GOP Sen. John Cornyn Ditches Donald Trump Once And For All: ‘I Just Want To Win’

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a longtime ally of Donald Trump, on Thursday made it clear where he stands with the former president’s 2024 campaign.

“We need to come up with an alternative,” Cornyn told reporters, per The Dallas Morning News. “I think President Trump’s time has passed him by and what’s the most important thing to me is we have a candidate who can actually win.”

It “all boils down to electability,” said Corynyn, who pointed out “there’s no prize for coming in second” in an election.

Sen. John Cornyn and former President Donald Trump, pictured in 2018.

Cornyn suggested that Trump, the current frontrunner in the race to become the Republican nominee, doesn’t understand “that when you run in a general election, you have to appeal to voters beyond your base.”

“There’s no question that President Trump has some enthusiastic supporters as part of his base,” the senator added. “That works well for him in a Republican primary, but not well when you need to expand your appeal in a general election.”

“I just want to win and we need a candidate who can win,” he added.

