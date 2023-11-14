GOP Senator Tries to Physically Fight Union Boss During Hearing

A Senate HELP Committee hearing descended into chaos Tuesday as Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), a former Mixed Martial Arts fighter, challenged Teamster boss Sean O’Brien to a physical fight during the latter’s testimony. Mullin read aloud a June post by O’Brien: “Quit the tough guy act in these Senate hearings. You know where to find me. Any place, Anytime cowboy.” Mullin followed it up by saying, “This is a time, this is a place. We can be two consenting adults. We can finish it here.” “OK that’s fine, perfect,” O’Brien replied. “You wanna do it now?” Mullin said. “Would love to do it right now,” O’Brien replied. “Well stand your butt up then,” Mullin said. “You stand your butt up,” O’Brien replied. Mullin then stood up, moved away from his seat and reached for his wedding band until Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) intervened. “No, no, sit down,” Sanders screamed at Mullin, appearing to narrowly avert a brawl between the two. “You know you’re a United States senator, act like it.”

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) challenges Teamsters leader Sean O’Brien to a physical fight, standing up midway through a Senate HELP Committee hearing.



Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) repeatedly attempts to break them up: “You’re a United States senator.” pic.twitter.com/E4U624cDsS — The Recount (@therecount) November 14, 2023

