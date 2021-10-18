GOP senator says Trump could lose the nomination if he runs in 2024 since Republicans lost the White House, House, and Senate during his presidency

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana). Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bill Cassidy said if voters are thinking about winning in 2024, Trump might lose the primary.

"Elections are about winning," he said, adding the GOP lost the House, Senate, and White House under Trump.

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict in Trump's impeachment trial.

GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said he's not so sure former President Donald Trump would win the Republican nomination if he decides to run for president in 2024.

"President Trump is the first president in the Republican side at least to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four years. Elections are about winning," Cassidy said during an interview with "Axios on HBO" that aired Sunday.

Interviewer Mike Allen asked Cassidy if he thought Trump could lose the nomination.

"Well, if you want to win the presidency - and hopefully that's what voters are thinking about - I think he might," Cassidy said.

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump during his impeachment trial that followed the Capitol riot. Trump was acquitted, but Cassidy has repeatedly stood by his vote to convict.

"I take an oath to support and defend the Constitution, and when there was a pattern of behavior that culminated, as it did, on January the 6th, and we've had revelations since, that just led me to that decision," Cassidy said in the interview.

Trump has not officially announced plans to run in 2024, though he has repeatedly teased the idea at rallies and during media interviews.

Cassidy told Axios if Trump does end up running, he won't be voting for him.

