GOP Sen: Trump can’t win 2024 general election

Italy may join international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots using modern fighter jets, although it is unable to send F-16s to Ukraine as it does not have any in its possession. Source: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a press conference following the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan Details: Meloni stressed that Italy does not have any F-16 fighter jets, and so was unlikely to be able to help provide Ukraine with the jets.