GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville at CPAC: “I haven’t voted for any money to go to Ukraine because I know they can’t win.”

While speaking at CPAC Thursday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) repeatedly said Ukraine “can’t win” Russia’s war against the country.

“We’re the one that forced this war, because we kept forcing NATO on Ukraine and showing Russia, hey, we’re going to build military bases on your borders. And Putin said, no, no, you’re not going to do that,” Tuberville said at the conservative conference in the D.C. area.

“I haven’t voted for any money to go to Ukraine because I know they can’t win,” the Republican senator continued.

“You hate that they’ve had 300,000 or 400,000 people killed, so — Russians also. You hate that we supported this. We’re pushing them out in front of the guns or out in front of the bus, I guess you’d speak. It’s an atrocity, but they can’t win,” Tuberville added.

Tuberville also later added that “Donald Trump will stop [the war] when he first gets in.”

“He knows there’s no winning for Ukraine. He can work a deal with Putin,” he said.