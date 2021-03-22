GOP Sen. Ron Johnson complained about the failed drug hydroxychloroquine not getting FDA approval, and refused to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

Jake Lahut
·2 min read
ron johnson covid
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is still espousing blatant falsehoods on the coronavirus.

  • Johnson refused to say the vaccines are safe in an interview with The New York Times.

  • He also blamed the FDA for costing "tens of thousands of lives" by not approving a failed drug.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin doubled down on COVID-19 misinformation in an interview with The New York Times on his growing reputation as a conspiracy theorist.

Johnson has been ratcheting up his conspiratorial rhetoric in recent months, particularly in his attempt at revisionist history over the January 6 Capitol siege. He has made a variety of false claims depicting the riot as peaceful and that he would have been afraid if the insurrectionists were affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson dipped further into misinformation in The Times interview.

"There's still so much we don't know about all of this," Johnson said when asked about the vaccine, which he refused to describe as safe, according to The Times.

Johnson has previously said he won't take the jab, despite months of scrutiny from regulatory agencies such as the FDA as well as independent studies attesting to the safety of approved vaccines, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

The Badger State Republican also lashed out at the FDA for not approving a failed coronavirus treatment pushed heavily by former President Donald Trump, telling The Times that the agency's rejection of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, cost "tens of thousands of lives."

Despite claims of miraculous properties by Trump and other prominent Republicans, hydroxychloroquine failed to treat the virus in multiple medical studies.

"We've closed our minds to all of these other potentially useful and cheap therapies all on the holy grail of a vaccine," Johnson said recently on a talk radio show, later adding that he doesn't "have all the information to say, 'Do this,'" according to The Times.

There is a growing body of research that shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit COVID-19 or experience asymptomatic infection, as well as tips from experts on how to talk with someone who is skeptical of getting the shot.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed Greenland only recently froze and now admits he has 'no idea' about its history

    In an attempt to undermine climate science, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed that Greenland was named for its once-green landscapes. Johnson admitted to The New York Times last week that he had "no idea" how Greenland got its name. Johnson has rejected the science proving that climate change is overwhelmingly caused by human activity.

  • Trump says removing filibuster would be "catastrophic for the Republican Party"

    Former President Trump warned the GOP that removing the filibuster would be "catastrophic for the Republican Party" during an interview on the podcast “The Truth with Lisa Boothe."Flashback: Trump told Republican lawmakers in 2018 that keeping the filibuster would be "the end of the party," insisting that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) would eliminate it as soon as Democrats took the majority, Politico reported at the time.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Schumer has faced mounting pressure from progressives to remove the filibuster for priority issues like climate change and voting rights.Eliminating the 60-vote filibuster and moving to a simple majority requirement in the Senate would significantly limit the power of the minority party, which has often used the procedure to delay or block legislative action it opposes.What he's saying: "Look, he's hanging by a thread right now with respect to the filibuster," Trump said about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) attempts to stave off any changes to the filibuster."[I]f they get the fili — he's hanging on Joe Manchin, who always goes with the Democrats. Joe talks, but he ends up going with the Democrats." "Now there’s another great senator from the state of Arizona," Trump continued, referring to moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). "He's hanging by a thread and if they get rid of the filibuster, if they knock it out, it will be catastrophic for the Republican Party." Trump went on to attack McConnell as weak, arguing that the party needs "better leadership" in order to "rein in" anti-Trump senators like Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.)."And now, they knock out the filibuster, it’s going to be a real problem. ... they’re gong to have a free for all," he added."And I told Mitch McConnell from almost the first day, I said, look, the first thing they’re going to do is knock out the filibuster. So if they’re going to knock it out, maybe we should and get everything that we want."The state of play: McConnell last week warned Democrats that removing the filibuster would "break the Senate" and turn the chamber into a "100-car pileup" where chaos reigns.He also promised retribution if the GOP took back control of the Senate, saying: "We wouldn't just erase every liberal change that hurt the country — we'd strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero, zero input from the other side."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.

  • ‘I don’t think these are college kids’: Miami mayor warns people against descending on Florida

    More than 1.28 million people moved through U.S. airports on March 11, according to data released by the Transportation Security Administration — the third largest number of people to pass through the country’s airports on any day since March of last year. As some Americans are set to travel for spring break, some in destination cities are concerned about the volumes of people that could be coming. At the top of the list is Miami.

