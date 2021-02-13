GOP Sen. Marco Rubio suggested Hillary Clinton could be impeached if Trump was convicted in impeachment trial

Yelena Dzhanova
Marco Rubio
Rubio worked with several bipartisan leaders to secure $377 billion in funding to support small businesses during the pandemic. Getty pool

  • Sen. Marco Rubio argued that if Hillary Clinton could be convicted in light of Trump's impeachment.

  • The Senate on Saturday voted to acquit Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • Prior to the acquittal, Rubio said that if Trump were to be convicted, Clinton could be impeached in the future.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida argued on Friday that a conviction for former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment could mean there's nothing preventing the Senate from doing the same to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Voting to convict the former president would create a new precedent that a former official can be convicted and disqualified by the Senate," Rubio said. "Therefore, is it not true that under this new precedent, a future House, facing partisan pressure to lock her up, could impeach a former Secretary of State and a future Senate be forced to put her on trial and potentially disqualify from any future office?"

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the impeachment manager tapped by the House to oversee the proceedings, said Trump was impeached a second time while he was still in office.

The "hypothetical [scenario raised] has no bearing on this case," Raskin said.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump a second time in January, just days after the January 6 riot during which insurrectionists stormed the Capitol building. House members impeached him on an "incitement of insurrection" charge.

Ten Republican House members were among those who voted to impeach Trump.

On Saturday, the Senate voted to acquit Trump. All 50 Democrats and 7 Republicans voted to convict Trump, while 43 Republicans voted to acquit.

During the four years of his presidential tenure and on the campaign trail in 2016, Trump used "lock her up" as a rallying cry against his former rival Clinton. His supporters have since applied this call to other women in power, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Trump often blasted Clinton, referring to her as "crooked Hillary" in tweets and while addressing crowds.

Rubio was one of the fiercest opponents to the impeachment proceedings. In January, he called it "stupid" and promised to vote "the first chance I get" to "end this trial."

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

