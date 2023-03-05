GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan says it's a 'huge hypothetical' whether Trump will be indicted while running for president, but he plans to support whoever gets the Republican nomination

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) speaks during a news conference. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Dan Sullivan said whether Trump gets indicted as he runs for president is a "huge hypothetical".

Without endorsing or refusing Trump, Sullivan said on ABC News he plans to support the GOP nominee.

Donald Trump faces two federal investigations as well as probes from New York and Georgia.

GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan said it remains a "huge hypothetical" whether former President Donald Trump will be criminally indicted during his 2024 presidential run.

Sullivan, the junior senator from Alaska, said on ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday that he would support the Republican nominee but that he was skeptical Trump would face indictment when anchor George Stephanopoulos asked.

"Look, that's a huge hypothetical right now on the indictment issue. We'll see if that plays out," Sullivan said, adding that he plans to "support who becomes the nominee."

The embattled former president faces investigations from Georgia, New York, and two from the federal government.

Two Republicans have launched presidential campaigns against Trump for the nomination, while several others are waiting in the wings.

"I think what's happening, though, within the Republican Party right now, in terms of presidential candidates, is healthy, right?" Sullivan said. "We not only have President Trump, but we have a number of other, I think, very qualified candidates who are throwing their hat in the ring."

Trump's top potential challenger is thought to be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who Trump has increasingly targeted with criticisms and name-calling in recent months.

"I think you're going to see some others throwing their hat in the ring very soon," Sullivan said on "This Week". "I think having a good, competitive primary with a new generation of Republicans, by the way, is healthy for our party. It's healthy for the country."

