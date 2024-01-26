GOP Senate candidate believes education, health care are top issues

GAYLORD — Education is on the minds of the voters that Nikki Snyder is talking to as she tours the state while seeking the GOP nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat.

"Education is a top issue, especially parental rights. They want to make sure that when they send their kids to school that they have rights as parents to make decisions for them," Snyder said while campaigning in Gaylord on Jan. 20 at the Iron Pig Smokehouse.

"Health care is also a top issue, especially having access to it," Snyder continued. "Immigration is an issue and securing the border. What we see when we don't secure our border is our top two systems that our federal dollars go to are very much overwhelmed."

Snyder, a member of the State Board of Education, is running for the U.S. Senate seat that is being vacated by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, (D-Lansing) who declined to seek another term.

Snyder is a registered nurse from Dexter and is originally from the Upper Peninsula. She is a mother of three children who got involved in politics because she was worried about the future of her kids' education.

A lack of affordable housing is a major issue in Northern Michigan and in most of the state and Snyder was asked what the federal government can do to address this need.

"We need to be able to build. Our economy and inflation is so high right now that we can't build and can't borrow to buy. That makes housing stagnant. Most builders would tell you that is what they are up against and the Federal Reserve having interest rates so high is not helpful," she said.

When asked about former President Donald Trump's run for the White House, Snyder refocused the conversation on her campaign.

"I am focused on who the people choose on March 2, as we will have a state (GOP) convention, which is essentially the beginning of our primary, and whoever they choose I will coalesce around and encourage people to do the same."

Currently, the state Republican party is in disarray. Members of the Michigan Republican State Committee voted Jan. 6 to remove Kristina Karamo as party chair. A faction of the party recently elected former GOP congressman Pete Hoekstra as the new party chairman. Karamo has declared the Jan. 6 meeting unlawful and claims she remains the leader.

"I am hearing from everybody that things are a mess and there is division. To me, what that says as a leader is you need to be able to bring together the different factions and make your party a big tent, because that's what is important," Snyder said.

James Craig, Michael Hoover, Peter Meijer, Sherry O'Donnell, Sandy Pensler, Mike Rogers, Bensson Samuel, Sharon Savage and Alexandria Taylor are also seeking the GOP nomination.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: GOP Senate candidate Snyder sees education, health care as top issues