GOP Sen. Graham doesn’t think 25th Amendment is ‘appropriate’

During a press conference on Thursday, the day after Trump supporters rioted and took over the Capitol Building, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he doesn’t believe that invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from power is “appropriate.”

Video Transcript

LINDSEY GRAHAM: As to the 25th Amendment being invoked, I do not believe that's appropriate at this point. I'm looking for a peaceful transfer of power. I'm looking for the next 14 days to reset. And we will hand off power in a traditional sense, by being a peaceful transfer.

I talked to Mark Meadows this morning. The transition is going well, is fully in place. I talked to the president's legal counsel, Pat Cipollone. He is doing everything he can to help the transfer occur.

