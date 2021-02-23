  • Oops!
GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Senate Republican leaders are slamming President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as too expensive and filled with items that are unrelated to the pandemic. (Feb. 23)

Video Transcript

SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL: Obviously the Democrats have continued to try to move ahead with a partisan COVID package. You know the history. But it's worth recounting that every COVID package we passed last year, we did on a bipartisan basis. It was almost no opposition to most of those bills. And I was hoping the new administration, particularly given the president discussing so frequently being a moderate, would choose to take a different path.

They're going to try to muscle this through on a totally partisan basis. And I think I can safely speak for most of my members that we think this is dramatically more money than is required at this particular juncture. It also includes a number of things that have absolutely nothing to do with COVID relief. And so it will be controversial.

SENATOR JOHN THUNE: They have decided first bill out of the gate this year-- coronavirus bill, which is, again, way too big to start with, and has a lot of questionable pieces to it. They decided to try and do it at 51 votes. I think which tells you that this is never about trying to get a bipartisan bill that deals with the virus, but rather using the pandemic for political gain.

Recommended Stories

  • House to vote on $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill this week

    The House Budget Committee advanced President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill on Monday, setting up a floor vote this week.

  • U.S. House budget panel approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

    The U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday approved legislation with $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief, advancing a top priority of President Joe Biden toward a full House vote on passage expected later this week. The sweeping legislation is intended to stimulate the U.S. economy and carry out Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment. "We must act swiftly to put an end to this pandemic and to stem the suffering felt by so many millions," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

  • Schumer says virus relief bill will ready for Biden signature by March 14

    According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Americans should be expecting more concrete plans for COVID-19 relief by mid-March. On Friday, Schumer said the $1.9 trillion relief bill would be ready for President Joe Biden to sign into law by March 14. The bill includes increase funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and another stimulus check, this time for $1,400, plus $400 in additional unemployment benefits through August, which is $100 more than the previous bill allowed for.

  • How the timing of your tax return could affect your third stimulus payout

    The possiblity of a third stimulus payment may give families who faced financial hardship in 2020 another reason to file their tax returns early.

  • Here's What's in Democrats' $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan

    On Friday, House Democrats released their $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The proposal totals 591 pages and includes measures approved by nine House committees. It's based on the framework laid out by President Joe Biden, and it includes myriad forms of relief for Americans.

  • Orange Is the New Orange: Trump Just Might Go to Jail

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyFor years, he’s gotten away with it. He lied. He cheated. He treated the government like a get-rich-quick-scheme and his most ardent followers like marks.But now, Donald Trump could be facing serious criminal charges. The kind of charges that might lead to the former president going to jail.The Supreme Court turned down Trump’s final appeal, and that means his accounting firm has to turn over his tax records and business documents to Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance ASAP. “Trump’s lawyers will always come up with something, but there should be no reason why the grand jury won’t get these financial records tomorrow,” Daily Beast legal analyst Jay Michaelson tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest edition of The New Abnormal.“Basically, what we all know happened was Trump inflated the value of his business when it suited him, which is in order to get on the Forbes list [of richest people] and also to get loans from Deutsche Bank. And then he deflated his worth in order to save on taxes. So that’s illegal... Not only is that insurance fraud and bank fraud, but that could affect those loans,” Michaelson adds.“Will he go to jail for, like, the rest of his life? Probably no. Is it possible that this would lead to criminal charges that would carry jail time? I would say that’s pretty likely, and we could have a grand jury indictment fairly soon,” Michaelson continues. “A lot of these kinds of white-collar crimes are settled, and they’re settled out for large financial settlements. In this case, I’m not sure that Cy Vance is interested in settling with Donald Trump—even if Donald Trump could afford the fines that he would have to pay, which I don’t think he can.”To which Jong-Fast asks, “Can he borrow it from Jared?”“Unfortunately, he’s not the financial wizard that he makes himself out to be.”“Wait. But Jared made $200 trillion.”“Don’t fall for it. I mean, he’s cute, but he's not really that smart.”Trump’s Legacy Is Going to Get Worse (Just Wait)Also on a packed episode of The New Abnormal: Tommy “Quentin Quarantino” Marcus talks about all the cash he raised for Planned Parenthood—in Rush Limbaugh’s name. How to Be a Liberal author Ian Dunt tells us how post-Trump Americans should see still-Boris Brits like him: “So what you should do is look at us like we were like someone you used to date that is still taking heroin. ‘I’m so glad I left that behind,’ because that’s where we are.”Finally, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner talks about how the fight against the far right needs to be taken international. “We’re going to do a deep dive on this anti-government extremism—and particularly some of these groups, their ties to right-wing groups in Europe, oftentimes amplified by Russia,” he says. “I know the threat is real. I know it’s not just in this country.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • For Senate rules arbiter, minimum wage is latest minefield

    She's guided the Senate through two impeachment trials, vexed Democrats and Republicans alike with parliamentary opinions and helped rescue Electoral College certificates from a pro-Trump mob ransacking the Capitol. Elizabeth MacDonough, an English literature major and the Senate's first woman parliamentarian, is about to demonstrate anew why she's one of Washington's most potent, respected yet obscure figures.