  • Assaulting the Truth, Ron Johnson Helps Erode Confidence in Government

    BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Sen. Ron Johnson incited widespread outrage when he said recently that he would have been more afraid of the rioters who rampaged the Capitol on Jan. 6 had they been members of Black Lives Matter and antifa. But his revealing and incendiary comment, which quickly prompted accusations of racism, came as no surprise to those who have followed Johnson’s career in Washington or back home in Wisconsin. He has become the Republican Party’s foremost amplifier of conspiracy theories and disinformation now that Donald Trump is banned from social media and largely avoiding appearances on cable television. Johnson is an all-access purveyor of misinformation on serious issues such as the pandemic and the legitimacy of American democracy, as well as invoking the etymology of Greenland as a way to downplay the effects of climate change. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In recent months, Johnson has sown doubts about President Joe Biden’s victory, argued that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was not an armed insurrection, promoted discredited COVID-19 treatments, said he saw no need to get the coronavirus vaccine himself, and claimed that the United States could have ended the pandemic a year ago with the development of a generic drug if the government had wanted that to happen. Last year, he spent months as chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee seeking evidence that Biden had tried to pressure Ukrainian officials to aid his son Hunter Biden, which an Intelligence Community report released Monday said was misinformation that was spread by Russia to help Trump’s reelection. Johnson has also become the leading Republican proponent of a revisionist effort to deny the motives and violence of the mob that breached the Capitol. At a Senate hearing to examine the events of that day, Johnson read into the record an account from a far-right website attributing the violence to “agents-provocateurs” and “fake Trump protesters.” On Saturday, he told a conference of conservative political organizers in Wisconsin that “there was no violence on the Senate side, in terms of the chamber.” In fact, Trump supporters stormed the chamber shortly after senators were evacuated. His continuing assault on the truth, often under the guise of simply “asking questions” about established facts, is helping to diminish confidence in U.S. institutions at a perilous moment, when the health and economic well-being of the nation relies heavily on mass vaccinations, and when faith in democracy is shaken by right-wing falsehoods about voting. Republicans are 27 percentage points less likely than Democrats to say they plan to get, or have already received, a vaccine, a Pew Research Center study released this month found. In an interview, Johnson repeatedly refused to say that vaccines were safe or to encourage people to get them, resorting instead to insinuations — “there’s still so much we don’t know about all of this” — that undermine efforts to defeat the pandemic. The drumbeat of distortions, false theories and lies reminds some Wisconsin Republicans of a figure from the state’s past who also rarely let facts get in the way of his agenda: Sen. Joseph McCarthy, whose witch hunt for communists in and out of government in the 1950s ruined lives and bitterly divided the country. “Wisconsin voters love mavericks, they really love mavericks — you go way back to Joe McCarthy,” said Jim Sensenbrenner, a long-serving Republican congressman from the Milwaukee suburbs who retired in January. “They do love people who rattle the cage an awful lot and bring up topics that maybe people don’t want to talk about.” For Democrats, who have never forgotten Johnson’s defeat of liberal darling Russ Feingold in 2010 and again in a 2016 rematch, regaining the Senate seat in 2022 is a top priority. Although he has yet to announce whether he would be seeking a third term, Johnson recently said that the fury that Democrats had directed his way had made him want to stay in the fight. Still, he has raised just $590,000 in the past two years — a paltry sum for an incumbent senator. Johnson’s most recent provocation came March 12, when he contrasted Black Lives Matter protesters to the Trump supporters “who love this country” and stormed the Capitol, the carnage resulting in 140 injured police officers and more than 300 arrests by federal authorities. During an interview with a right-wing radio host, Joe Pagliarulo, Johnson said, “Joe, this will get me in trouble. Had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.” Research on the protests against racial injustice over the summer showed that they were largely nonviolent. In an interview with The New York Times, Johnson rejected comparisons to McCarthy. And he insisted he had no racist intent in making his argument. “I didn’t feel threatened,” he said. “So it’s a true statement. And then people said, ‘Well, why?’ Well, because I’ve been to a lot of Trump rallies. I spend three hours with thousands of Trump supporters. And I think I know them pretty well. I don’t know any Trump supporter who would have done what the rioters did.” On Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., denounced Johnson’s distortion of the events of Jan. 6. “We don’t need to try and explain away or come up with alternative versions,” he said on the NBC program “Meet the Press.” “We all saw what happened.” Johnson, in the Times interview, also faulted the federal government for what he called its “tunnel vision” pursuit of a COVID-19 vaccine while not more deeply studying treatments such as hydroxychloroquine — the anti-malarial drug promoted by Trump that the Food and Drug Administration says is not effective against the virus. That strategy, he said, cost “tens of thousands of lives.” Conspiracy theories and a defiant disregard of facts were a fringe but growing element of the Republican Party when Johnson entered politics in 2010 — notably in the vice presidential candidacy of Sarah Palin two years earlier. But under Trump, the fringe became the mainstream. Fact-free assertions by the president, from the size of his inaugural crowd in 2017 to the “big lie” of a stolen election in 2020, required Republican officials to fall in line with his gaslighting or lose the support of the party’s base voters. Johnson proved himself remarkably adept at adopting the misinformation that increasingly animated Fox News commentators and right-wing talk radio. “Through the years, as the party has morphed into a muscular ignorance, QAnon sect, he’s followed along with them,” said Christian Schneider, a former Republican political operative in Wisconsin who embedded with the Johnson campaign in 2010 to write a glowing account for a local conservative magazine. “Now he’s a perfect example of that type of politics.” Johnson was the CEO of a plastics company started by his wife’s family when he first ran for the Senate in 2010. He campaigned as a new-to-politics businessman concerned about federal spending and debt, and he spent $9 million of his own money on the race. But there were signs in that first campaign of Johnson’s predilection for anti-intellectualism. On several occasions, he declared that climate change was not man-made but instead caused by “sun spots” and said excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere “helps the trees grow.” He also offered a false history of Greenland to dismiss the effects of global warming. “You know, there’s a reason Greenland was called Greenland,” Johnson told WKOW-TV in Madison, Wisconsin, back then. “It was actually green at one point in time. And it’s been, you know, since, it’s a whole lot whiter now, so we’ve experienced climate change throughout geologic time.” In the interview Thursday, Johnson was still misinformed about the etymology of Greenland, which got its name from explorer Erik the Red’s attempt to lure settlers to the ice-covered island. “I could be wrong there, but that’s always been my assumption that, at some point in time, those early explorers saw green,” Johnson said. “I have no idea.” Just as Trump would later use Fox News to build a national political persona, Johnson did so on Wisconsin’s wide network of conservative talk-radio shows. His political rise would not have been possible without support from Charlie Sykes, then an influential radio host in Milwaukee who once read an entire 20-minute speech by Johnson on the air. Sykes, who since 2016 has been a harsh critic of Trump-era Republicans, said last week of Johnson, “I don’t know how he went from being a chamber of commerce guy to somebody who sounds like he reads the Gateway Pundit every day. He’s turned into Joe McCarthy.” This month alone, Johnson has made at least 15 appearances on 11 different radio shows. On Tuesday he appeared with Vicki McKenna, whose right-wing show is popular with Wisconsin conservatives. She began by attacking public health guidance on wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, arguing it is a Democratic plot to control Americans. Johnson agreed with McKenna and her assessment that public health experts in the federal government are misleading the country when they promote the coronavirus vaccine. “We’ve closed our minds to all of these other potentially useful and cheap therapies, all on the holy grail of a vaccine,” he said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, he added, is “not a god.” In the interview, the senator said it was not his responsibility to use his public prominence to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. “I don’t have all the information to say, ‘Do this,’” Johnson said. His false theories about the virus and the vaccine are reminiscent of other misinformation that Johnson has amplified. During a 2014 appearance on Newsmax TV, he warned of Islamic State group militants infecting themselves with the Ebola virus and then traveling to the United States. In 2015, he introduced legislation directing the federal government to protect itself against the threat of an electromagnetic pulse, a conspiracy theory that has long lived on the far-right of U.S. politics. Last year’s monthslong investigation by Johnson’s Homeland Security Committee into the Bidens and Ukraine concluded with the GOP majority report finding no wrongdoing by the former vice president. An Intelligence Community assessment declassified and released Monday concluded that Russia had spread misinformation about Hunter Biden to damage his father’s campaign and to help Trump win reelection. Johnson, who was not named in the assessment, was adamant that his work was not directly or unwittingly influenced by Russians. “Read the report; show me where there’s any Russian disinformation,” he said. “Anybody who thinks I spread disinformation is uninformed because I haven’t.” For weeks after the November election, Johnson refused to acknowledge Biden as the winner while echoing Trump’s false statements about rampant fraud. He convened his committee in December to air baseless claims of fraud and mishandling of ballots, even as dozens of claims of fraud made by the Trump campaign were being tossed out of courts across the country. In a cascade of interviews with friendly conservative outlets, Johnson has lately portrayed himself as a victim of “the radical left” that is waging a scorched-earth campaign to flip his Senate seat. “The best way to maintain power is to destroy your political opposition, and they’re targeting me,” he told Oshkosh, Wisconsin, radio host Bob Burnell on Tuesday. “This is obviously a vulnerable Senate seat in a swing state, so they think I’d probably be the target No. 1. And I am target No. 1.” Johnson’s defenders say he is fighting the liberal media’s attempts to silence him. “I see the same thing happening with Sen. Johnson that the media did with Donald Trump,” said Gerard Randall, chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s African-American Advisory Council. “I know Sen. Johnson personally, and I know that he is not a racist.” If Johnson seeks a third term, the race is likely to be decided in the Milwaukee suburbs, which used to deliver Republican landslides but have moved away from the party since the Trump era. The city of Brookfield, for example, backed Trump by a margin of just 9 percentage points in November after voting for him by 20 points in 2016 and President George W. Bush by 39 points in 2004. “There was a lot of eye-rolling” about Johnson’s recent comments about the Capitol siege, said Scott Berg, a conservative who has served as a Brookfield city alderman for 20 years. “If I were in the leadership of the Wisconsin Republican Party, I’d be out shopping for candidates” for the Senate in 2022, he added. Still, in 2016, Johnson ran 10 percentage points ahead of Trump in Brookfield. Voters there suggested the suburb might not be drifting from Republicans as fast as some Democrats had hoped. “I’m a Johnson supporter — I voted for him twice — but I think he’s going down a rabbit hole I don’t want any part of,” said John Raschig, a retiree who was leaving a Pick ‘n Save supermarket. “It’s sort of like Trump: I’d vote for him because the other side’s awful, but I’d prefer somebody else.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Democrats may exclude the GOP from forthcoming infrastructure and drug-pricing bills to pass them with no Republican votes, report says

