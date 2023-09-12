GOP Senator’s 9/11 Attack On Joe Biden Goes Awry

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) on Monday irked critics with his choice of words he used while attacking President Joe Biden on the anniversary of 9/11.

Marshall, during an interview on Fox Business, joined in with conservative outrage with Biden for not attending the traditional ceremonies marking the terror attacks. Biden instead marked the attacks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, which he visited following the G20 summit in India and a stop in Vietnam.

“I think that a short fuel stop on the way home from a very unsuccessful, embarrassing trip abroad is not the way to celebrate nine, one, one,” Marshall, among the 147 Republicans in Congress who voted to overturn Biden’s 2020 election victory, griped to “Evening Edit” host Elizabeth MacDonald.

“I think this is totally inappropriate, it shows us how out of touch this current president is. It’s a very sad moment and I just want to stop myself and offer my condolences to all those folks that lost loved ones on 9/11 and let them know that we’re still with you. We’ve not forgotten,” he added.

People on X, formerly Twitter, suggested Marshall’s criticism of Biden was a “nothing-burger.” They also took exception to his use of the word “celebrate” and for referring to the day as “nine, one, one.”

Sen. Roger Marshall is the Ted Cruz of Ron Johnsons. Grotesque. These folks have turned September 11 into a partisan hot potato. Nothing is sacred. pic.twitter.com/JaMC9g6bHn — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 12, 2023

No one should have been "celebrating" 911. It's not a holiday to celebrate. it's a day of rmembrance. — Zorek Richards (@zorekrichards) September 12, 2023

Twisted words. Everything he said is backward. Opposite. It was a successful trip. Reassuring for allies. Refueling & taking meetings in Alaska & visiting AF servicemen was hardly "celebrating".



It was too dull & real for the media to report on. Not enough partisan controversy. — — • 𝗖 𝗛 𝗘 𝗘 𝗞 𝗬 • — (@andreagail_k) September 11, 2023

Sen. Roger Marshall on Fox Business says Biden being in Alaska "is not the way to celebrate nine one one" pic.twitter.com/UlLT911xYW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2023

No one "celebrates" 9/11. We remember the evil and horror as we watched it happen. — Deb McD. aka Towanda in SC (@DebMcD007) September 11, 2023

Celebrate? — Just Watching (@44Fraser) September 11, 2023

Celebrate?? How do these people survive in the real world? Living in their little bubble of misinformation and lies… — Gilly 🐢 (@HgLoew) September 11, 2023

