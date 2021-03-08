GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022

FILE - In this March 5, 2021, file photo, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., heads to the chamber as the Senate holds a voting marathon on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that's expected to end with the chamber's approval of the measure, at the Capitol in Washington. Sen. Blunt says he will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate. Blunt, who turned 71 in January, was widely expected to seek a third term in 2022. He made the surprise announcement in a video Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SUMMER BALLENTINE and JIM SALTER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate, he said Monday in a surprise announcement.

Blunt, who turned 71 in January, was widely expected to seek a third term in 2022. Before election to the Senate he served seven terms in the U.S. House. He also served two terms as Missouri's secretary of state from 1985 to 1993.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best,” Blunt said in his announcement made via video. "In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time.

“After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," he said.

Blunt is the No. 4 in Senate Republican leadership and is the fifth Senate Republican to decide against running for re-election in 2022. The others are Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina.

Two other Republicans — Sens. Charles Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin — have not yet said whether they plan to seek reelection.

The open seats will set up contested primaries likely to highlight divisions between far-right, Trump-aligned Republicans and the old guard. In Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, in particular, Democrats have hopes of winning seats.

Any such hopes are muted in Missouri, which was for decades a swing state but has moved decidedly conservative in recent elections. Several Republicans are likely to seek Blunt’s vacated post.

They could include former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned amid a sex scandal and ethics investigations in 2018. Greitens told a St. Louis radio interviewer last week he was “evaluating” a run, even before Blunt’s announcement.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe could also run. In a statement, he praised Blunt’s half-century of service to Missouri.

“A history teacher and the son of a dairy farmer, his traditional Missouri values made him one of the most effective members of the United States Congress,” Kehoe said. “Roy Blunt’s American dream story is inspiring to us all.”

After a failed gubernatorial bid in 1992, Blunt was elected to the House in 1996 and re-elected six times, winning by wide majorities each time. He was House majority whip from 2003 to 2007.

After incumbent Republican Sen. Kit Bond announced his retirement in 2009, Blunt ran for the vacated seat and defeated Democrat Robin Carnahan by a 54% to 41% vote in 2010. He narrowly won reelection in 2016, defeating Democrat Jason Kander by less than 3 percentage points.

Kander indicated he wasn’t interested in trying again, noting his role as president of an organization that helps provide housing for veterans.

“Love this work, don’t want a new job,” Kander said on Twitter. “I’ll campaign for the Dem nominee!”

___

Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri.

Recommended Stories

  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt will not seek re-election in 2022

    Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), widely seen as a member of the Republican establishment in Congress, will not run for re-election in 2022, he announced on Twitter Monday.Why it matters: The 71-year-old senator is the No. 4-ranking Republican in the Senate, and the fifth GOP senator to announce he will not run for re-election in 2022 as the party faces questions about its post-Trump future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe other GOP senators who have announced their retirement are:Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala., which Trump won in 2020 by +25.4%)Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio, Trump +8.1%)Sen. Richard Burr (N.C., Trump +1.3%)Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa., Biden +1.2%)What to watch: Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are also considering retiring in 2022.Background: Blunt was first elected to the Senate in 2010, after serving in the House for 14 years and as Missouri secretary of state for eight. In addition to being a member of leadership as chair of the Republican Policy Committee, Blunt is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Rules Committee.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announces he won't seek re-election in 2022

    The two-term senator from Missouri is now the fifth GOP senator to announce plans to retire at the end of the current Congress.

  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt says he won't run for re-election next year

    Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, said Monday he will not run for re-election next year. Blunt is the latest of a handful of GOP senators who have announced that they will not seek another term, including Rob Portman of Ohio and Richard Shelby of Alabama. Blunt announced his decision in a video.

  • U.S. Supreme Court dumps last of Trump's election appeals

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday disposed of the last of three cases brought to the justices by former President Donald Trump challenging his election loss, bringing a muted end to his futile quest in the courts to hold onto power. The court without comment rejected Trump's appeal challenging thousands of absentee ballots filed in Wisconsin, an election battleground that the Republican businessman-turned-politician lost to Democrat Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes. Biden became president on Jan. 20.

  • What do Republican voters think of Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill? Their views may surprise you

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called the relief package 'too costly, too corrupt and too liberal.'

  • McConnell seeks rule change to ensure Daniel Cameron is his replacement

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is reportedly plotting his exit from politics, and he has reportedly named his protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, as his top replacement. According to multiple reports, McConnell plans to step down before the end of his term. Under the current state law, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear would choose the person to fill the vacancy until a senator is formally elected.

  • What is a filibuster? Here's how the Senate uses it to block bills from becoming laws.

