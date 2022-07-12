GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Floats A Jaw-Dropping Air Pollution Theory

Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, walks off-stage during pre-race ceremonies at a NASCAR event in Hampton, Georgia, on Sunday. (Photo: James Gilbert via Getty Images)

Problem-plagued U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has presented an astounding argument for not enacting laws against air pollution: America’s “good air” will simply “decide” to go to China, he told supporters in Georgia.

A viral video clip of the speech by the Republican — who has been endorsed by Donald Trump — during a campaign stop in Hall County, Georgia, on Saturday, is making the rounds on Twitter and has triggering a tsunami of criticism. (Even Fox News conceded Walker’s mangled perspective “drew criticism.”)

“Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air, so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move,” Walker explained. “So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got to clean that back up,” he added.

Herschel on the climate/Green New Deal/air:



"Since we don't control the air our good air decided to float over to China's bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got we to clean that back up." pic.twitter.com/BsR4GVAbX7 — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) July 11, 2022

Are you kidding me? Is this a skit? Has the GOP really descended to this? To the ignorance and lunacy of the likes of Donald Trump and Herschel Walker? https://t.co/fNZ8v9QMIL — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 11, 2022

They make bad air and export it to the US for cleaning. After we’ve cleaned their air we send back the good air and they send us another order of bad air. Econ 101, really. — Sensational Gus (@sensational_gus) July 11, 2022

When is enough enough? My god. — ᒪᗩᗪY O'GᗩGᗩ (@holleyr) July 11, 2022

Sweet Jesus, Georgia. This isn’t difficult. — Cody Jackson (@CowboyCodyJack) July 11, 2022

Jesus. This is the @GOP Georgia primary winner and their chosen candidate for the United States Senate. The Senate. Our Senate. One of one-hundred senators.



Not sending their best.



Or are they? — JustFul☮️ (@fulton503) July 11, 2022

If he’s not careful he could get himself elected President. — zain (@zainyk) July 11, 2022

Why in the hell is this happening? — Mary (@SweetMaryBecky) July 11, 2022

After about 2.4 million stunned views of the clip, first posted Monday by GPB News reporter Stephen Fowler, Walker’s campaign responded on Twitter, asking of his Democratic rival: “Does Senator Warnock not agree that China is the biggest polluter?”

The wild air pollution theory is just the latest in a string of embarrassing revelations about the former football star, including a long list of lies.

He has claimed he was an FBI agent (he wasn’t), graduated from college (he didn’t), was his high school’s valedictorian (no again). And after railing about absentee fathers, Walker confirmed he has three additional children the public just learned about.

Herschel Walker has been caught



—Lying about owning a nonexistent company

—Lying about even graduating from college

—Lying about graduating in the top 1%

—Lying about being HS valedictorian

—Lying about being a policeman

—Lying about being in the FBI

—Lying about his secret kids — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 11, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

