregious given how Kelly’s wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), was shot in 2011 during an assassination attempt.

DISGUSTING: Former Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot and and seriously wounded 10 years ago. Her husband’s Republican US Senate opponent, @jim_lamon, just put out an ad in which he shoots Mark Kelly and other Democrat leaders. #AzSenpic.twitter.com/eoBIJH8ap0 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 10, 2022

When you don’t have substance, I guess this is what you resort to. It’s petty & dangerous & it’s beneath Arizona voters who deserve so much more. https://t.co/9P9xD272Uh — Stephanie Grisham (@OMGrisham) February 10, 2022

Republicans don’t have any ideas to help you. And they can’t win elections. So they’ve gone all in on using violence as a path to power. RT if you’re choosing #VotesOverViolence this Fall. https://t.co/8G0Dc2e1Qf — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 10, 2022

Perhaps the most pathetic ad from @jim_lamon yet! I think when he loses he should start producing used car commercials. He’s perfect for that, and that ain’t no bull! https://t.co/MJ4mac4LMj via @YouTube — Brian Murray (@BrianMurrayAZ) February 10, 2022

Report this shitty Jim Lamon tweet for threats of violence against Sen. Mark Kelly, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden.



WTF. https://t.co/gzCA0ZZASD — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) February 10, 2022

This Monday will be 4 years since my daughter was murdered. I take commercials like this seriously. The boy who murdered my daughter was motivated by videos like this. @jim_lamon know what happened to @GabbyGiffords. You owe Gabby & @CaptMarkKelly an apology. Remove this!!! https://t.co/wbFO0wU76O — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 10, 2022

In which a Republican candidate for Senate play acts shooting a gun at, among others, Senator Mark Kelly, whose wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was gravely injured by gunfire in real life. https://t.co/H3NaUwLjKk — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) February 11, 2022

There are many bat-shit things about this Jim Lamon ad. But the fact that the guy complaining about gas prices is driving a horse and buggy is just funny. https://t.co/0tmtmP9RpZ — Daylin Leach (@daylinleach) February 10, 2022

But it’s just “legitimate political discourse,” right? https://t.co/MqAxXMP4Ga — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) February 10, 2022

GOP candidate runs ad about shooting his gun at Mark Kelly, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.



Yes, the same Mark Kelly who is married to Gabby Giffords.



The GOP is a violent cult. Not a political ideology anymore. https://t.co/xNZpNkRZrx — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) February 10, 2022

Another violent Republican! We are fighting for America! MAGA Republicans like @jim_lamon and @Jim_Jordan want to destroy it. Help me save America by going to https://t.co/FcoKg2PHx5 and donate today! https://t.co/pZ4qyCCSUv — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) February 11, 2022