    Party leadership increasingly believes that there is no point trying to involve Republicans, who could try to block their bills, Politico reported.

  • Vaccine mystery: Why J&J’s shots aren’t reaching more arms

    The single-shot vaccine was supposed to be the catalyst for the country’s return to normalcy. Instead, it’s sparking confusion and finger-pointing.

  • 'Sedition': A Complicated History

    As a shocked nation reacted to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by a pro-Trump mob trying to disrupt the certification of the presidential election, one word describing the chaos quickly rose to the top. “It borders on sedition,” then-President-elect Joe Biden said in his remarks to the nation. “This is sedition,” the National Association of Manufacturers said in a statement that accused President Donald Trump of having “incited violence in an attempt to retain power.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And within the first hour of the attack, Merriam-Webster reported that “sedition” was at the top of its searches, ahead of “coup d’état,” “insurrection” and “putsch.” Sedition — Merriam-Webster defines it as “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority” — is a word that echoes across American history, archaic yet familiar. Historically, charges of sedition have just as often been used to quash dissent (the Sedition Act of 1918, for example, made it illegal to “willfully utter, print, write, or publish any disloyal, profane, scurrilous, or abusive language about the form of the Government of the United States”) as they have to punish actual threats to government stability or functioning. But to many scholars and historians, the use of the word Jan. 6 — and the force of condemnation it conjured — was not misplaced. “Treason, traitor, terrorism, sedition — these are strong words with specific meanings that are often tossed aside in favor of their buzzword impact,” Joanne Freeman, a historian at Yale University and the author of “The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to the Civil War,” said in an email. “But meanings matter. And sometimes, those words apply.” What is “sedition"? Current federal criminal code defines “seditious conspiracy” as an effort by two or more people “to conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof.” That wording may emphasize force. But Geoffrey Stone, a legal scholar at the University of Chicago and the author of “Perilous Times: Free Speech in Wartime, From the Sedition Act of 1798 to the War on Terror,” said that, historically, sedition has been centrally a matter of speech. “Normally, it refers to speech that advocates action or beliefs that are designed to overthrow or undermine the lawful processes of government,” he said. “Actions like burning down a building, or assassinating someone — those are separate crimes.” As for those who rushed the Capitol on Jan. 6, he said, they might argue that what they were doing was protesting, which is protected under the First Amendment. “The problem is, they’ve gone beyond the bounds of what the First Amendment would protect as speech,” he said in an interview while the mob was still inside the building. “It does not protect trespassing, and what they are doing arguably goes beyond that. What they are doing is trying to prevent the government from functioning.” When did Americans start talking about “sedition”? Revolutionary America was awash with charges of sedition — against the British Crown. The idea of “sedition” as a crime against the new republic itself became entrenched in the American political lexicon in the 1790s. It was a time of intense partisan conflict, before the system of opposing parties — and the norm of peaceful transfer of power that was disrupted Wednesday — was established. The Alien and Sedition Acts, passed by the Adams administration in 1798, were intended to clamp down on the political enemies of the Federalists, Adams’ party, and weaken Thomas Jefferson’s Democratic-Republicans. The broader backdrop was a brewing conflict with post-Revolutionary France, and Federalists’ belief that Democratic-Republican criticism of their policies undermined national stability, and their fear that foreigners and immigrants, who leaned Democratic-Republican, would support France in a war. Under the law, journalists who criticized the administration were thrown in jail, immigrant voting rights were tightened and foreigners deemed “dangerous to the peace and safety of the United States” could be deported. “That took place in the context of an infant republic that was unsure of its place in the world,” Annette Gordon-Reed, a professor of history and law at Harvard, said. “This was all new: How do you protest? What effect does protesting have on government?” But “we’ve had almost 250 years now,” she continued. “We know the mechanisms for legitimate criticism, and they do not involve sabotaging the operations of government when those operations have been arrived at by lawful means.” Who was “seditious” in the early 19th century? Adams and the Federalists were defeated in the 1800 election, “not only because of the Sedition Act,” Freeman said, but because of what it represented — the Federalists’ “anti-democratic spirit generally.” Thomas Jefferson and the victorious Democratic-Republicans allowed the law to expire in 1802. But “sedition” remained a potent concept. And it was increasingly used against abolitionists and to block any efforts by African Americans, free or enslaved, to secure rights or otherwise challenge slavery and white supremacy. In 1832, after Nat Turner’s rebellion, Virginia passed a law against “riots, routs, unlawful assemblies, trespasses and seditious speeches by free Negroes or mulattoes,” who were to be whipped “in the same mode, and to the same extent” as rebellious slaves. Who charged “sedition” during the Civil War? As the sectional tensions over slavery intensified, charges of sedition flew in both directions. Southern slaveholders accused Northerners who opposed slavery of fomenting sedition and insurrection. And the words were lobbed at Southerners who gave speeches questioning the authority of the federal government, even before Abraham Lincoln’s election in 1860 prompted 11 Southern slaveholding states to secede and ultimately take up arms against the United States. “The language is just so strong in the literature of the period,” said Manisha Sinha, a historian at the University of Connecticut who studies abolitionism, the Civil War and Reconstruction. “These people were not just slaveholders, which was morally abhorrent, as abolitionists had been saying for ages. They were traitors who had committed sedition, insurrectionists who had tried to disrupt American democracy.” And during the war, charges of sedition also circulated within the North itself. When Lincoln suspended the right to habeas corpus, it was justified as a necessary response to threats posed by vocal critics of the war effort. Was Reconstruction destroyed by “sedition"? To many historians, the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 recalled a very specific history: the many white supremacist attacks on Black voting rights and legitimately elected governments during Reconstruction. In 1874, as part of a continuing effort to overthrow an elected biracial government, white militia members in Louisiana attempted to seize government buildings in New Orleans, then the capital, and install their own government, before ultimately being dislodged by federal troops. More straightforwardly successful was an 1898 coup d’état in Wilmington, North Carolina, when white businessmen and former Confederates conspired to dislodge a biracial government and gut Black economic power. The ensuing riot left scores of people dead and most of the city’s Black citizens stripped of voting rights for decades. There were numerous such episodes of violent white supremacist “redemption” across the South, many of which have only begun to be recounted honestly. And that historical echo was underlined by the spectacle of men with Confederate flags parading through the halls of the Capitol — a sight, many noted, that would have been unthinkable during the actual Civil War. “Sedition” may have captured the moment Jan. 6. But some historians question whether it is the most illuminating verbal touchstone, given its own complicated history. “To me, the better phrase is ‘vigilante anti-democratic paramilitary violence,” Greg Downs, a historian at the University of California, Davis, who studies Reconstruction, said. “It does what ‘sedition’ can keep us from doing: connect what’s happening today with what happened in American history. “When people say this doesn’t happen in America, they reveal their idealism but also their ignorance,” he said. “It has happened before. And it can happen again.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Cops’ posts to private Facebook group show hostility, hate

