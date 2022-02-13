GOP Senate candidate to run "Let’s go Brandon" Super Bowl ad

Ivana Saric
·1 min read
David McCormick, the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates who is running for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, will air a "Let’s go Brandon" ad during the Super Bowl Sunday, Fox News first reported.

The big picture: The 30-second spot aims to underscore the problems facing the Biden administration — including inflation, rising crime rates, immigration and the U.S.' pullout from Afghanistan — while the "Let's go Brandon" chant can be heard in the background.

  • "The frustration and anger we are feeling toward the failures of our current leadership in Washington is what motivated me to run," McCormick told Fox News.

  • The issues facing the country are "self-inflicted by Joe Biden and the extreme policies of the left," he added.

The ad will air across NBC platforms in Pennsylvania during the Super Bowl.

Background: "Let's go Brandon" became a popular chant intended as a veiled insult against President Biden among some on the right, after a Talladega Superspeedway reporter interpreted a crowd chanting "F--k Joe Biden" as "Let's Go Brandon" on television.

