GOP Senator Scorched For Ridiculously Bad 'I'm Against Racism' Argument

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, the Alabama Republican who has repeatedly defended white nationalists, has argued he’s “against racism” because he’s “dealt with more minorities than everybody in this building.”

The senator was asked Tuesday by reporters on Capitol Hill to clarify mind-boggling remarks he made on CNN about white nationalists a day earlier.

“I am totally against any form of racism. I always have been. I was a football coach. I’ve dealt with more minorities than everybody in this building,” Tuberville told reporters. “I treated everybody with respect and made sure everybody had full opportunity.”

Critics were unimpressed by the senator’s adaptation of the “some of my best friends are Black” excuse, which is rooted in the myth that proximity to people of color somehow safeguards white people from holding racist attitudes about them.

Case in point: Tuberville’s history of racist commentary. In October, for example, he sparked uproar after he compared Black people to criminals. In May, he argued that “everybody’s an American” and “has opportunity to make this country better” when asked if he believes white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military.

Tuberville: I'm a football coach. I’ve dealt with more minorities than everybody in this building pic.twitter.com/10d7pS0O6z — Acyn (@Acyn) July 11, 2023

As for the controversial remarks in question this week, the senator said on CNN Monday that white nationalists are Americans that “have a few, probably different beliefs” and argued that it’s just “some people’s opinion” that white nationalists believe the white race is superior to other races. (It is not an opinion, it is the very definition.)

The senator had similarly referenced his college coaching days as an argument during Monday’s interview.

The Twitter brigade obviously had thoughts:

Some of my best football teams are black https://t.co/15BzG4TPZZ — Sean Bertollo (@Ollotreb) July 11, 2023

Not coached, not led, not mentored — “DEALT WITH.” https://t.co/NWQsrPtxee — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) July 11, 2023

For the umpteenth time…



Proximity to racially marginalized people does not make one racism-free https://t.co/WDz58igJn0 — Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. (@AdrienneLaw) July 11, 2023

"I've dealt with minorities" doesn't sound racist at all ... https://t.co/6MpRO7pzsU — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) July 11, 2023

Thereby negating the existence of every Black person in the building, all of whom have had more substantive interactions with “minorities” than he ever has.



When the denial proves the point … *chef’s kiss* https://t.co/LfArD2DuKU — Auntie Venom 💄🔥🌝🐲🦋👾 (@AuntyPithy) July 11, 2023

Tommy Tuberville's "I'm not racist, I know black people" moment. https://t.co/PHC7WhfiCE — Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) July 11, 2023

