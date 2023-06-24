GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Floats Conspiracy Theory On Titanic Sub And Hunter Biden

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has appeared to suggest that an announcement about the fate of the missing Titan submersible was somehow planned to distract from accusations against the president’s son Hunter Biden.

“If the U.S. Navy suspected that the Titan Submersible imploded just hours after it began its voyage, why did the Coast Guard wait until Thursday—the same day the IRS whistleblowers testified before Congress—to make their announcement to the public?” asked the senator in a Friday night tweet.

Authorities searching for the Titan said Thursday afternoon that the vessel seemed to suffer a “catastrophic” failure not long after launching into the North Atlantic on Sunday, killing all aboard. It took several days to mobilize high-tech equipment and locate any sign of the sub. After a debris field on the ocean floor turned out to be remnants of the Titan, the U.S. Navy revealed that it had detected what was likely the sound of the vessel imploding Sunday, although the Navy said it could not be sure at the time.

Also on Thursday, the GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee convened behind closed doors and voted to release IRS whistleblower testimony criticizing a federal investigation into Joe Biden’s son.

If the U.S. Navy suspected that the Titan Submersible imploded just hours after it began its voyage, why did the Coast Guard wait until Thursday—the same day the IRS whistleblowers testified before Congress—to make their announcement to the public? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 24, 2023

The interviews with the two whistleblowers had taken place weeks ago, not the same day as the Titan announcement, as Blackburn suggested.

The pair alleged that the Justice Department improperly interfered with the investigation of Hunter Biden, which began as a tax probe and expanded to look at his business dealings. Attorney General Merrick Garland staunchly denied accusations of wrongdoing.

The younger Biden — who has long been a target of Republican ire — reached an agreement with prosecutors on two tax-related charges and one gun charge Tuesday. Republicans have been calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

Conspiracy theories about the Titan have abounded on social media in the days since the submersible vanished on its expedition to see the sunken Titanic. While some questions about the Titan’s doomed voyage still remain, such as precisely why it imploded, there is no evidence to back up Blackburn’s suggestion that its discovery was planned for political reasons.