    In a private Facebook group called the Pittsburgh Area Police Breakroom, many current and retired officers spent the year criticizing chiefs who took a knee or officers who marched with Black Lives Matter protesters, whom they called “terrorists” or “thugs.” Trieu was one of two West Mifflin officers seen in a video last year restraining a 15-year-old Black girl after responding to a call about a fight on a school bus.

  • Jim Clyburn is ticking off some in the White House. He’s perfectly fine with that.

    The South Carolina Democrat saved Biden’s campaign. Now he wants to put his imprint on his presidency.

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.

  • Latino Man Handcuffed for Two Hours After Escaping Atlanta Spa Shooting as Wife Died Inside

    Mario González's niece reveals that he was handcuffed "for like two hours" after escaping from Youngs Asian Massage while his wife was shot and killed inside.

  • Republican National Committee Mocked for ‘Devestating’ Typo in Tweet About Education

    The Republican National Committee is being ridiculed for a now-deleted tweet about the importance of in-person schooling that misspells a word one might find on an elementary-school spelling test. “Keeping schools closed has DEVESTATING effects on the mental health, social and economic situation, and academic achievement of America’s children,” says the now-deleted tweet from the @GOP account, which targets the coronavirus-era move from in-person schooling to online classes. “The science is in — schools can safely reopen!” Online observers immediately took the GOP to task, pointing out the irony of misspelling a word in a tweet about the “academic achievement of America’s children.” Also Read: GOP Rep Crenshaw Schooled by MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan on Immigration Numbers (Video) “Tweeting without spell check can be devestating,” news legend Dan Rather quipped. Another user wrote, “You know what’s really DEVESTATING (sic)? The unbelievable ignorance of today’s GOP! Not one of those fools voted for the American Rescue Plan which INCLUDED help for schools. NOT ONE! If schools can safely reopen, it’s despite the GOP.” The tweet no longer appears on the GOP account, but lives on through screenshots. The account has, in recent days, retweeted calls to reopen schools from other prominent conservatives. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has also tweeted praise for the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidance on reopening schools. A representative for the RNC did not immediately return a request for comment on the tweet or its deletion. var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"'Allen v. Farrow' Should Woody Allen Face Consequences","video":"739013","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story Republican National Committee Mocked for ‘Devestating’ Typo in Tweet About Education At TheWrap

  • Early tests are planned for a COVID-19 vaccine that can be taken as a pill, with no need for injections

    Oravax's tablet-form vaccine had good results in a pilot study in animals, the company said on Friday. All currently-approved vaccines use needles.

