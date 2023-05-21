GOP Sen: Not tackling Social Security is ‘disqualifying’ in 2024
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that he has a $1.5 trillion bipartisan plan to save Social Security from going insolvent.
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that he has a $1.5 trillion bipartisan plan to save Social Security from going insolvent.
The board of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ( TSE:TVE ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of June...
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) on Saturday said default would confirm Chinese President Xi Jinping’s assessment of a broken U.S. political system, as the White House and Congress negotiate over the debt ceiling amid the possibility of default. “The single worst thing we could do is default. It would confirm Xi Jinping’s assessment that we have…
The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term Mercury...
Moderate Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) said on Sunday that he sees “wiggle room” in the proposed June 1 deadline to raise the debt ceiling and prevent default. “The June 1 date was probably, according to Secretary [Janet] Yellen, the earliest possible date,” Fitzpatrick, who co-chairs the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said on CBS’ “Face…
The Spurs have the right to select Wembanyama No. 1 overall ... and a legend to help develop a talent with limitless potential — if he so desires.
One employee said, “the rank and file journalists are getting let go” as “the sacrificial lambs” — while “upper management are sitting pretty.”
The baby boomers are currently handing down more than $53 trillion to their heirs in one of the greatest transfers of generational wealth in history. Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where...
Here are some of the bills signed by the governor last week, and a few things he’s vetoed.
The freshman congressman was charged with financial crimes earlier this month.
Try our weekly Start TODAY meal plan for the week of May 22. Get dietitian-created, healthy meal and recipe ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack.
The NAACP issued a formal travel advisory for Florida on Saturday, saying the state has become “hostile to Black Americans” under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) leadership. “On a seeming quest to silence African-American voices, the Governor and the State of Florida have shown that African Americans are not welcome in the State of Florida,”…
Jordy Bahl and the top-seeded Sooners powered past Missouri 11-0 in six innings Saturday at Marita Hynes Field to advance to Sunday’s regional finals.
A transgender Mississippi girl declined to participate in high school graduation on Saturday after a U.S. District Judge said the school district could bar her unless she dressed in clothes required for boys, a lawyer for the girl said. U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, said in filing late on Friday after a hearing that he would not stop the Harrison County School District from barring the 17-year-old girl, local media reported. "Our client is being shamed and humiliated for explicitly discriminatory reasons, and her family is being denied a once-in-a-lifetime milestone in their daughter's life," Linda Morris, a staff attorney for the American Civil Liberty Union (ACLU) Women's Rights Project, said in an email.
Salman Rushdie stopped by the PEN America Gala in New York City on Thursday for his first in-person appearance after the August stabbing attack in western New York. The author of The Satanic Verses and former president of the organization took to the stage at the American Museum of Natural History to accept the PEN […]
Darnell Mooney says he'll be "100 percent" for the start of the Bears' 2023 season.
An aerial view over Yosemite National Park where three campgrounds are closed due to flooding concerns.
France’s interior minister has appealed to the US for increased security assistance, saying that Islamist terrorism remains the “primary threat” to Europe ahead of next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.
Today’s young people are not being indoctrinated like Senator Budd says. | Letters to the editor
I've been on nine Carnival cruises and had fun, but I won't go on them again now that my kids are grown and I've discovered Celebrity cruises.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees, claiming the jurist's prior statements in other cases have raised questions about his impartiality on the state's efforts to take over Disney World's governing body. DeSantis ' attorney filed a motion in federal court in Tallahassee on Friday seeking to disqualify Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker from overseeing the lawsuit filed by Disney last month.