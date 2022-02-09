GOP Sen Slammed For One Of The ‘All-Time Great Cowardly Politician’ Quotes

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday mocked Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) for giving what he described as one of the “all-time great cowardly politician” quotes.

Lummis, commenting on the Republican National Committee’s controversial censure of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for serving on the House committee investigating the U.S. capitol riot, prevaricated:

“I think it was an interesting approach to have a novel approach to have a national Republican committee take a position like that. So this not a support or oppose, this is just an observation that I thought that was novel and unique.”

“Honestly, that is an all-time, great, cowardly politician quote,” said Hayes. “I have seen more than a few in my day and that is up there.”

Lummis, though, still had to answer the question as to whether she believes in American democracy, the anchor continued.

“Which side are you on? On the side of Trump and the rioters concussing the heads of the cops? Or on the side of the vast majority of Americans who want to choose their own leaders?” Hayes asked.

