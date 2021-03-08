The GOP Senate is primed to get even Trumpier, political analysts say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) announced Monday that he won't be seeking re-election in 2022, meaning yet another Senate seat will be without an incumbent defender during next year's mid-terms.

The early sense among political analysts is that a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump will have the inside track to replace Blunt, given Trump's popularity in Missouri, a state he won by a commanding 15 percent in the 2020 presidential election. That was the highest share of the vote a Republican candidate had won in Missouri since former President Ronald Reagan in 1984. Old guard Republican senators are also stepping down in North Carolina, Ohio, Alabama, and Pennsylvania, which means the GOP could run as many as five Senate candidates from the so-called "Trump wing" of the party next year.

Democrats aren't hopeless in some of those states, but it seems likely Blunt's seat will stay within the GOP. In previous years, an open Missouri Senate seat might have suggested a more competitive inter-party contest was on the horizon, but that's probably not the case in a post-Trump world, The Appeal's Daniel Nichanian tweeted Monday. Indeed, it may be telling that Jason Kander, who gave Blunt a surprising run for his money in 2016, quickly announced he isn't looking to launch another campaign.

So, all things considered, it appears Blunt's retirement is another sign the GOP will continue to push itself closer to Trump.

More stories from theweek.com
Lindsey Graham says his revived friendship with Trump is an attempt to 'harness' his 'magic'
7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy
CDC explains what you can, and still shouldn't, do if you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022

    Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said Monday he will not seek reelection, making him the fifth Republican in the Senate to bow out rather than seek another term in a party searching for direction after President Donald Trump. Before election to the Senate he served seven terms in the U.S. House. “In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best,” Blunt said in his announcement made via video.

  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt says he won't run for re-election next year

    Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, said Monday he will not run for re-election next year. Blunt is the latest of a handful of GOP senators who have announced that they will not seek another term, including Rob Portman of Ohio and Richard Shelby of Alabama. Blunt announced his decision in a video.

  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt will not seek re-election in 2022

    Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), widely seen as a member of the Republican establishment in Congress, will not run for re-election in 2022, he announced on Twitter Monday.Why it matters: The 71-year-old senator is the No. 4 ranking Republican in the Senate, and the fifth GOP senator to announce he will not run for re-election in 2022 as the party faces questions about its post-Trump future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe other GOP senators who have announced their retirement are:Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala., which Trump won in 2020 by +25.4%)Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio, Trump +8.1%)Sen. Richard Burr (N.C., Trump +1.3%)Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa., Biden +1.2%)What to watch: Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are also considering retiring in 2022.Background: Blunt was first elected to the Senate in 2010, after serving in the House for 14 years and as Missouri secretary of state for eight. In addition to being a member of leadership as chair of the Republican Policy Committee, Blunt is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Rules Committee.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. arrests another Oath Keepers associate over Capitol riots

    The U.S. Justice Department has arrested another alleged associate of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia on charges he took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In charging documents made public on Monday, the FBI said Robert Minuta, 36, a recent resident of Hackettstown, New Jersey, who owns a tattoo shop in Newburgh, New York, "berated and taunted" U.S. Capitol Police while clad in military-style gear, then attacked the Capitol and disrupted Congress as it was certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. An FBI spokeswoman said Minuta was taken into custody on Saturday.

  • Judge ends shooting case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend

    A judge in Kentucky has signed an order permanently closing a criminal case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, who shot a police officer during the deadly raid that killed Taylor. Prosecutors dismissed an attempted murder of a police officer charge against Kenneth L. Walker in May, about two months after Taylor's death. Taylor was fatally shot by police who burst through her door with a narcotics warrant on March 13, 2020.

  • ‘I hope you get eaten by an alligator!’ Man kicked off plane in Florida for no mask

    Another meltdown over masks on a plane ⁠caused a major travel disruption.

  • Harry and Meghan Interview Special Draws Huge Audience for CBS

    Oprah Winfrey’s explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drew a huge audience to CBS this Sunday evening, attracting approximately 17.18 million viewers throughout its two-hour broadcast and a 1.45 rating in the adults, aged 18-49 key demographic. Compared with last Sunday night’s 78th Golden Globe Awards, which garnered a bleak 6.9 million viewers […]

  • Cambodia's dwindling fish stocks put spotlight on changing rivers

    They plan to set out for another day of fishing in the area of the Tonle Sap and Mekong rivers, though his expectations are low. "There are no big fish anymore," said Tin Yusos, 57. In the past, he could get a haul of about 30 kilogram (66 lb) of fish a day.

