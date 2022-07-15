GOP Senate Campaign Arm Hits All-Time Fundraising Record for Midterm Election Cycle

The GOP Senate campaign arm announced on Friday that it hit an all-time fundraising record for the election cycle leading up to the 2022 midterms.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee said it raised over $173 million this cycle to date after spending over $21 million on television ads this cycle.

“Democrats continue to deliver a blow to the confidence of American families. Their radical Left agenda is leaving hard-working Americans scraping by to make ends meet. Our goal from the start was to define the Democrats for their actions in Washington that are destroying the American Dream and that is exactly what we have done,” NRSC Chairman Rick Scott wrote in a statement.

The committee reported that it currently has $28.453 million in cash on hand and 24,303 first-time donors, representing the highest for the calendar year. The average gift has been $54.78, and for 12 months in a row, 99 percent of gifts have been $100 or less, according to the release.

Scott said that the TV ads, launched in both English and Spanish, expose the Democrats’ domestic failures including skyrocketing inflation, soaring crime in urban areas nationwide due to the soft-on-crime policies of progressive prosecutors, the ongoing border crisis, and proliferation of leftist radicalism.

President Biden and the Democrats have presided over an era of record inflation that will likely play into voter decisions in 2022. Inflation climbed to an astounding 9.1 percent in June from one year earlier, outpacing economists’ expectations and representing the steepest increase recorded in nearly 41 years, according to CPI data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday. Such price spikes have driven great concern among average Americans who are struggling to afford basic commodities such as food and gas, let alone luxury goods, in this economy.

“The NRSC continues to be in full force as we reach the three-and-a-half-month mark, and we will continue working hard to raise money and deliver a Republican majority in the Senate in November,” Scott said.

Story continues

The GOP’s consistently high fundraising performance bodes well for the midterm outlook, when the party will seek to wrestle control of Congress’s upper chamber back after being in the minority for over two years.

President Biden’s plummeting approval rating, combined with the array of problems saddling the country, is also expected to help propel the Republican Party to achieve many midterm victories in 2022.

More from National Review