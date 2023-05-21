GOP Sen: Trump can’t win 2024 general election
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that former President Donald Trump can’t win the swing states it will take to win the presidency in 2024.
The Commander of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade said that Russian soldiers are not "stupid" and capable of "stubborn and cruel" resistance.
The Democratic prosecutor for a Florida county was suspended by DeSantis, a move he believes has been chilling for democracy. "No one else should have to adjust their behavior to the whims of the dictator," he said.
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump set an impossible bar for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in debt-limit negotiations with the White House in a post on his Truth Social network.Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy’s Surprise G-7 Stop Unnerves Critical Brazilian LeaderZelenskiy Signals Bakhmut Falling, Russian Casualties HighHedge Funds’ Ultra-Bearish Oil Bets Signal US Recession AngstHis 11:10 a.m. Friday post was timed minutes after key Republicans walked out of a meeting with White House
David Axelrod, former senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, writes that under extraordinary pressures, Obama more than measured up as both a president of the United States and a role model to millions of Black and Hispanic children.
Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator, announced his bid for the 2024 presidential election on May 19.
If you figured the war between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis was going to take a breather for the weekend, think again. A day after the Bob Iger-run Mouse House gave the aspiring White House candidate a pro-business black eye and pulled the plug on long-time plans to move 2,000 California staffers to Florida and […]
Reuters/Brendan McDermidA prominent Philadelphia attorney and onetime Trump impeachment lawyer says he can’t stand to represent Rudy Giuliani any longer—insinuating in a court filing that Giuliani isn’t just impossible to work with, but he’s a cheapskate who refuses to pay.The allegations emerged Friday in a motion filed by Bruce Castor in Philadelphia to be removed as Giuliani’s counsel. Giuliani has “failed to respond to discovery requests or, frustratingly, work even in the slightest” with Ca
Readers share views on who's defining policies for Brevard schools, the Florida GOP's 'slate of hate' and Gov. DeSantis' ongoing duel with Disney
A lawyer who quit Donald Trump's legal team this past week attributed his decision Saturday to strategy disagreements with a close adviser to the former president. Timothy Parlatore, who had been a key lawyer for Trump in a Justice Department special counsel investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate, told CNN in an interview on Saturday that there were “certain individuals that made defending the president much harder than it needed to be.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees, claiming the jurist's prior statements in other cases have raised questions about his impartiality on the state's efforts to take over Disney World's governing body. DeSantis ' attorney filed a motion in federal court in Tallahassee on Friday seeking to disqualify Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker from overseeing the lawsuit filed by Disney last month.
(Bloomberg) -- The unannounced attendance of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the G-7 summit has unnerved the Brazilian delegation, which now feels pressure to accept an invitation for a face-to-face meeting with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to Brazilian officials.Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy’s Surprise G-7 Stop Unnerves Critical Brazilian LeaderZelenskiy Signals Bakhmut Falling, Russian Casualties HighHedge Funds’ Ultra-Bearish Oil Bets Signal US Recession Angst
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
The assault on the largely levelled city was led by troops from the Wagner Group of mercenaries, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier in the day that his troops had finally pushed the Ukrainians out of the last built-up area inside the city. Taking Bakhmut - which Russia refers to by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk - would represent Moscow's first big victory in the conflict in more than 10 months.
Italy may join international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots using modern fighter jets, although it is unable to send F-16s to Ukraine as it does not have any in its possession. Source: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a press conference following the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan Details: Meloni stressed that Italy does not have any F-16 fighter jets, and so was unlikely to be able to help provide Ukraine with the jets.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s battle with Disney has gone too far in the view of some Republican lawmakers who are growing increasingly worried about preserving the GOP’s traditional reputation as a pro-business party focused on economic growth and job creation. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who served as Florida’s governor from 2011 to 2019, says it’s…
The turnabout came as Biden met his counterparts ahead of the G7 conference this weekend in Hiroshima, Japan
"There are certain brands - historical brands - that Donald Trump connects to and really takes pride in having a connection to," the show host and reporter says
Price tag on reparations for Black descendants of slaves sparks debate as Democrat proposes $14 trillion.
"CNN, y’all trippin’ now," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) after anchor Erin Burnett asked if he had "regrets" over heckling the Republican.
Ty Cobb told CNN in an interview that there was "so much evidence of guilty knowledge" in Trump's mishandled documents case.