  • Roger Stone’s Oath Keeper Bodyguard Charged by Feds in Capitol Riots

    Samuel Corum/Getty ImagesA New York tattoo artist and member of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers who provided protection to disgraced Trump adviser Roger Stone the day of the sacking of the U.S. Capitol was arrested Saturday by the FBI for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, a law enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast.Roberto Minuta, 36, was taken into custody at a business in Newburgh, New York, according to NBC New York, which first reported the arrest. Minuta is set to appear in White Plains federal court on Monday. Attorney information for him was unavailable at press time.Minuta, who reportedly lives in New Jersey, was spotted by ABC News providing security for Stone the day of the Capitol riot. Asked for comment, Minuta’s wife told the outlet that her husband hadn’t entered the Capitol building and had not been charged with a crime. As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Minuta also has ties to the far-right militia group, the Oath Keepers. Dozens of Oath Keepers have since been arrested after allegedly planning for at least two months to storm the Capitol after the 2020 election. Trump State Dept. Aide Accused of Beating Cops During Riot Is Already Hating PrisonMinuta owns and operates a tattoo parlor in Newburgh called Casa Di Dolore—“House of Pain” in Italian—which made headlines in May 2020 for reopening in defiance of state lockdown orders. A crowd of supporters gathered outside Minuta’s shop the day he reopened, including a number of Oath Keepers and the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, who traveled to Newburgh from Texas to be there. “Robert will be urging other NY small business owners to follow his example in a mass defiance of Cuomo’s edicts,” Rhodes wrote in a “call to action” on the Oath Keepers’ website prior to the event, asking others to be there. “You should know that Robert drove 350 miles all the way down to Richmond, VA on January 20, 2020 to stand with us and our Virginia brothers at the massive, historic open carry rally to put the Virginia tyrant, Governor Ralph ‘Blackface’ Northam on notice that We the People will NOT comply with his unconstitutional violations of our rights.”As The Daily Beast previously reported, Minuta has also worked security for other Trumpworld figures such as former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at so-called Stop the Steal rallies in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Minuta was identified by Citizen Lab researcher John Scott-Railton and a group of volunteers calling themselves the “Capitol Terrorists Exposers” who were the first to note Minuta’s connection to Flynn. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Scott-Railton described the relationships between organized groups such as the Oath Keepers and high-ranking members of Trump’s inner circle as “troubling.” Although Flynn did not respond to a request for comment, his brother Joseph said neither he nor his brother knew Minuta.Volunteer researchers dubbed Minuta “Goggles” for the protective eyewear he wore in footage posted online of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. “We don’t care about your jobs!” he yelled at cops guarding the building.Federal authorities also over the weekend arrested Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 32, for allegedly using a metal police barrier to push into officers—before crawling under the barricade to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Lawncare (@isaaclawncare) Sturgeon, who owns a lawn care business in Dillon, Montana, was arrested Saturday afternoon at JFK Airport in New York City on several charges, including obstruction of justice, for participating in the siege. Sturgeon was deposited after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, Sturgeon, who traveled to Kenya after the riots, was seen in photos and videos on the Capitol grounds with a green jacket, scarf, and dark backpack. He also meticulously documented his involvement in the riots on social media, posting several videos from former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Washington monument.“I’ve seen the cry of The People today…,” he wrote in one Jan. 6 post, along with several photographs of him in a sea of MAGA supporters carrying confederate and Trump flags just outside the Capitol. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Lawncare (@isaaclawncare) In another video Sturgeon posted on Instagram, a lone D.C. police officer is seen being pulled in various directions by a crowd of rioters who are yelling at him—before other insurrectionists try to use flag poles to break down the Capitol doors. “This officer was pulled out of the Capitol, and dragged down the stairs forcefully, and then protected and returned to the force,” Sturgeon wrote. “BY THE SAME PEOPLE. Today we stand to make a statement, not hurt the police. But to represent a real issue! STAND.”Prosecutors allege the 32-year-old did in fact hurt law enforcement, as he was among a group of rioters who “picked up a metal police barricade and shoved” it into D.C. police officers. After pushing down officers, videos show Sturgeon crawling underneath the barrier to enter the government building.About two weeks after the violent siege, Sturgeon traveled to Kenya and planned to turn to the U.S. on April 5. Sturgeon posted several photos on Instagram about his trip, including one Jan. 28 post with the caption, “Shhh Rona don’t know i’m here…”Last Friday, FBI agents also arrested accused Capitol rioter Shane Leedon Jenkins at his home in northwest Houston. Jenkins, who allegedly threw a pole, a desk drawer, and pipe, and a flagpole at Capitol Police officers trying to guard the building on Jan. 6, was outed to the feds by a concerned citizen analyzing publicly available video footage of the pro-Trump insurrection. In a screenshot the unnamed tipster turned over to the FBI, Jenkins—who has a distinct tattoo underneath his right eye and another spelling out “MAMA TRIED” across the front of his neck—can be seen wearing a red beanie, a blue hoodie, and black jacket as he pulls a crowbar out of his bag and smashes one of the Capitol windows. The damaged window will cost approximately $1,500 to repair, says a criminal complaint filed on Mar. 5 in D.C. federal court. Investigators then matched the photograph with images of Jenkins posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, a 2014 Texas Department of Criminal Justice booking photo of Jenkins, in which both his facial and neck tattoos are clearly visible, as well as a driver’s license picture showing the same ink. Ronnie Presley, a 42-year-old from Tennessee who was reportedly caught on video punching a Capitol window, was also arrested on Monday for this role in the riots. The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee confirmed to The Daily Beast that Presley was taken into custody by FBI agents Friday evening in Old Hickory. It is not immediately clear what charges Presley faces, but he is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Review says Capitol Police ill-equipped to deal with threats, more security measures needed