  • A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in Arizona

    Drew Angerer/GettyWith Joe Biden inaugurated as president more than two months ago, Donald Trump and most of his supporters long ago gave up on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. But in Arizona, the dream of a Trump victory lives on, drawing in a bizarre cast of characters intent on rooting out nonexistent fraud.As the Republican-held state Senate prepares to recount 2.1 million ballots cast in Democratic-leaning Maricopa County, Arizona has become a hotbed for election “fraud” vigilantes.The motley crew leading the charge includes a failed treasure hunter, a Trumpist pillow magnate, a self-proclaimed expert on satanic forces, and roving bands of amateur ballot sleuths who climb into dumpsters and investigate chicken coop fires. While the recount can’t change the results of the election, the anger and passions surrounding it offer a window into the future of a Republican Party that still widely insists that Trump legally won re-election, long after his loss has become clear.“Arizona is always, unfortunately, on the leading edge of conspiracy theories and craziness,” said former Maricopa County Democratic Party chairman Steven Slugocki.The months-long ballot fight centers on an effort by Arizona’s state Senate Republicans, led by Senate President Karen Fann, to obtain Maricopa’s ballots through a subpoena. After a court win in late February, the Republicans won the right to inspect the county’s ballots.One of the most prominent boosters of the senate’s recount effort has been the We the People AZ Alliance, a coalition of conservative activists that emerged after the election. On March 10, the group organized a rally featuring Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and “MAGA Hulk,” a muscular pro-Trump personality.MyPillow founder and staunch Trump ally Mike Lindell, who has become one of the most visible backers of pro-Trump groups and media outlets, declared in a video played at the event that the group’s work “should be heard around the world” and claimed that Trump would be back in office by this summer.Lindell told The Daily Beast on Saturday that he’s funding several conservative groups working on Arizona recall efforts, and also said that he separately wants to see an audit of the state’s voting machines. “All of my evidence is going to the Supreme Court, we keep gathering and gathering, but anything that could come from this kind of audit will also be included in my lawsuit before the Supreme Court, I have lawyers for that,” he said.“Arizona is a hotbed,” Lindell added. “We’re gonna get to the machines.”We the People AZ’s membership roster includes Dr. Lyle Rapacki, a far-right activist who has claimed “demonic” forces are afoot in the fight over the Maricopa ballots and who has now become one of the recount’s most vocal boosters.“It’s been unfair, it’s been unreal, it’s been demonic,” Rapacki said on March 8 in an interview with We the People AZ chairwoman Shelby Busch.Rapacki knows about demons. Amidst the satanic panic in the 1980s, in which law enforcement, the media, and parents across the country became convinced of fictitious tales about children being abused by satanic cults that often centered around schools or daycares, Rapacki held himself out to law enforcement as an expert on satanism.The author of a book called Satanism: The Not So New Problem, Rapacki claimed in a 1988 interview with The Oregonian that satanic forces are all around us, worshipped by doctors, lawyers, and other seemingly upstanding people in a generational satanic pact for power.“True Satanism is a secret, serious, totally committed movement that has gone on for thousands of years,'' Rapacki said at the time. “They worship a deity called Lucifer like the Christians worship Jesus Christ.''Despite his outlandish views, Rapacki has managed to gain some sway with Arizona Republicans. The Phoenix New Times has called him “both a conservative political operative with influence on some Republican state lawmakers and an irrelevant crackpot.” Much of Rapacki’s clout in Arizona has come from “priority communications” he distributes to activists that purport to draw on intelligence sources, though critics have countered that they’re often repackaged articles from fringe websites like WorldNetDaily.He’s still keeping up with the satanists, though, promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory on his blog and backing a Trump-endorsed theory from a controversial falconer that claims Biden murdered Navy SEALs to help Osama Bin Laden escape justice. After a conservative blog questioned his rights to use the title “Dr.,” Rapacki claimed he was being targeted for fighting devil worshipers.“I was among a handful of individuals who dared to stand and expose Witchcraft and the Occult in America,” Rapacki wrote.MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Is Trying To Launch a Social Media Site, and It’s Already Resulted in a Legal ThreatMore recently, Rapacki has aligned himself with anti-government ranchers like the Bundy family. He served as the second-in-command of a radical pro-rancher land group alongside then-Washington state Rep. Matt Shea. An independent investigation funded by the Washington legislature found in 2019 that Shea, a Republican who shared operational advice with Rapacki and others during the 2016 Malheur standoff in Oregon that involved members of Bundy’s family, committed domestic terrorism for his role in the plotting.Rapacki didn’t respond to a request for comment.Now that Arizona Senate Republicans have the ballots, it’s not clear who will handle the recount. Fann initially planned to spend $10,000 to hire Allied Security Operations Group, a pro-Trump organization whose supposed findings about election misdeeds have been embraced by Trump supporters but widely disputed by experts. That deal fell through.One potential candidate for the recount: Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, an inventor who claims to have invented a mysterious technology to detect voter fraud. After the election, Pulitzer was heralded by Trump supporters who saw earlier, more conventional recounts fail to produce any evidence of voter fraud. Instead, they want a “Pulitzer audit,” a ballot inspection premised on Pulitzer’s little-understood technology.Pulitzer didn’t respond to a request for comment.Pulitzer originally gained notoriety during the dot-com boom as the inventor of the much-mocked CueCat, a cat-shaped barcode scanner that was meant to let people reading magazines scan barcodes in ads, taking them to related websites. Pulitzer, then using the name J. Jovan Philyaw, took in more than $185 million in investments in his feline-themed scanner, but the product flopped. In 2006, PC World ranked Pulitzer’s invention—dubbed “one of the most ridiculed products of the internet era”—as the 20th worst tech product of all time.Pulitzer resurfaced as an amateur treasure hunter in 2015 on a History Channel show, styling himself as the “COMMANDER of TreasureForce” and positing that a Roman sword ostensibly found on a Canadian island proved that ancient Romans had visited Canada. Scientific analysis showed that the sword was, in fact, a modern replica.Pulitzer returned to notoriety in the weeks after Trump’s defeat, claiming he had developed a technology that could detect “kinematic artifacts”—essentially, folds in paper—that would prove whether or not the ballots were legitimate. As Pulitzer’s mystery technology was heralded by MAGA fans, it also came in for ridicule from elections officials, with the Georgia secretary of state dubbing Pulitzer a “failed treasure hunter.”Right-wing blog The Gateway Pundit, which has breathlessly covered the twists of the Arizona ballot saga, has called for Pulitzer to audit Maricopa County’s ballots. Rasmussen Reports has promoted his proposal for a “kinematic” audits. Pulitzer himself has retweeted calls for a “Pulitzer audit” in the county, which would rely on Pulitzer deciding whether ballots are legitimate based on a supposed technology that few, if any, people aside from Pulitzer understand.“We want the best people to perform the audit, and if what Jovan has is going to give us what we need is the best, then we want Jovan,” Busch, the chairwoman of We the People AZ Alliance, told The Daily Beast.Lindell, whose deep pockets make him a powerful player among Trump 2020 deadenders, is also a fan.“His methods are very good,” Lindell said. “I’ve studied what he does, and it’s great. He’s got technology that is similar to technology that checks counterfeit money; it’s the best in the world, I think. I met him a couple months ago. His technology is really good. I think Jovan is the best one out there who I have done due diligence on to audit the paper ballots, specifically, in any audit.”Maricopa County became a focus for Republican voter fraud allegations in the state after the county’s Republican chair failed to show up to a bipartisan inspection of voting machines ahead of the election. Slugocki, who attended the inspection as the county’s Democratic chairman, said he knew Republicans’ failure to attend the inspection would create suspicions among conservative activists that the machines had somehow been tampered with.After Trump lost what has long been a red state, conspiracy theories exploded, centered on the Maricopa County machines. The GOP county chairman later resigned amid criticism for skipping the inspection.Even as the state Senate recount inches towards a start, the state has become rife with amateur election detectives. On March 5, a handful of Trump supporters organized around activist Staci Burk visited Maricopa’s election office and claimed, without evidence, that the ballots could easily be accessed in the back of a warehouse. Then, one of Burk’s associates—an elderly man identified in right-wing blogs as “Earl S.”—was caught on security cameras heaving his body into a dumpster.“Wrapped up physical evidence collection with a Purple Heart Vet willing to dumpster dive for his Country,” Burk posted on Facebook.In the dumpster, they claim, they found a yellow trash bag filled with shredded ballots. Burk posted pictures of the shredded papers, including massive piles of paper spread out on a home in front of Earl S. on Facebook. Her allegations quickly went viral in the right-wing media, earning mentions on The Gateway Pundit, One America News, the Twitter account of conservative game show host Chuck Woolery. On her Facebook page, Burk claims former Trump NAational Security dviser Michael Flynn and pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell provided her with security amid her explosive revelations.This isn’t Burk’s first brush with a niche sort of fame in the months after the election. She sued Arizona’s secretary of state in an attempt to overturn the result, only to have her case tossed out by a judge when it was revealed that she hadn’t registered to vote, much less actually voted, in the election. She has also been a key player in a conspiracy theory claiming that fraudulent ballots were brought to Arizona via a Korean Air flight.Maricopa officials have a less monumental explanation, with critics of the dumpster theory citing the possibility that the ballots could be sample ballots either left over from the election or printed off of the internet. In a statement, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, said the ballots are securely stored. Richer suggested that Burk’s associates broke the law, though, saying that three people related to the dumpster case were caught on camera trying to break into the election warehouse."Camera footage shows that those three attempted to unlawfully pry open our warehouse doors, but were unsuccessful," Richard said. "They did, however, climb into the dumpster outside the building and remove trash."Burk and her associates have so far refused to provide the state senate with the shredded ballots, making even other activists like Busch unwilling to sign onto their allegations. Burk didn’t respond to a request for comment.A day after the dumpster-diving incident, ballot-hunters had a new conspiracy theory: the ballots were burned in barns holding chickens. On March 6, a fire broke out at a Maricopa County chicken farm owned by Hickman Family Farms, burning 160,000 chickens alive. Hickman’s vice president, Clint Hickman, is also a Republican member of the Maricopa Board of Supervisors who has repeatedly shot down the idea that the election was fraudulent.Twitter Suspends the Gateway PunditHickman’s connection to the farm fire prompted insinuations that the fire had been used to destroy incriminating ballots, with The Gateway Pundit dubbing it a “mysterious fire.”“The Arizona Maricopa County election coverup continues,” one Gateway Pundit blog post about the “mysterious fire” read. “These crooks are doing all they can to obstruct justice and tamper with evidence because they know they can get away with it.”Members of the Arizona Patriot Party, a far-right group in the state, drove out to the scene of the farm, reporting ominously in their newsletter that the air smelled less like burned chicken flesh and more like burned paper, like ballots.“At the site it is rather peculiar that there is no rancid burning smells of animals or feathers,” the newsletter notes. “The most predominate odor is that of burned wood or paper.”It’s unclear who the Arizona Republicans plan to hire to recount the ballots. Fann has proposed a volunteer, bipartisan effort, though it’s unclear how many Democrats would volunteer for an unpaid effort investigating an election that Democrats clearly won. Slugocki, the former top Democrat in the county, says the process will draw in Republican activists dead-set on election fraud.“You have these keyboard warriors who are hellbent on finding something,” Slugocki said. “Does anybody trust these people to do this process? They’re delegitimizing this election and it’s dangerous.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The clever strategy that helped 15th-seeded Oral Roberts make history

