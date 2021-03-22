GOP Sen. John Cornyn lamented on Twitter that the Biden administration treats all immigrants humanely

Sen. John Cornyn is a member of the GOP leadership team. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. John Cornyn attacked the Biden administration for emphasizing the "humane treatment" of all immigrants.

Cornyn noted on Twitter that prior Democratic presidents opposed undocumented immigration.

Hours later, Cornyn and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema sent a letter to Biden asking for more border resources.

As Republican legislators continue to press President Joe Biden over a surge of immigrants at the US-Mexico border, Texas Sen. John Cornyn attacked Biden on Twitter for his administration's "humane" treatment of undocumented immigrants.

Cornyn posted a string of tweets on Monday describing how former Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton took stances against undocumented immigration. The Republican senator then noted that Biden has "emphasized the human treatment" of all immigrants, regardless of their legal status.

The comments drew criticism online, as some questioned why humane treatment was being portrayed as a bad thing. Democratic Virginia Rep. Don Beyer called Cornyn's attack an "incredible new low."

Cornyn's press team did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Hours after tweeting against Biden's "humane treatment of immigrants," Cornyn sent a letter to the president alongside Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona asking for more executive action regarding border migration.

The note specifically asked for more resources at the border facilities as well as a streamlined version of the asylum process to treat the mounting immigration case backlog.

The Biden administration has faced scrutiny for its border policy as officials reported a surge in child detentions at the border.

Over 15,000 unaccompanied minor immigrants are currently being held by Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Health and Human Services, according to the Washington Post. The CBP told Insider that it encounters 337 unaccompanied migrant children on average per day.

Biden addressed the growing number of migrants seeking to cross the border in an interview with ABC News last week, telling Central American migrants not to come to the US.

"Yes, I can say quite clearly," Biden said. "Don't come over... don't leave your town or city or community."