    The Capitol Police force "is not postured to track, assess, plan against, or respond to this plethora of threats" facing the complex, the report found.

  • Biden hasn't held a news conference or been imitated on 'SNL' in his presidency. Why not?

    Is the White House worried about a gaffe or poor showing by the new president? Conservative news outlets are eagerly promoting such speculation.

  • How Black Americans used portraits and family photographs to defy stereotypes

    Portrait of Betty and Willis Coles by William Bullard from about 1902. Courtesy of Frank Morrill, Clark University and the Worcester Art MuseumUnstable. Criminal. Impoverished. Absentee fathers. Neglectful mothers. “A tangle of pathology,” as the Moynihan Report, a 1965 study on Black poverty, put it. For decades, the Black family has been denigrated as dysfunctional. When mass media exploded in the late 19th century, degrading images of Black Americans – as inferior, clownish and dangerous – saturated nearly every aspect of popular culture, from music to advertising. The evolution of radio, film and television in the 20th century only amplified demeaning images, providing “proof” to white Americans of Black inferiority and a justification for denying them their rights. Today, many of these same tired images persist and continue to feed baseless perceptions. A 2017 study showed that the news media continue to “inaccurately portray Black families as more poor, criminal and unstable than white families.” When those malicious images first started to proliferate, Black Americans found an especially effective way to resist. They seized upon the camera to represent themselves, using photographs to depict who they really were. Seemingly a “magical instrument” for “the displaced and marginalized,” as critic bell hooks writes, the camera provided “immediate intervention” to counter the injurious images used to deny them their rightful place in American society. A record of everyday Black Americans In 2013, a historian and collector named Frank Morrill, who lives in Charlton, a suburb of Worcester, Massachusetts, discovered over 230 portraits of people of color among the 5,300 glass negatives of photographer William Bullard that he owns. Along with Morrill and my history students at Clark University, I researched these portraits and co-curated an exhibition at the Worcester Art Museum featuring 83 of Bullard’s portraits. I was drawn to these portraits because they illustrate the ways that ordinary, working-class families used the camera to represent themselves in their full humanity. Bullard, a white neighbor of most of the people he photographed in Worcester, made these portraits from 1897 to 1917. Their images defy stereotypes of dysfunction by portraying the vitality of Black family life just a few decades after emancipation. As Bullard was making his portraits, sociologist and civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois was curating a photographic exhibition for the 1900 Paris Exposition. Du Bois sought to showcase Black achievement to the rest of the world, and his images featured middle-class and elite Black Americans, often in a studio setting and without specific identification. Bullard’s portraits, on the other hand, are extraordinary because they capture common people on their porches, backyards and parlors. Moreover, most of the families can be identified, allowing their stories to be told. Symbols of resilience and aspiration The existence of these family units was an achievement in its own right. At the time Bullard made his portraits, slavery and family separations remained a traumatic memory for many of his subjects. As a result, family portraits were especially significant. They testified to the achievements and aspirations of Black Americans and the resilience of their kinship networks. And for a people whose history had so often been obliterated, the photographs provided an opportunity to preserve their stories for future generations. In 1900, Rose, Edward and Abraham Perkins posed for Bullard in their Worcester backyard. Born into slavery in South Carolina, the three siblings and other family members had settled on former plantation land that Edward managed to purchase only a few years after emancipation. Rose Perkins and her brothers photographed by William Bullard, about 1900. Courtesy of Frank Morrill, Clark University and the Worcester Art Museum. But their dream of life as independent farmers ended with the demise of Reconstruction. A backlash of terror against the state’s Black population once again ushered in the rule of white supremacists. Caught in the vice of declining cotton prices and an economic depression, Edward lost his land. With their hopes for new lives in the South demolished, Edward and his wife Celia made the decision to seek a more complete freedom in the North. They made their way to Worcester in 1879; soon Rose, Abraham and many other family members followed. As refugees of terrorism and economic disaster, the siblings, in their portrait, embody triumph and perseverance, and