    A Senate filibuster may kill Biden's agenda, stirring calls to end the controversial tactic. Here's how a filibuster works and its history, explained.

  • Senegal protests: Ousmane Sonko charged with rape

    More protests are planned as the opposition leader calls the charges politically motivated.

  • Mike Pence to address SC conservatives in potential first 2024 GOP presidential test

    This will be the first major speech given by former Vice President Mike Pence since leaving office in January.

  • Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude's kids

    Attorneys for the five children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being restrained by police during a mental health episode, announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the city of Rochester, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations. The family claims in the suit in U.S. District Court that both the actions of the Rochester police and an “attempted cover-up” by the department and city government violated Prude's constitutional rights, attorneys for the family said in a statement.

  • Blackhawks' Connor Murphy ejected after landing hit to head of Lightning's Erik Cernak

    Connor Murphy will likely become the latest player to meet with the NHL Department of Player Safety after landing a head shot on Tampa Bay's Erik Cernak.

  • Jill Biden sees teachable moment in the depths of a pandemic

    Jill Biden sees a teachable moment in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. The first lady sat in a socially distanced circle in the library at Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Pennsylvania, listening and taking notes as parents expressed relief that the school had reopened and their kids were back in the classroom. A teacher herself, Biden praised the small circle of parents, teachers and administrators for working together to help reopen Fort LeBoeuf.

  • How a Tampa woman faced getting vaccinated after losing her husband of 37 years to COVID

    When Tampa's Barbara Thomas signed up to get her COVID-19 vaccine, she didn't think she'd be getting the shot six days after the virus killed her husband, Larry.Why it matters: Her story is similarly playing out for hundreds of thousands of families nationwide who can never truly have a return to normal without those lost during the pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What happened: When 68-year-old Larry walked himself into the hospital on Jan. 3, Barbara, 69, didn't think it would be their last goodbye. "I just never knew that when I saw him go around that corner, I would never see him again," she told Selene.She talked to her husband on the phone for the last time on Jan. 10. When she asked what he would do for her birthday the next day, he said he would call.But he never did. His condition worsened, and Thomas spent the first birthday in their 37-year marriage without him. She spent Valentine's Day without him too — the same day she got her second vaccine dose. Barbara and Larry Thomas. Photo courtesy of Barbara ThomasWhat she misses: Every weekend for almost four decades, their home would fill with the smells of breakfast as he cooked for her.Now, Barbara's family has to make sure she eats:"Today, I went to my daughter's house for dinner and it just seemed like he should have been there. ... I had to take a picture alone because he wasn't there to take a picture with me. "There are moments where I haven't let him go ... it's like he's still here. He's just not in the room with me right now. I guess I'm just not ready to let him go."What's next: Barbara wishes she and Larry could have gotten their shots sooner, together. It's painful for her to see people celebrating their vaccinations or recoveries, but she's trying not to sit in her anger.She wants people to continue taking precautions and getting their vaccines for one another:"I just want everybody to feel enough love for each other that we keep each other safe. When I'm wearing my mask, I'm not wearing it for me, I'm wearing it for you."This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Libya: Lawmakers begin consultations on new government

    Libyan lawmakers began consultations Monday aimed at confirming a newly appointed government that would lead the war-wrecked country through elections by the end of the year. The U.N. called the session “historic.” More than 130 members of the House of Representatives met in the coastal city of Sirte after Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah last week presented his proposed Cabinet to Speaker Aguila Saleh.

  • Biden not yet holding formal press conference is ‘really concerning’: Ben Domenech

    President Biden has not yet held a formal question-and-answer session with the press; Ben Domenech reacts on ‘Fox & Friends.’

  • Blake Griffin to the Nets

    Steve Smith talks about the Nets signing Blake Griffin.

  • Long-suffering U.K. banks lead FTSE 100 higher

    U.K. banks rose on Monday, buoyed by margin hopes as the gap between short- and long-dated bond yields climbs.

  • Harry Kane and Gareth Bale at the double as Tottenham hit four past Palace

    The England striker scored twice and grabbed two assists in a sensational performance.

  • Report: Tom Brady, Bucs have “good momentum” on contract extension

    Tom Brady signed a two-year contract to join the Buccaneers last March and the quarterback may be signing another contract with the team this March. Chatter about a contract extension that would tie Brady to Tampa beyond the 2021 season began before Brady piloted the team to the Super Bowl LV title and the Bucs [more]

  • Man caught with freshly cut catalytic converter in parking lot, Lexington sheriff says

    A suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a St. Andrews Road business led to a 911 call and an arrest, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.