    Frustrated that his team wasn't getting enough stops on defense, Coach Paul Mills took a bold risk down one with three minutes to go.

  • UFO report details ‘difficult to explain’ sightings, says US ex-intelligence director

    US military pilots and satellites have recorded ‘a lot more’ UFO sightings than have been made public, John Ratcliffe says John Ratcliffe said the report would document previously unknown sightings from ‘all over the world’. Photograph: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images US military pilots and satellites have recorded “a lot more” sightings of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, than have been made public, Donald Trump’s former intelligence director John Ratcliffe said. Asked on Fox News about a forthcoming government report on “unidentified aerial phenomena”, Ratcliffe said the report would document previously unknown sightings from “all over the world”. “Frankly, there are a lot more sightings than have been made public,” he said. “Some of those have been declassified. And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have been seen by navy or air force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery, that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate, that we don’t have the technology for. “Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.” A video grab obtained 28 April 2020 courtesy of the US defense department shows part of an unclassified video taken by navy pilots. Photograph: DoD/AFP via Getty Images The UFO report must be published by early June, pursuant to a clause in a Covid relief and spending package signed by Trump before he left office. Ratcliffe served about eight months as director of national intelligence at the end of Trump’s term. Earlier, Trump moved to nominate Ratcliffe for the role but Ratcliffe withdrew over concerns he had exaggerated and fibbed about his experience as a prosecutor in Texas. “I actually wanted to get this information out and declassify it before I left office,” Ratcliffe said, “but we weren’t able to get it down into an unclassified format that we were able to talk about quickly enough.” The forthcoming report is to be issued by the defense department and intelligence agencies. When an unidentified aerial phenomena is identified, Ratcliffe said, analysts try to explain it as a potential weather disturbance or other routine spectacle. Wow. Maria Bartiromo gets former DNI John Ratcliffe to talk about UFOs ahead a deadline for the government to disclose what it knows about them..."Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things...there is actually quite a few more than have been made public" pic.twitter.com/qu4VlzrZw1— Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) March 19, 2021 “We always look for a plausible application,” he said. “Sometimes we wonder whether our adversaries have technologies that are a little but farther down the road than we thought or that we realized. “But there are instances where we don’t have good explanations. “So in short, things that we are observing that are difficult to explain – and so there’s actually quite a few of those, and I think that that info has been gathered and will be put out in a way the American people can see.” Asked by Bartiromo where the unidentified phenomena were sighted, Ratcliffe replied, “actually all over the world, there have been sightings all over the world. “Multiple sensors that are picking up these things. They’re unexplained phenomenon, and there’s actually quite a few more than have been made public.”