commemorate the tenacity of family ties that stayed intact through slavery, emancipation and migration. Conveying respectability and stability Other photos portray flourishing young families claiming their place in American society. The subjects present themselves as ordinary, upstanding Americans who share the same values, tastes and aspirations as their contemporaries. In 1904, Thomas, a Virginia native, and Margaret Dillon, born near Boston, posed with their three children in the parlor of their home. Legs crossed and hands in the pockets of a stylish suit, Thomas appears as a proud patriarch. Margaret, with a smile on her face and her luxuriant skirt cascading to the floor, radiates maternal love and decorum. She holds their baby as two older, well-dressed children stand between mother and father. Flowered wallpaper, lace curtains and framed paintings signify a well-appointed home. A poster on the wall commemorates President Theodore Roosevelt’s visit to the city in 1902, suggesting the family’s engagement in politics and local affairs. Thomas A. Dillon and Margaret Dillon family, photographed by William Bullard, about 1903. Courtesy of Frank Morrill, Clark University and the Worcester Art Museum In this tableau of respectability and stability, the Dillons defy nearly every stereotype of the dysfunctional Black family. Although they labored for white families – Thomas as a coachman and Margaret as a domestic servant – and had yet to achieve middle-class security, their portrait brims with aspiration. Refuting stereotypes of Black men When the Dillons and others posed for Bullard, lynchings of Black men were spiking in the U.S. The brutish “Black beast rapist” – an archetype invented in the white South during Reconstruction – often served as justification for these murders. Postcards of lynchings were widely circulated, along with “humorous” postcards and cartoons featuring Black men stealing chickens and watermelons. In the midst of this attack on Black manhood, some families centered their portraits on fathers and children. Around 1904, Raymond Schuyler, a railroad worker originally from upstate New York, had his portrait made with his four children in a snow-covered park. Playfully sitting on a child’s sled, with his arms encircling one of his young daughters, Schuyler personifies a benevolent, gentle masculinity. Raymond Schuyler and four of his children, photographed by William Bullard in about 1904. Courtesy of Frank Morrill, Clark University and the Worcester Art Museum In another image, a father poses with his baby on his lap, his large hands securely holding his child. He wears the uniform of the Knights of Pythias, a fraternal organization that espouses the values of responsibility, community and family. The quiet resistance of the family photograph As Black men battled claims of their inherent criminality, Black women fought a dualistic stereotype – that of the promiscuous “Jezebel” or servile “Mammy.” Black women fought these images by presenting themselves with respectability and decorum. Jennie Bradley Johnson and her daughters, photographed by William Bullard around 1901. Courtesy of Frank Morrill, Clark University and the Worcester Art Museum. Take Jennie Bradley Johnson, who posed with her two stylishly dressed daughters, May and Jennie. Seated in a lush garden, surrounded by hydrangeas, Johnson conveys maternal warmth and modesty. Recently widowed and facing the burden of raising her family alone on a laundress’s wages, she nevertheless projects strength and endurance in the face of loss. Historical portraits provide an invaluable means to enter the distant past. And other photographers have continued the tradition. In 2017, photographer Zun Lee unveiled his exhibition “Fade Resistance,” made up of “orphaned” Polaroids from the 20th century that Lee discovered at yard sales and on eBay. The Black Americans in the photographs pose proudly with their cars, dress up for Easter and play with their kids. Like Bullard’s portraits, Lee’s found family images are, as Lee wrote, a reminder that “there is a vivid history of Black visual self-representation that offers an eerily contemporary counter-narrative to mainstream distortion and erasure.” Demonstrating the chasm between stereotype and reality, these Black family portraits reveal the ways in which ordinary hard-working Black families have long been rendered invisible in mainstream American culture. They reveal the common goals shared by all American families: the desire for stability and security, and the chance to nurture and support children so that they can have a better future.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Janette Greenwood, Clark University. Read more:The forgotten legacy of gay photographer George Platt LynesMany Black Americans aren’t rushing to get the COVID-19 vaccine – a long history of medical abuse suggests why Janette Greenwood does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • ‘This is a significant amount of money’: COVID-19 relief bill would send nearly $170 billion to schools

