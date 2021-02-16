GOP senator downplays Capitol riot after acquitting Trump

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin downplayed the storming of the U.S. Capitol last month, saying on conservative talk radio on Monday that it “didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me.”

  • Brent Bozell IV, Son Of Prominent Conservative Activist, Charged In Capitol Riot

    Online sleuths looked into Bozell because he wore the sweatshirt of a Christian school where he previously served as a girls' basketball coach.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • Two plead guilty in trial of nine Hong Kong democracy activists charged with illegal assembly

    Two Hong Kong pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to an illegal assembly during mass anti-government protests in August 2019, while seven others, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai, pleaded not guilty. The 2019 protests, fuelled by a perception Beijing was curbing the wide-ranging freedoms promised to the former British colony upon its return to Chinese rule in 1997, plunged the semi-autonomous city into its biggest crisis since the handover. Former pro-democracy politician and activist Au Nok-hin pleaded guilty to organising and knowingly taking part in an unauthorised assembly, while Leung Yiu-chung, another activist, pleaded guilty to participating in an illegal assembly.

  • Mideast tensions drive oil to 13-month highs

    Oil prices soared on Monday (February 15).Fears of heightened tensions in the Middle East prompted fresh buying, pushing prices to their highest in about 13 months.Brent crude was up as much as 1.6% in morning trade.While U.S. benchmark futures gained over 2%.Monday's rally follows last week's oil price gains of around 5%.Concerns are growing over the Middle East.On Sunday (February 14) the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone.State TV reports say it was fired toward the kingdom by the Iran-aligned Houthi group.Analysts say the tensions prompted the early spike in trading.Others say it was also driven by growing hopes that U.S. stimulus and easing of lockdowns will boost the economy and fuel demand.Oil prices have also been supported in recent weeks as supplies tighten.That's due largely to production cuts by the OPEC group of producer nations and its allies.

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • New Zealand, Australia bicker over Islamic State suspect

    The leaders of New Zealand and Australia were engaged in a bitter fight Tuesday over which country will inherit an alleged Islamic State militant who at one point held citizenship in both nations. The 26-year-old woman and two children were detained when they tried to illegally cross from Syria into Turkey, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Monday. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been arguing with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over which country should take responsibility for the woman if she's deported from Turkey.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson Says Capitol Riot 'Didn’t Seem Like An Armed Insurrection To Me'

    "If that was a planned armed insurrection, man, you had really a bunch of idiots," said the Wisconsin Republican in comments that have been widely condemned.

  • The Deterrent Message Iran Needs to Hear

    On February 15, Iran-backed Shia militia groups in Iraq fired a barrage of missiles — a minimum of 14 — at an American base in Erbil, Iraq. One contractor was killed and five were wounded; one American soldier was wounded. That no American was killed was a matter of luck, it seems. The U.S. reaction has so far been verbal only. Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement, saying “We are outraged by today’s rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. . . . I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible.” “Those accountable” are sitting in Tehran, and this is a key test of the Biden administration: If the United States reacts with words alone, the Biden administration will show the Iranians that such attacks are cost-free. The only lesson that Iran’s leaders will learn from such a response is that the Biden administration’s desire to return to nuclear diplomacy will permit Iran to put American lives at risk whenever it wishes. If the U.S. reaction is to strike at the Iraqi Shia group that claimed the attack, it will once again play Tehran’s game. Iran is pleased to allow those proxies to absorb American strikes while it acts with impunity. An Iraqi Shiite group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, which means “Guardians of Blood Brigade,” said it conducted the attack. Which Iran-backed militia actually carried out the attack is largely irrelevant because Iran controls them all. Proof can be found in the way such militia attacks appear to have been called off by Iran in October. Back then, Iran seemed to fear that if an American were killed and then-President Trump reacted against Iran strongly, Trump might gain popularity and win reelection. Attacks by Iranian-backed Shia groups in the pre-election period did not fall off because they ran out of ammunition or decided to take vacations; there is no other explanation except decisions made in Tehran. In November, December, and January (especially around January 3, the one-year anniversary of the American killing of Quds force head Qasem Soleimani), the U.S. government expected the attacks might recommence. What followed was a successful effort to deter Iran, especially after the one Iranian-backed attack in this period: the rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in December. While American forces and diplomats in Iraq took great precautions to prevent injuries if attacked, the United States delivered clear messages to Iran both verbally and through the deployment of military force. The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was kept on station in the region after starting to return home, and there were regular B-52 flights over the Persian Gulf. It is in this context that Trump tweeted on December 23, two days after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.” The messages were clear: If an Iranian proxy killed an American, the U.S. reaction would not target the proxy but would target Iran. What exactly that meant was kept ambiguous; Iran had to calculate risks. And the Iranian regime did so. From the election to the inauguration there was one attack, and after that December attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the Iranian proxies desisted. And to repeat, there is only one logical explanation for this: Tehran got the message and instructed them to desist. This background explains why the attack on Americans in Erbil is so important. Iran understood the messages from the United States prior to January 20, but what is the message now? Will we “hold accountable those responsible,” as Blinken said, or will we instead allow Iran to hide behind proxies it controls? If we do the latter, the message to Iran is that such attacks are acceptable — and we can expect more of them. These are efforts to kill Americans, and by killing or wounding American servicemembers and contractors to drive the United States from Iraq. The Biden administration should instead adopt a policy of deterrence, warning Iran that it will be held accountable directly. That messaging, plus a clear willingness to carry through if need be, has worked. It did not reduce attacks to zero, but it significantly depressed their size and frequency — because those must have been the orders from Tehran. Those orders can be sent to the Iraqi Shia militias once again. It all depends on what Tehran hears from Washington. If an American is killed by an Iranian-supported militia and the United States responds, does that mean the end of diplomacy or a wider war? It does not. The United States has a multitude of military options, some of which would clearly signal to Iran that we have no wish to escalate into a larger conflict — but that we insist the Iranian regime stop trying to kill Americans — or else. That’s the message the Biden administration should be sending this week.