  • Rich Countries Signed Away a Chance to Vaccinate the World

    In the coming days, a patent will finally be issued on a five-year-old invention, a feat of molecular engineering that is at the heart of at least five major COVID-19 vaccines. And the U.S. government will control that patent. The new patent presents an opportunity to exact leverage over the drug companies producing the vaccines and pressure them to expand access to less affluent countries. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The question is whether the government will do anything at all. The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, achieved at record speed and financed by massive public funding in the United States, the European Union and Britain, represents a great triumph of the pandemic. Governments partnered with drugmakers, pouring in billions of dollars to procure raw materials, finance clinical trials and retrofit factories. Billions more were committed to buy the finished product. But this Western success has created stark inequity. Residents of wealthy and middle-income countries have received about 90% of the nearly 400 million vaccines delivered so far. Under current projections, many of the rest will have to wait years. Growing numbers of health officials and advocacy groups worldwide are calling for Western governments to use aggressive powers — most of them rarely or never used before — to force companies to publish vaccine recipes, share their know-how and ramp up manufacturing. Governments have resisted. By partnering with drug companies, Western leaders bought their way to the front of the line. But they also ignored years of warnings — and explicit calls from the World Health Organization — to include contract language that would have guaranteed doses for poor countries or encouraged companies to share their knowledge and the patents they control. Western health officials said they never intended to exclude others. But with their own countries facing massive death tolls, the focus was at home. Patent-sharing, they said, simply never came up. President Joe Biden has promised to help an Indian company produce about 1 billion doses by the end of 2022, and his administration has donated doses to Mexico and Canada. But he has made it clear that his focus is at home. “We’re going to start off making sure Americans are taken care of first,” Biden said recently. “But we’re then going to try and help the rest of the world.” Pressuring companies to share patents could be seen as undermining innovation, sabotaging drugmakers or picking drawn-out and expensive fights with the very companies digging a way out of the pandemic. As rich countries fight to keep things as they are, others like South Africa and India have taken the battle to the World Trade Organization, seeking a waiver on patent restrictions for COVID-19 vaccines. Russia and China, meanwhile, have promised to fill the void as part of their vaccine diplomacy. Addressing patents would not by itself solve the vaccine imbalance. Retrofitting or constructing factories would take time. More raw materials would need to be manufactured. Regulators would have to approve new assembly lines. And as with cooking a complicated dish, giving someone a list of ingredients is no substitute for showing them how to make it. To address these problems, the WHO created a technology pool last year to encourage companies to share know-how with manufacturers in lower-income nations. Not a single vaccine company has signed up. Drug company executives told European lawmakers recently that they were licensing their vaccines as quickly as possible but that finding partners with the right technology was challenging. But manufacturers from Canada to Bangladesh say they can make vaccines; they just lack patent licensing deals. When the price is right, companies have shared secrets with new manufacturers in just months, ramping up production and retrofitting factories. Despite the hefty government funding, drug companies control nearly all the intellectual property and stand to make fortunes off the vaccines. A critical exception is the patent expected to be approved soon — a government-led discovery for manipulating a key coronavirus protein. This breakthrough, at the center of the 2020 race for a vaccine, actually came years earlier in a National Institutes of Health lab, where an American scientist named Dr. Barney Graham was in pursuit of a medical moonshot. For years, Graham searched for a key to unlock universal vaccines — genetic blueprints to be used against any of the roughly two dozen viral families that infect humans. When a new virus emerged, scientists could simply tweak the code and quickly make a vaccine. In 2016, while working on Middle East respiratory syndrome, another coronavirus known as MERS, he and his colleagues developed a way to swap a pair of amino acids in the coronavirus spike protein. That bit of molecular engineering, they realized, could be used to develop effective vaccines against any coronavirus. The government, along with its partners at Dartmouth College and the Scripps Research Institute, filed for a patent, which will be issued March 30. When Chinese scientists published the genetic code of the new coronavirus in January 2020, Graham’s team had their cookbook ready. Within a few days, they emailed the vaccine’s genetic blueprint to Moderna to begin manufacturing. By late February, Moderna had produced enough vaccines for government-run clinical trials. Exactly who holds patents for which vaccines will not be sorted out for months or years. But it is clear now that several of today’s vaccines — including those from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, CureVac and Pfizer-BioNTech — rely on the 2016 invention. Of those, only BioNTech has paid the U.S. government to license the technology. Patent lawyers and public health advocates say it is likely that other companies will either have to negotiate a licensing agreement with the government or face the prospect of a lawsuit worth billions. The National Institutes of Health declined to comment on its discussions with the drugmakers but said it did not anticipate a dispute over patent infringement. In May, the leaders of Pakistan, Ghana, South Africa and others called for governments to support a “people’s vaccine” that could be quickly manufactured and given for free. They urged the governing body of the WHO to treat vaccines as “global public goods.” The Trump administration moved swiftly to block it. Intent on protecting intellectual property, the government said calls for equitable access to vaccines and treatments sent “the wrong message to innovators.” World leaders ultimately approved a watered-down declaration that recognized extensive immunization — not the vaccines themselves — as a global public good. That same month, the WHO launched the technology access pool and called on governments to include clauses in their drug contracts guaranteeing equitable distribution. But the world’s richest nations roundly ignored the call. In the United States, Operation Warp Speed, a Trump administration program that funded the search for vaccines in the United States, disbursed more than $10 billion to hand-picked companies and absorbing the financial risks of bringing a vaccine to market. The deals came with few strings attached. Large chunks of the contracts are redacted, and some remain secret. But public records show that the government used unusual contracts that omitted its right to take over intellectual property or influence the price and availability of vaccines. They did not let the government compel companies to share their technology. By comparison, one of the world’s largest health financiers, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, includes grant language requiring equitable access to vaccines. As leverage, the organization retains some right to the intellectual property. For months, the United States and European Union have blocked a proposal at the World Trade Organization that would waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The application, put forward by South Africa and India with support from most developing nations, has been bogged down in procedural hearings. “Every minute we are deadlocked in the negotiating room, people are dying,” said Mustaqeem De Gama, a South African diplomat involved in the talks. But in Washington, leaders are still worried about undermining innovation. During the presidential campaign, Biden’s team gathered top intellectual property lawyers to discuss ways to increase vaccine production. Among them was the use of a federal law allowing the government to seize a company’s patent and give it to another in order to increase supply. Former campaign advisers say the Biden camp was lukewarm to this proposal and others that called for a broader exercise of its powers. The administration has instead promised to give $4 billion to Covax, the global vaccine alliance. But Covax aims to vaccinate only 20% of people in the world’s poorest countries this year and faces a $2 billion shortfall even to accomplish that. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • He Redefined 'Racist.' Now He's Trying to Build a Newsroom