    Grade schools and colleges will have access to the funds if the bill passed by the Senate becomes law.

  • Mississippi Governor Defends Ending Mask Mandate, Says Goal 'Has Never Been to Rid Ourselves of the Virus'

    Gov. Tate Reeves is more concerned about businesses, saying in a new interview that the state's objective has never been about getting rid of the virus.

  • Meet Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO prosecutors are reportedly trying to flip

    Allen Weisselberg may know more about the Trump Organization and family's finances than anyone else, and he's loyally served Donald Trump for decades.

  • Iheanacho pulls Leicester City level with Brighton

    Youri Tielemans threads a pass through to Kelechi Iheanacho, who lifts a cool finish over Roberto Sanchez to net Leicester City's equalizer against Brighton.

  • Brewers officially add Bradley while Cain faces quad issue

    The Milwaukee Brewers believe they have room for more than one Gold Glove-winning center fielder in their outfield. Milwaukee finalized the $24 million, two-year contract Jackie Bradley Jr., whose deal allows him to opt out after this season to become a free agent again. Bradley, who turns 31 on April 19, joins an outfield that already includes 2019 Gold Glove center fielder Lorenzo Cain, 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and Avisaíl García, giving the Brewers four experienced starters for three outfield spots.

  • ‘Forrest Gump’ Cited As Reason To Release ‘QAnon Shaman’ From Custody

    A federal courtroom is a lot like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get. That was never truer than Friday, when the attorney representing Jacob Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” used the fictional film Forrest Gump in his argument before a federal judge. The QAnon […]

  • Prince Harry Says the Queen Has Gotten Some 'Really Bad Advice' From Advisors

    In new clips from his and Meghan's interview with Oprah, Harry said racism did push him and Meghan out of the UK.

  • ‘I married a Prince and lost my voice’: how Meghan became the real-life Little Mermaid

    When Diana Spencer married Prince Charles, it was called a “Cinderella story” (despite the fact that Diana was a Lady, not a servant). And now, a generation on, a royal marriage is being compared to another fairy tale. The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey last night that she found herself identifying with Disney’s The Little Mermaid. She told Oprah: “I was sitting in Nottingham Cottage and The Little Mermaid came on. And who, as an adult, really watches The Little Mermaid? But it came on and I was like, well, I’m here all the time, I might as well watch this. And I went, Oh my God – she falls in love with a prince, and because of that she loses her voice.” In Disney’s Little Mermaid, Ariel’s beautiful voice is what defines her and makes her remarkable. But she is desperate to grow legs so that she can gain access to land, and marry a prince she’s been watching ashore. But, says the sea witch Ursula who arranges the dirty deal, her legs must come at a cost: Ariel’s ability to sing, or even speak. Thinking that Ariel will never manage to attract the prince without it, she believes she has the mermaid under her spell. Whether you like Meghan or not, you can’t deny that it’s a fitting parallel. As an actress and as an activist – formerly UN ambassador for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women – and the founder of her own lifestyle blog, The Tig, her voice was her calling card. But in her interview with Oprah, Meghan, who started campaigning for gender equality while still at high school, claims she was “silenced” by The Firm, and her freedom so restricted that she no longer had access to her car keys and her passport. “It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that, not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” the Duchess told Oprah. “They were not willing to tell the truth to protect myself and my husband.” In The Little Mermaid, Ariel’s silence means that she’s unable to protect herself against a competitor for Prince Eric’s love (Ursula the sea witch in disguise). In Meghan’s case, she was unable to protect herself from uncharitable headlines and racist attacks. It was made clear over and over again in last night’s interview that their inability to “protect” themselves from the press was a central reason that they left the UK. Prince Harry unquestionably feels that the press were to blame for his mother’s death, and he has frequently repeated his fear that “history would repeat itself”. According to last night's interview, Meghan even needed protecting from The Firm itself.