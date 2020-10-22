GOP Sen. Thom Tillis faces off against Democrat Cal Cunningham in a competitive US Senate race in North Carolina

Former State Senator Cal Cunningham has a platform emphasizing increasing access to healthcare, improving education, and combating climate change. Gerry Broome/AP; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Former State Senator Cal Cunningham is challenging GOP Sen. Thom Tillis in North Carolina in one of the most highly-watched Senate races of 2020.

Tillis, who was first elected in the Republican wave year of 2014, is up for a tough re-election battle in 2020.

Cunningham posted impressive fundraising numbers in his campaign and has led Tillis by substantial margins in recent polls of the state.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Former State Senator Cal Cunningham is challenging GOP Sen. Thom Tillis in North Carolina in one of the most highly-watched Senate races of 2020.

The candidates

Tillis was first elected in the Republican wave of 2014, and is now running for a second term in an increasingly competitive state. In the Senate, Tillis serves on the powerful Judiciary and Armed Services Committees. He was previously the speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Cunningham, a US Army veteran and former state legislator, is mainly emphasizing increasing access to healthcare, improving education, and combatting climate change in his policy platform.

He's also posted impressive fundraising numbers in his campaign so far, a promising sign of his ability to compete in a state with several pricey media markets. In 2020's second fundraising quarter, Cunningham broke an all-time US Senate quarterly fundraising record in the state with a $7.4 million haul.

On October 1st, National File published sexual texts of Cunningham's that appeared to show him cheating on his wife with a public relations strategist. The texts were confirmed to be real by Cunningham's campaign staff on Friday to The News & Observer.

"I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family's privacy be respected in this personal matter," Cunningham told The News & Observer.

Cunningham's scandal, however, did not immediately appear to hurt Cunningham's standing in the polls. Indeed, he's led Tillis in every single public poll released since the scandal broke.

Story continues

As New York Magazine Ben Jacobs put it: "In the era of Trump, violating the Seventh Commandment is no longer an automatic career-killer. Voters may hate the sin, but they'll cast their ballots for the sinner."

The stakes

In addition to winning back the White House, regaining control of the US Senate for the first time since 2015 is a top priority for Democrats and would be a major accomplishment towards either delivering on a future president Joe Biden's policy goals or thwarting President Donald Trump's second-term agenda.

Currently, the US Senate is made up of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents that caucus with Democrats, winning that Democrats need to win back a net total of four seats to have a 51-seat majority (if Biden wins, his vice president would also serve as president of the Senate and would be a tie-breaker vote).

North Carolina voted for President Barack Obama in 2008, but flipped to vote for Mitt Romney in 2012 and Donald Trump in 2016.

Now, with Trump in an increasingly precarious position heading into his re-election, Democrats are making a play to bring the state back into their coalition and pick up a crucial US Senate seat.

In a further troubling sign for Tillis' chances, he's performed behind Trump in many of the most recent polls of the race. A New York Times and Siena College poll released September 18 showed Trump garnering 44% support in the state compared to 37% for Tillis.

Biden leads Trump by 2.3 points on average in the presidential race in North Carolina, according to FiveThirtyEight's polling averages.

The money race

Cunningham has significantly outraised and outspent Tillis, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Cunningham has brought in a total $42.7 million this cycle, has spent $38.6 million, and has $4.2 million in cash on hand, while Tillis has raised $19.9 million, spent $13.8 million, and has $6.8 million in cash on hand.

In 2020's third fundraising quarter, Cunningham outraised Tillis by a more than four-to-one ratio, bringing in a stunning haul of $28.3 million compared to just $6.6 million for Tillis.

In addition to being a hotly-contested battleground state in the electoral college, North Carolina's Senate seat is a must-win for Democrats seeking to take back the chamber, and has attracted a record-breaking amount in outspending.

The Center for Responsive Politics concludes that with a grand total of $233 million spent by both the candidates themselves and outside groups, North Carolina's Senate race is the most expensive congressional election in US history, breaking a record of $213 million spent in Florida's 2018 US Senate election.

What the polling says

Cunningham has led Tillis every single public poll of the race released since June, according to FiveThirtyEight's polling tracker, and leads Tillis by 4.2 percentage points on average in RealClearPolitics' polling average.

The most recent poll of the race conducted by Morning Consult found Cunningham leading Tillis by six points, 48% to 42%, among likely voters while an ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted October 12-17 showed Cunningham leading Tillis by two points, 49% to 47%, among likely voters.

Another recent poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College from October 9-13 found Cunningham leading Tillis by four points, 41% to 37%, among likely voters.

What experts say

The Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics rate this race as a "toss-up" while Inside Elections rates it as "tilts Democratic."

According to FiveThirtyEight's US Senate forecast, Cunningham has a 65% chance of defeating Tillis in November. As of late September, Cunningham is expected to receive 50% of the vote, about three percentage points more than Tillis.

Read the original article on Business Insider