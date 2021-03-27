GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn's car was pulled over by Capitol Police but was let go after she flashed her congressional pin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Connor Perrett
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marsha Blackburn
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in March 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • The car GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn was in was pulled over by Capitol Police on Thursday.

  • But she was let go after she showed police her congressional pin and said she was a senator, CNN reported.

  • Her office confirmed to Insider her driver was pulled over and said police asked to see her identification.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The car that Sen. Marsha Blackburn was riding in Thursday was pulled over by Capitol Police, but she and her driver were let go after she showed police her congressional pin and identified herself as a senator, CNN reported.

Blackburn's office confirmed to Insider that Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by police. The incident occurred on Constitution Ave. in Washington after the Senate cast its final ballot for the week and senators headed to the airport to return to their districts, according to CNN.

"While en-route to the airport to fly to Memphis for constituent meetings, Senator Blackburn's driver was pulled over," a spokesperson for Blackburn told Insider and CNN. "The police officer asked the Senator for identification, which she provided, and then proceeded to the airport."

Read more: Washington moves of the week: A Michelle Obama alumna goes to HHS, the Senate gets a new top security chief, and Jen Psaki's sister lands a new gig

According to the report, while senators typically cast their final votes on Friday around 1:45 p.m., they didn't finish until around 3 p.m. Thursday, leaving them to rush to the airport to catch their flights back to their home districts.

According to the report, after Blackburn's car was pulled over, she exited the vehicle, told the officer she was a senator and showed her Congressional pin. The officer then allowed Blackburn to get back into the car and continue, CNN reported.

The report cited text messages from one of Blackburn's aides and two sources familiar with the situation. Blackburn aide Leo Kowalski texted his friends about the incident, according to CNN, writing the senator "hopped out, flashed her pin, hopped back in the car [and] said 'drive!'"

Kowalski then wrote that the officer "shook his head" and allowed Blackburn to go.

US Capitol Police had no record of the incident, according to the report. Capitol Police did not return Insider's request for comment Saturday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Republicans urge companies to cut Dems’ funding over efforts to overturn Iowa House race

    Senate Republicans are warning companies that cut off donations to the GOP after the U.S. Capitol attack that their standing on the Hill may suffer if they don't now speak out about Democrats' efforts to overturn a Republican House victory in Iowa.Why it matters: Democrats are trying to expand their narrow margin in the chamber, a vital consideration heading into midterm elections, in which the party in power historically loses roughly two dozen seats.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is leading a group that is warning of repercussions if some big-name companies don't follow the precedent they set when they cut ties with Republicans who voted to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College victory.What's new: That thinly veiled threat will be relayed in a letter co-authored by McConnell, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).None voted against the election certification."We are asking you to apply the same standard to this attempt to overturn an election that you applied to the Republicans who objected to certain states' electoral votes," the senators write."If you decide to not speak out about this brazen attempt to steal an election, some may question the sincerity of your earlier statements and draw the conclusion that your actions were partisan instead of principled."The backstory: Iowa officials certified Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller Meeks' razor-thin victory in late November.She beat Democrat Rita Hart by just six votes after a recount. But Hart has appealed to the House Administration Committee, asking it to conduct its own investigation into ballots her campaign insists should have been counted.The process could trigger a vote by the full House over who will represent the seat.Republicans say Democrats' efforts to relitigate the election closely mirrors GOP objections to Biden's close victories in key states last year.What they're saying: "If the businesses who condemned Republicans in January don’t condemn Democrats for doing the same, everyone will question whether these companies are truly committed to free elections," Cotton said in a statement on the letter.McConnell called the prospect of a House vote on the seat "absurd" and said Democrats "want to use brute political power to overturn a democratic result because they lost."Between the lines: This week's letter will be released as an open appeal to corporate America. But a source close to Cotton said they plan to directly press government relations staff for 15 companies that were particularly forceful in their condemnations of electoral college objectors.The companies on the list include Fortune 100 firms with regular business before Congress, including Amazon, Verizon, Mastercard, Dow, Nike and Walt Disney.The message, the source close to Cotton said is "there will be consequences if you start acting like partisan Democrats. ... That would probably change how members interact with these organizations in a number of ways."Be smart: The language of the letter itself was less ominous than that warning, offered only on the condition of anonymity.But the letter's implication is clear enough: speak up as you did in January or risk making permanent political enemies.The bottom line: McConnell's decision to sign on to the letter is sure to get the attention of the companies receiving it.The source close to Cotton said Republican lobbyists for some of those companies have privately said they "agree on the merits" but have declined to say anything publicly.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bungled hearing delays GOP voting restriction bill in Texas

