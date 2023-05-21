GOP Sen: Not tackling Social Security is ‘disqualifying’ in 2024

Reuters

A transgender Mississippi girl declined to participate in high school graduation on Saturday after a U.S. District Judge said the school district could bar her unless she dressed in clothes required for boys, a lawyer for the girl said. U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, said in filing late on Friday after a hearing that he would not stop the Harrison County School District from barring the 17-year-old girl, local media reported. "Our client is being shamed and humiliated for explicitly discriminatory reasons, and her family is being denied a once-in-a-lifetime milestone in their daughter's life," Linda Morris, a staff attorney for the American Civil Liberty Union (ACLU) Women's Rights Project, said in an email.