  • Where does the $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill go from here? And, when can you expect help? Here's what we know.

    Democrats hope to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the middle of March and plan to forge ahead without Republicans.

  • Riot gear, training probed at Capitol riot hearing

    Senators probing the recent attack on U.S. Capitol heard testimony on training and equipping the Capitol Police as key security officials testified publicly for the first time Tuesday. (Feb. 23)

  • Gottlieb says downward trend in virus infections "likely to continue"

    "This has taken a tragic toll on the United States, but we should be optimistic, in my view," Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

  • COVID Death Toll in America Tops 500,000, Black Americans and Other Communities of Color Still Have Highest Rates of Loss

    On Monday, the U.S. marked nearly a year since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic arrived on our shores by reaching a horrid milestone: 500,000 Americans dead from the virus.

  • How to Calculate Your Adjusted Gross Income

    Adjusted gross income is one of the most important numbers when it comes to taxes. While your taxable income is used to determine how much tax you owe on your federal income tax return, your AGI plays...

  • Donald Trump would be ‘a force to be reckoned with’ in 2024: Eric Trump

    Eric Trump discusses the NYC ice rink dispute, previews his father’s CPAC address and future plans on ‘Fox & Friends.’

  • Some things never change in Washington. The stimulus bill contains too much pork.

    The $1.9 trillion stimulus relief bill contains too much pork. It needs to focus solely on coronavirus relief. (Letters to the Editor)

  • U.S. manufacturers grapple with steel shortages, soaring prices

    An aerospace parts maker in California is struggling to procure cold-rolled steel, while an auto and appliance parts manufacturer in Indiana is unable to secure additional supplies of hot-rolled steel from mills. Soaring prices are driving up costs and squeezing profits at steel-consuming manufacturers, provoking a new round of calls to end former President Donald Trump's steel tariffs. "Our members have been reporting that they have never seen such chaos in the steel market," said Paul Nathanson, executive director at Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users.

  • Fauci says U.S. political divisions contributed to 500,000 dead from COVID-19

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said political divisiveness contributed significantly to the "stunning" U.S. COVID-19 death toll, which on Monday surpassed 500,000 lives lost. "Even under the best of circumstances, this would have been a very serious problem," Fauci said, noting that despite strong adherence to public health measures, countries such as Germany and the UK struggled with the virus. "However, that does not explain how a rich and sophisticated country can have the most percentage of deaths and be the hardest-hit country in the world," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top adviser to President Joe Biden.

  • IRS Red Flags: I’m Being Audited and It’s My Accountant’s Fault

    Tax audits are certainly unpleasant occurrences--but let's face it, they happen. Just because they're a fact of life, however, doesn't mean you shouldn't avoid an IRS tax audit like the plague. Nobody...

  • Chip Ganassi fined, suspended for one race after COVID-19 violation at Daytona

    NASCAR officials issued a one-race suspension Monday to team owner Chip Ganassi for violating COVID-19 event protocols last weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Ganassi violated Section 12.8.1.b of the NASCAR Rule Book, a subsection of the member conduct guidelines that includes compliance with COVID-19 event procedures. Officials said that Ganassi’s penalty was “for bringing into […]

  • ‘Bachelor’ recap Week 8: It’s time for Matt James to meet the families

    The Raleigh native has culled the group of hopefuls to four, which means meeting four groups of skeptical moms and dads.

  • Jobs market could recover by 2023 despite rise in unemployment

    The economy could recover all of the jobs lost to Covid within two years in a remarkable turnaround, economists have said - despite unemployment climbing to its highest level since early 2016. Official figures revealed the jobless rate edged up 0.1 percentage points to a five-year high of 5.1pc in the three months to December. But more timely indicators suggest the picture is starting to improve as companies tentatively begin hiring again, and economists now predict a far lower peak in the jobless rate than was feared when the pandemic first struck. The number of workers on payrolls increased for a second consecutive month in January despite the return of national restrictions, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.