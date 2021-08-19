GOP Sen. Wicker of Mississippi tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Thursday, May 27, 2021 file photo, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., arrives as senators go to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi says installing massive pumps to drain water from the south Mississippi Delta would be a way to fight environmental injustice. He says the project would help low-income and minority residents whose lives are disrupted by flooding. Wicker made his statements to a Senate subcommittee Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, his spokesperson said Thursday.

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms," his communications director, Phillip Waller, said in a statement. "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

Wicker is 70. He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2007 after fellow Republican Trent Lott stepped down. Wicker was elected to the U.S. House in 1994 after having served in the state Senate.

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

