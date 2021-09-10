GOP Sen. Rand Paul’s 'Super Weird' Gun Wall Stunt Gets Shot Down On Twitter

Lee Moran
·2 min read
Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) latest attempt at bashing President Joe Biden backfired when a photo of himself staring pensively at a wall of guns was transformed into a meme.

Paul on Wednesday shared this picture of himself on Twitter, writing: “Just looking at all the guns @joebiden is going to try to ban…”

Critics accused Paul of fearmongering over Biden’s bid to ban assault-style weapons, saying only a handful of the weapons on display would actually be prohibited.

Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg slammed Paul’s message in its entirety, tweeting: “God forbid someone like the 19 year old who shot 34 of my classmates and administrators killing 17 not be able to get an AR-15.”

Comedians Michael Ian Black and Samantha Bee also chimed in:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