    A procedural gaffe on Thursday forced the abrupt end of a Texas House hearing on a Republican-backed voting restrictions bill and at least temporarily deprived more than 100 people of the chance to testify about it, including some who said they had driven hundreds of miles to be there. During the hearing, Cain said it was meant to “prevent voter fraud,” which is extremely rare. Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain, who chairs the House Elections Committee and who authored the bill, called a premature end to the hearing, explaining that parliamentary rules prevented him from continuing it after he called for a recess without setting a time to return.

  • Mark Zuckerberg claimed the reason Facebook keeps showing up in Capitol riot lawsuits is because it's really helpful to police

    During a congressional hearing on social-media misinformation, Zuckerberg said Facebook didn't play a significant role in helping rioters organize.

  • Why Trump’s White House Leaked and Biden’s Hasn’t

    For one thing, he hasn’t messed up yet.

  • Krispy Kreme CEO defends COVID vaccine promotion: 'If folks don't want to visit a donut shop, they don't have to'

    Krispy Kreme CEO responds to controversy over the sweet incentive - to give vaccinated customers one free glazed donut, every single day of 2021.

  • Capitol riot defendants notch win at appeals court

    In bail ruling, D.C. Circuit panel says non-violent participants in Jan. 6 breach may not pose ongoing danger

  • Elizabeth Warren clashed with Amazon over unionization and said she'd break up Big Tech so that it can't 'heckle senators with snotty tweets'

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren called Amazon out for exploiting tax "loopholes," opposing unionization, and "heckling" senators on Twitter.

  • Democrats assail Georgia law, make case for voting overhaul

    Democrats on Friday seized on new voting restrictions in Georgia to focus attention on the fight to overhaul federal election laws, setting up a slow-building standoff that carries echoes of the civil rights battles of a half-century ago. President Joe Biden released an extended statement, calling the law an attack on “good conscience” that denies the right to vote for “countless” Americans. “This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” Biden said, referring to laws of the last century that enforced heavy-handed racial segregation in the South.

  • Kremlin dismisses call from Navalny's wife to free jailed critic for medical reasons

    The Kremlin said on Friday it would ignore a call by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny's wife to have her husband freed to receive urgent medical treatment and said his prison conditions could be worse. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, said on Thursday that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounted to torture and that an appeal to be treated for acute back and leg pain had been refused in a deliberate attempt to run him down. Yulia Navalnaya, his wife, called on Putin to free her husband so he could be treated by doctors he trusted.

  • Takeo Spikes: 'No question' Washington should draft Micah Parsons, if available

    If Micah Parsons slips in the first round of the NFL Draft, former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes thinks Washington should pounce on the opportunity to take him.

  • Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens runs for Senate after never-ending campaign

    Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' U.S. Senate bid looks like an official reentry into politics. In reality, the Republican has been campaigning for over a year, records show.The big picture: Greitens resigned in 2018 amid corruption and sexual misconduct allegations. But a state ethics panel cleared him of wrongdoing last year, and he's spent the months since tapping a six-figure reserve of campaign contributions to rehabilitate his image.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe's also cast himself as a Trumpian victim of the political establishment.Driving the news: Greitens announced Monday he will seek the GOP nomination to replace Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who announced he will retire after the 2022 election."I’m committed to ... defending President Trump’s 'America First' policies and also to protecting the people of Missouri from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s radical leftist agenda," Greitens said in a Fox News interview.The former Navy SEAL was considered a rising GOP star before he was accused of sexual misconduct, leading to a felony criminal charge that was later dropped.He also was accused of campaign finance violations. While his campaign was fined, state investigators "found no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Eric Greitens individually."Between the lines: Technically, Greitens was already a political candidate prior to this week. In multiple filings with state ethics officials in 2019 and 2020, he signaled his intention to run for Missouri governor or some other, unspecified state-level office.Those procedural steps allowed him to keep his campaign committee active and continue tapping the hundreds of thousands of dollars it still had in the bank.In addition to paying his extensive legal bills, Greitens has used that cash to boost his public profile and try to repair his political brand. His campaign committee has shelled out for public relations consulting and media booking services. And it's purchased tens of thousands of dollars in Facebook ads.Many of those ads attempted to cast his legal and ethical travails as a conspiracy against him, akin to the one ostensibly perpetrated against Donald Trump.Some ran after Trump's first impeachment trial and leaned on some of the president's foremost defenders during the underlying Ukraine scandal.Rudy Giuliani, the ex-Trump attorney at the center of that scandal, endorsed Greitens within hours of him declaring his Senate candidacy.Other Facebook ads funded by Greitens' campaign last year promoted a nonprofit he formed to distribute N95 masks during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.Be smart: The continuity between the state and federal campaigns was evident in the automated message sent to people who signed up for email updates at Greitens' Senate campaign website this week.A copyright notice at the bottom of the automated emails said they came not from the Senate campaign but "Greitens for Missouri," his state-level campaign committee.What's next: Greitens for Missouri ended 2020 with nearly $250,000 in the bank.Federal law bars it from transferring those funds to his new Senate campaign committee, dubbed "Greitens for U.S. Senate."Whether he used any of the remaining funds to continue boosting his image ahead of his Senate bid is something the public won't learn until "Greitens for Missouri" files its first-quarter report next month.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • In Washington, Policy Revolves Around Joe Manchin. He Likes It That Way.