  • St. Louis agrees to $5 million settlement with Black officer beaten by police at protest

    Luther Hall was undercover at a ’17 protest after the acquittal of a cop charged with killing a Black suspect. The city of St. Louis has agreed to a $5 million settlement with a Black police officer who was beaten by five white officers while working undercover at a protest. Luther Hall was participating in a 2017 protest, working undercover following the acquittal of another St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, who had been charged in the 2011 murder of a Black man suspected of selling drugs.

  • Millions of Texas households are still without power in a brutally cold winter storm. What went wrong?

    The entire state of Texas was under a winter storm warning on Monday, with snow falling throughout the state and single-digit temperatures as far south as Austin and San Antonio. As Texans turned up their heaters on Sunday night, the freezing temperatures took down several power generation plants, prompting the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) — which manages the state's uniquely independent power grid — to order rolling blackouts at 1:25 a.m. Monday, rather than risk a collapse of the entire grid. More than 2 million customers lost electricity by Monday morning, and by Monday night, 4.2 million Texas customers were without power as the temperatures hit record lows, according to PowerOutage.us, a site that tracks power outages nationwide. Texas utilities are warning those households they may not get power until Tuesday afternoon or evening, right before a second storm is forecast to hit. What went wrong? First, Texas isn't set up for extreme cold. "The electricity grid was designed to be in high demand during the summer, when Texans crank their air conditioning at home," The Texas Tribune explains. "Some of the energy sources that power the grid during the summer are offline during the winter." Wholesale power prices on the largely deregulated Texas market shot up over the weekend, prompting power generators to maximize their output, The Wall Street Journal reports. Then non-weatherized wind turbines started freezing and natural gas and coal plants tripped offline. "This weather event, it's really unprecedented," ERCOT senior director of system operations Dan Woodfin said Monday, pointing to the 1940s as the last time Texas faced this combination of Arctic temperatures and wind chills. "Most of the plants that went offline during evening and morning today were fueled" by coal, gas, or nuclear power, he added. About 40 percent of Texas electricity comes from natural gas-fired plants, followed by wind turbines (23 percent), coal (18 percent), and nuclear power (11 percent), the Journal reports, citing ERCOT's 2020 data. With 30 gigawatts of power generation knocked offline — enough to power almost 6 million homes — the rolling blackouts got stuck. The blackouts were supposed to last less than an hour at each household, but "local utilities kept power on to neighborhoods with hospitals, fire stations, and water-treatment plants," the Journal reports. "There was so little extra power that utilities couldn't rotate the blackouts among neighborhoods that didn't have critical infrastructure, leaving some homes without power for more than 12 hours." More stories from theweek.comRepublicans are leaving the light on for TrumpJudas and the Black Messiah, Borat, and more pick up Writers Guild Awards nominations7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • In Athens, rare snow blankets Acropolis, halts vaccinations

    Heavy snowfall has blanketed the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens and halted COVID-19 vaccinations in the Greek capital Tuesday as many services across the country were brought to a standstill. The snow, an unusual sight in the city of more than 3 million residents, also stopped most public transport services, while toppled trees caused blackouts in several mountainside suburbs. Sections of Greece’s main highway were also closed and most ferry services to the islands were canceled, and flights from regional airports to Athens were disrupted.

  • Can We Finally Kiss This 'Star Wars' Debate Goodbye?

    "The Last Jedi" director is reportedly into that Rey-mance.

  • Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

    Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogan's government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq. In a fierce parliamentary debate two days after Ankara broke news of the killings in a cave in Iraq's Gara region, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu rejected opposition criticism and said Turkey "did everything we could to bring our martyrs back alive". The captives, including police and military personnel, were mostly seized by outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in 2015 and 2016.

  • Garbage truck driver arrested in California Sandalwood fire that killed two people

    Antonio Ornelas-Velazquez is accused of igniting the deadly fire that burned more than 1,000 acres in 2019.

  • Man Follows, Racially Harasses NYC Photographer and 'No One Stepped in to Help'

    Ming, one half of the New York-based photographer duo The Bing Buzz, was walking in Astoria, Queens on Feb. 9 when she suddenly heard a boom, according to the pair's YouTube video posted on Feb. 11. After the second explosion, firefighters began evacuating people from the nearby buildings due to potentially high carbon monoxide levels. As Ming started to leave the area, a man approached her.

  • US Navy seizes large cache of smuggled weapons off Somalia

    The U.S. Navy seized a large cache of weapons being smuggled by two small ships off the coast of Somalia, it announced Tuesday, amid the grinding war in nearby Yemen. Among the arms seized by guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill in the Indian Ocean last week were thousands of Kalashnikov-style rifles, light machine guns, heavy sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and crew-served weapons, the Navy said. In its statement, the Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not identify the source of the smuggled weapons or reveal their destination.

  • A New 'WandaVision' Toy May Spoil A Major Marvel Twist

    Or is Disney just toying with us?

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • UK to facilitate other countries' COVID vaccine passport plans: minister

    Britain will provide vaccine COVID-19 certificates for its residents if they are required by other countries, although it is not planning to introduce them for use at home, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday. Zahawi also said Britain was expecting the supply of vaccines to increase next month and he was confident of meeting a target to give first vaccine doses to the 32 million people in top priority groups by the end of April.

  • 'I was afraid of not making it through the night': Mass outages hit Texas amid arctic cold

    "I was afraid of not making it through the night," said one Texan who lost power for most of Monday as temperatures dropped to single digits.