    BOSTON — Ibram X. Kendi and Bina Venkataraman met last summer when their big Boston institutions, Boston University and The Boston Globe, were grappling with protests over racial justice. Venkataraman, the editor of The Globe’s editorial page, asked Kendi, the author of a book called “How to Be an Antiracist,” why he decided to found the Center for Antiracist Research in a city known for the backlash to busing and “where sports fans boo athletes of color,” she recalled in an interview. They started talking about their shared obsession with a different Boston history, 19th century abolitionist newspapers. Then they wondered what it would mean to found, in 2021, a newspaper in the spirit of William Lloyd Garrison’s legendary The Liberator. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In particular, they wondered, what would it mean to bring to American racism the sense of urgency with which Garrison, in 1831, started the newspaper, abandoning a more gradualist approach to slavery. “On this subject, I do not wish to think, or speak, or write with moderation. No! no!” he famously began, saying that would be like telling “a man whose house is on fire, to give a moderate alarm.” Now, with the backing of their institutions and a seven-figure budget, they plan later this year to start an online publication that blends reportage, opinion and academic research, some of which will appear in The Globe. They hope to revive the tradition of a generation of media that predates the formal division of news and opinion in 20th-century American journalism. And they want to channel the energy that has produced a year of newsroom conversations and arguments about racism. “If you don’t have people agitating for urgent change, it becomes easy to just turn to other problems,” Venkataraman said in an interview. “And I think that’s sort of an inspiring framework for thinking about why you need a publication or platform like this now, because you need to keep it on people’s minds past the news cycle.” This is not, of course, a simple project. The politics of the two venerable institutions means that the new publication will be hiring two editors in chief, one with a more academic bent and one more journalistic, amid a national scramble for editorial talent. The founders said they had had preliminary conversations with CBS’ Wesley Lowery and Errin Haines of The 19th, a new nonprofit group focused on gender and politics that is serving as a model for The Emancipator. The project has backing from the university and the newspaper but also is seeking to raise money from foundations and individuals. And then there is the matter of the name. A Christian nonprofit organization best known for fighting against marriage equality, Liberty Counsel, has trademarked “The Liberator” for its newsletter. So Kendi and Venkataraman had to dig into somewhat more obscure corners of the past for an available historical publication: The Emancipator, which for a time during the 19th century was the newspaper of the American Anti-Slavery Society. But perhaps the most interesting challenge will be defining what it means to start fresh after a year of internal debate in American newsrooms over, among other things, when to use the word “racism,” and what it even means. Should it be reserved for Nazis and Klansmen, and used with extreme caution because it carries such power? Or should it be applied, as a new generation of writers have argued, to daily features of American injustice? Kendi has played a central role in the debate with his 2019 book. “If there was ever a body of people who should be arguing out the definition of a term, particularly a seemingly politically charged term like ‘racism,’ why would it not be journalists?” Kendi said in an interview on Thursday. “They should define the term based on evidence.” Kendi’s book, a memoirish argument that Americans of all races must confront their roles in a racist system, has drawn attention, and controversy, for pulling the word “racist” away from its current usage as a hypercharged word reserved for the clearest cases. He thinks the word should be attached to actions, not people, and used to describe supporting policies — like standardized testing — that produce a racially unequal outcome. The focus on outcomes helped put Kendi at the center of the long-running argument about the roots of inequality. But when he published his book, he said, he was bracing for criticism from the left. It had become an axiom in some circles that Black Americans can’t be racist by definition. But the people committing racist acts in his book include President Barack Obama and Kendi himself. And so Kendi’s work has influenced a growing newsroom debate over using the word descriptively, as an assertion about policy, rather than as a hazy, charged personal epithet. The 2019 book, and the intense focus on racism after the killing of George Floyd the next year, also transformed Kendi from a well-regarded but low-key academic networker into a mainstream, bestselling author whose book is sold at Logan Airport. He has become what one of his friends called “Captain Black America” — a Black academic or journalist who becomes a lightning rod for the right and the object of white liberal adulation, as Ta-Nehisi Coates did after his 2014 Atlantic article making the case for reparations. “If he didn’t exist, his critics would need to invent him, because he’s a person they can target,” said The New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb. Self-promotion doesn’t come naturally to Kendi. But on his way home to put his daughter to bed Thursday, he gamely submitted to a short interview in the lobby of a Boston University building, double masked and wearing three layers of wool against the cold rain. While I waited, I read on Twitter about Alexi McCammond, a young Black woman forced to resign as the new editor of Teen Vogue after a controversy regarding racist tweets about Asians she sent as a teenager. I asked him about how his view that “racist” isn’t a permanent label for an individual squares with an unforgiving social media culture and a growing corporate culture that has translated his work into formalized training sessions — the subject of a recent critical opinion piece in The Globe. Kendi said he would not “police” how people use his work. “People should be held accountable when they’re being racist, but I think people should be able to repair the damage,” he said. “I don’t view ‘racist’ as a fixed category." He added that he did not believe that "if someone said something racist 20 years ago or even two days ago, that right now, in this moment, they’re also racist.” That’s not how most Americans, or most reporters, use the word. But it has a clarity and flexibility that make it valuable whether you buy into Kendi’s broader worldview, which includes sweeping criticism of American capitalism. And The Emancipator is interesting in part because it’s an opportunity to put his ideas into journalistic practice. But The Emancipator’s biggest opportunity — and challenge — may simply be to find and grip an audience. That’s not easy: It’s noisy and competitive out there, and translating academic ideas for popular consumption can be harder than it sounds. The Emancipator has one of the great advantages in American journalism, though: It’s starting from scratch. As mainstream newsrooms wring their hands over what it means to be neutral, The Emancipator can — in theory — offer the growing number of journalists who seem to be asking for it a chance to erase the 20th-century divide between news and opinion, and blend reportage, data and argument about how to change society now. As a model, Venkataraman cited a recent Washington Post project on rethinking public safety by going beyond police reform. “For some of this stuff, trying something new is a more efficient way to address some of the frustrations people have,” said Haines, who said she would be staying at the 19th. (Lowery declined to comment on an inquiry about the project.) “Turning the ship around at a legacy institution — that is hard.” And Kendi and Venkataraman said they were not expecting to hew to a party line, or to take Kendi’s work as orthodoxy. I asked him, for instance, about criticism that his calling standardized tests racist could give easy cover to bad instruction for Black students. “You both have people who consider themselves civil rights activists who are supportive, and there are people who consider themselves civil rights activists who oppose it,” he said. “It would be great to see them debate that out in the pages of The Emancipator.” One thing that won’t be debated, Venkataraman said, is “that racism exists and is in many ways ingrained in American society.” She compared it to coverage of global warming. “When you stop debating whether climate change or systemic racism is real and whether it’s a problem, you can then debate the more salient question what to do about it,” she said. “To me that is reality-based journalism, not advocacy journalism.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A New Coronavirus Outbreak at Mar-a-Lago Strikes Those Who Can Least Afford It

    The outbreak at Mar-a-Lago among staff indicates the risks associated with working in the hospitality industry in a state with zero coronavirus-related restrictions.