    WASHINGTON — If Democrats eliminate the filibuster, there is one senator who would have an outsized impact in the 50-50 chamber on issues that could reshape the nation’s future: infrastructure, immigration, gun laws and voting rights. That senator is Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. There is also a senator whose opposition to eliminating the filibuster is a significant reason it may never happen. That senator, too, is Manchin. “He should want to get rid of the filibuster because he suddenly becomes the most powerful person in this place — he’s the 50th vote on everything,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., sketching out, though not embracing, the argument. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Manchin, however, does not see it that way. To the exasperation of Democrats, delight of Republicans and bewilderment of politicians who can’t understand why he wouldn’t want to wield more power, Manchin, a former governor of the state, isn’t budging. “Sixty votes,” he said in an interview last week in his office, referring to the threshold required to advance most legislation, adding that he would not consider suspending the filibuster for certain bills, as some of his colleagues have floated: “You’re either committed or not.” But with 18 people dead after two mass shootings within a week, a worsening migrant challenge on the border and Republicans trying to restrict voting in almost every state where they hold power, liberals believe this moment cries out for a different sort of commitment. At a time when they have full control of Congress and are confronting overlapping crises, many Democrats feel a moral and political imperative to act, process be damned. That puts Manchin, 73, at the center of the most important policy debates in Washington — and has set the stage for a collision between a party eager to use its majorities to pass sweeping legislation and a political throwback determined to restore bipartisanship to a chamber that’s as polarized as the country. Manchin believes that ending the legislative filibuster would effectively destroy the Senate. He recalled his predecessor, Robert C. Byrd, telling him that the chamber had been designed to force consensus. Manchin has expressed willingness to support a “talking filibuster,” in which lawmakers have to actually hold the floor, perhaps for many hours, to block a vote. But he has not yielded on getting rid of it altogether and on an array of issues, including voting rights and gun control, his admonition is less about any particular policy end and more about making sure the legislation has support from both parties. More broadly, Manchin’s resistance to ending the filibuster has ripened fundamental questions about which version of Congress would be more dysfunctional: a body stymied by gridlock or one that can pass legislation only by scrapping longstanding guidelines so it can push through party-line votes? “You can’t make the place work if nothing significant is getting passed,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, a leading progressive from California. Manchin worries that the short-term benefit of ditching the filibuster would backfire for Democrats over the long term. “I’m concerned about the House pushing an agenda that would be hard for us to maintain the majority,” Manchin said about the progressive legislation that House Democrats are stacking up at the Senate door. As for pressure from the left, he said, tauntingly: “What are they going to do, they going to go into West Virginia and campaign against me? Please, that would help me more than anything.” To a growing number of his Democratic colleagues — and not just liberals — it’s naïve to keep putting hope over history, and believe, as Manchin said about gun legislation, that Republicans may say, “Listen, it’s time for us to do the reasonable, sensible thing.” Of course, few in a Senate that depends on Manchin for a 50th vote will say outright that their colleague is indulging in fantasy. “Joe’s focus, I believe, is bipartisanship, and I agree with the starting point,” said Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, before lowering the boom: “They weren’t going to give us a single vote,” he said about the stimulus bill. A former high school quarterback who friends say still relishes being at the center of the action, Manchin is something of a unicorn in today’s Congress. As a pro-coal and anti-abortion Democrat, he reflects a less-homogenized era when regionalism was as significant as partisanship and senators were more individual actors than predictable votes for their caucus. Twice elected governor before claiming Byrd’s seat, he’s the only lawmaker standing in the way of an all-Republican congressional delegation in West Virginia, a state that former President Donald Trump carried by nearly 40 points last year. And he is an unlikely majority-maker of the Democratic Senate. “We really are the big tent,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, before knowingly adding: “Now it’s a lot of work when you have a big tent, right? But that’s the way we have a majority.” While out of step with his national party on some issues, and written off by parts of the left as little better than a Republican, his politics are more complex, even confounding, than they appear at first glance. He provided the deciding vote on two of the biggest liberal priorities of this era — blocking repeal of the Affordable Care Act in 2017 and on passage of the nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill this month — while also twice voting to convict an impeached president wildly popular in his home state. And while he may admire Byrd’s dedication to Senate tradition, Manchin has not emulated his predecessor by leveraging his power to focus relentlessly on steering spending projects back to West Virginia. When Manchin was holding out on a single amendment that was delaying passage of the stimulus bill, White House aides were perplexed because his price for supporting the measure was not additional money for his impoverished home state. His main request, West Wing officials said, was to pare back spending and consider Republican input that could have made the bill appear more moderate. Manchin said President Joe Biden warned him in a phone call that the progressive left in the House might balk if the bill were significantly trimmed. “I said, ‘Mr. President, all we’re trying to do is put some guard rails on this,’” he recalled. He was less happy about Vice President Kamala Harris’ effort to nudge him on the legislation by making an appearance on a television affiliate in West Virginia to promote the bill without forewarning him. The clip went viral and, Manchin said, prompted cleanup conversations with Biden and the White House chief of staff, Ron Klain. As for any pressure that he may feel on the filibuster, Manchin said he had reminded Sen. Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, of how essential he was to providing Democrats a majority. He said he had told Schumer, “I know one thing, Chuck, you wouldn’t have this problem at all if I wasn’t here.” He is not the only impediment to the sort of expansive liberal agenda preferred by many congressional Democrats or even the only one still defending the filibuster. Other Senate Democrats, including Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, also share his reluctance. Yet none are as eager as Manchin to restore a bygone day of collegiality. And perhaps, more to the point, none are as happy as him to talk about the need to do so as he navigates representing a once-heavily Democratic state that had been shifting to the GOP even before Trump arrived on the scene. He crossed the aisle last year to endorse his closest Republican ally, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, and is already co-hosting bipartisan lunches with her. He is plotting the post-pandemic restoration of his pizza-and-beer parties on the boat he calls home while in Washington. (It’s called “Almost Heaven,” the opening lyric to John Denver’s ode to West Virginia.) Although some of his colleagues relish the ideologically-charged prime-time cable news programs, Manchin prefers another Washington institution that also flourished in less-polarized times: the Sunday morning show. In the fashion of many former governors who grow exasperated with Washington’s glacial pace, at times he can barely contain his impatience. He’s repeatedly mused about leaving the Senate and trying to reclaim his old job in Charleston. But those who know Manchin well believe he likes the attention that he receives in the capital, the same as he did as a signal-caller in Farmington, West Virginia, where he grew up near Nick Saban, the legendary football coach at the University of Alabama and a lifelong friend of Manchin. “You’re in the hot seat when you’re a quarterback, but it’s pretty satisfying when you make progress,” said Nick Casey, a Manchin ally and former chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party. Casey said the senator, who sustained an injury that cut short his playing days, was “the greatest QB who never got to start at West Virginia University — just ask him.” Steve Williams, the mayor of Huntington, West Virginia, who served with Manchin in the state legislature, said: “This is the closest he has been to how he could be as governor, actually driving the agenda, pulling people together.’’ It’s the last part that most animates the senator. Happily bantering with reporters as he positions himself as a lonely, if well-covered, voice for comity, he shifts questions from policy to process. “Why don’t you ask people when was the last time they took time to talk to some of the people on this side?” Manchin told a CNN reporter this past week. “Try to convince them, or work with them. Have you had dinner with them? Have you had a lunch with them? Have you had a cup of coffee with them? Try something.” A number of anti-filibuster Senate Democrats, though, are more focused on what Manchin’s support of the “talking filibuster” could portend. “I think that gives us a lot of room for discussion,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, adopting a glass-is-half-full perspective. What does seem clear is that Manchin is not going to switch parties. “I don’t think that’s going to happen, although we’d welcome him with open arms,” said Collins, who has tried in the past to persuade her friend to join Republicans. It’s not difficult to see why Manchin remains in his forefathers’ party. A Catholic of Italian descent, he sought John F. Kennedy’s desk when he arrived in the Senate, displays a picture of the slain president in his office lobby and can recall hearing that Massachusetts accent in his kitchen when Kennedy’s brothers came to his parents’ house during the West Virginia primary in 1960. “Joe reminds me a lot of the old conservative Democrats in Texas,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “They were born Democrats. They’re going to die Democrats.” As for the filibuster, Coons, who was sworn in alongside Manchin in 2010, said liberals shouldn’t get their hopes up. Recalling a conversation with somebody who knows Manchin well, Coons said this person told him: “If the ghost of Robert Byrd came back to life and said the future of West Virginia itself is on the line he might … think about it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Viral Video Shows Ga. Lawmaker Pulled from Capitol While Governor Signs Controversial Voting Bill

    "I am not the first Georgian to be arrested for fighting voter suppression. I'd love to say I'm the last, but we know that isn't true," Rep. Park Cannon said after being released from jail

  • Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh impress at Penn State pro day

    Penn State defensive prospects Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh made the most of their pro day workout ahead of the 2021 NFL draft

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • How did President Biden perform during first solo news conference?

    Insight from Beverly Hallberg, president of District Media Group.

  • Biden news - live: Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested as governor signs new election law

    Park Cannon, a black lawmaker, was arrested and charged amid protests over a controversial new law.

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions