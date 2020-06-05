After GOP Sen. Murkowski says she's 'struggling' over whether she can support Trump, president vows to campaign against her

WASHINGTON – Amid widespread protests and outrage over President Donald Trump's response, one Republican senator said she is struggling over whether she can support the president in November.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in an extraordinary back-and-forth with reporters at the U.S. Capitol Thursday, backed the public condemnation of the president offered by his former Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, who said Trump was a threat to American democracy and aimed only to divide the country.

Murkowski called Mattis' comments "true, and honest, and necessary and overdue," adding that his words led her to believe that "perhaps we are getting to a point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up."

Asked whether she could continue to support the president, Murkowski said "I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time."

She added that she didn't support Trump in the 2016 election and was struggling with that same decision ahead of November, but said she would continue to work with him and represent her state.

"But," she added, "I think right now we are all struggling to find ways to express the words that need to be expressed."

In a set of tweets, the president appeared to respond to the Alaska Republican vowing to campaign against her and instead back any other candidate running, no matter the person. Murkowski is up for reelection in 2022.

"Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski," Trump wrote Thursday evening. "Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!"

Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski. She voted against HealthCare, Justice Kavanaugh, and much else... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

In the tweets, Trump noted Murkowski's record on high-profile GOP-led proposals, including voting no during a skinny repeal of the Affordable Care Act in 2017 and the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Murkowski, who was first elected in 2002, has proven to be a popular figure in Alaska. After losing a primary battle in 2010 against a Tea Party candidate, she was reelected to her seat in a write-in campaign where voters had to physically write "Murkowski" on ballots.

Murkowski, like other swing-state senators, has been critical of the president at times but her remarks Thursday marked change in tone from her typical weariness of weighing in on the day-to-day controversies related to the president.

She was one of a number of senators who were thought to be potential swing votes during the president's impeachment trial earlier this year. But she ended up voting against hearing from additional witnesses in the trial and ultimately voted to acquit the president on both counts of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Only one Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, voted to convict Trump on any of the charges, leading to Trump being acquitted.

What Mattis said: Trump's former defense secretary Mattis blasts president as a threat to American democracy

'His tweets have not been helpful': GOP senators criticize Trump's Floyd protest rhetoric

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks with reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday. More

Mattis' statement Thursday evening marked the first time the general spoke out about Trump since leaving the administration in 2018. His comments led to a number of military leaders also speaking out on Trump's response to the protests over George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee for several minutes. Trump has threatened multiple times to send military troops to American cities to counter the protests, which in some cities have turned violent.