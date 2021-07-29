GOP senator unflinchingly defends officer who shot Ashli Babbitt in tense exchange with radio caller

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer (N.D.) appeared to reject one of the GOP and former President Donald Trump's latest talking points — who shot Ashli Babbitt? — while making a radio appearance on The Jay Thomas Show on Tuesday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reports.

When asked by a caller if Cramer could be the one to "leak" the name of the officer who fatally wounded Capitol rioter Babbitt, the senator responded, "Why would I do that?" The caller continued to push back, claiming he has "the right to know" because he is a "citizen of the United States."

Cramer replied that not only is he himself unsure of the officer's identity, but he believes that information is unnecessary because Babbitt was a "criminal" violating officers' orders. "They're protecting people and the officer was found to be innocent of any wrongdoing. So then what would be the purpose of releasing that officer's name? What do you need to know the officer's name for?"

The North Dakota lawmaker went on to say that he doesn't "know what the law says about releasing someone's name," but the officer is "not a suspect of any crime" and "it seems to be kind of a textbook situation, frankly." "I'm just grateful for this person, quite honestly," he adds.

Listen to the tense exchange starting at the 1:12:40 mark below:

You may also like

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

Why some critics think the CDC's messaging on masking is 'astonishingly bad'

The 'potential silver lining' to a breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Rep. Clyde defends comparison of Jan. 6 rioters to "tourists" during fiery exchange

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) defended comments made during a House committee hearing in which he compared the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot to a "normal visit." The big picture: In a heated back-and-forth during a Rules Committee meeting on Tuesday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who sits on the select committee investigating the attack, pressed Clyde on whether he had watched the officers' testimony earlier in the day.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • Trump called his acting attorney general almost daily to pressure him into investigate 2020 election-fraud claims, and was ignored every time, report says

    Trump called Jeffrey Rosen nearly every day during his final months in office, but Rosen refused to promise anything, The Washington Post reported.

  • Federal Election Commission fines Sen. Rand Paul's presidential PAC over contributions

    “In the big picture, the FEC is legendary for not really penalizing anybody, so any penalty … is noteworthy," a campaign finance expert said.

  • Plan to honor Trump with banquet becomes flashpoint at one of America's most elite golf clubs

    The former president has been a member of Winged Foot, one of the country's top golf clubs and host of the 2020 U.S. Open, for more than 50 years.

  • Trump threatened to primary GOP lawmakers who favor the bipartisan infrastructure plan. 17 Republicans just voted to advance it, including Mitch McConnell.

    Before a pivotal Senate vote to advance the deal, Donald Trump railed against GOP cooperation, saying it made them look "weak, foolish, and dumb."

  • Chris Cuomo tells restaurant owner who 'banned' vaccinated customers that he 'sounds like an idiot'

    On Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, Chris Cuomo invited Huntington Beach, California restaurant owner Tony Roman on for an interview that quickly began to go off the rails. Roman made headlines recently when he posted a sign in the window of his restaurant, Basilico’s Pasta e Vino, stating that they would only serve unvaccinated customers. The sign also read, “We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity.” Roman explained, in his own way, that the sign was to keep out those who would be upset by it. “Like I say to people when they ask me, if they're so blinded with their rage and their hate,” Roman said, “I tell them, ‘You know what, if you don't understand it, maybe we should put up a sign that says you're too stupid to come into the restaurant.’ I mean, it’s very simple.” The interview was painfully awkward at times and contentious at others, as Cuomo and Roman compared vaccination status, Roman listed far-right talking points on COVID-19 restrictions, and even brought up Cuomo’s brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Then the interview came to its inevitable end. “You’re pro-freedom but people can't wear masks. Tony, it doesn't make sense. It really doesn’t,” Cuomo said. “I gave you a chance to make the case. I wish you well. I hope your family stays safe.” “I made my case,” Roman replied. “You didn't have much to say. You didn’t have much to say.” “I mean, honestly, you sound like an idiot,” Cuomo responded, “so there’s not much to say. Tony, good luck with it. See ya.” “And so do you,” Roman retorted. “Yeah, only for having you on the show,” Cuomo said as Roman disappeared from the screen.

  • Delta variant: Doctor recalls anti-vaxxers visiting ER and 'secretly' getting vaccinated

    The spread of the Delta variant seems to be convincing some vaccine skeptics to reconsider getting the COVID-19 vaccine, even if that means being inoculated in secret.

  • Here's what could happen to the Trump Organization now

    Since Donald Trump won the 2016 election, his namesake company has appeared to be running in place. The Trump Organization hasn't opened a new property since its (now shuttered) Vancouver hotel in February 2017. Its biggest plans for expansion - two new lower-cost hotel chains aimed at Trump-friendly states - were canceled in 2019. Trump had left his adult sons Eric and Donald Jr. in charge, along with now-indicted executive Allen Weisselberg. They appeared to be simply trying to hold Trump's od

  • U.S. refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump -experts

    The U.S. Justice Department's refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump's legal defense in the same case, experts said. The department late Tuesday told a federal judge it had declined https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-wont-defend-republican-lawmaker-capitol-riot-lawsuit-2021-07-28 a request by Representative Morris "Mo" Brooks to grant him immunity by covering him under the Westfall Act, which shields federal employees from being sued for their words or actions in the course of their employment. Experts said the move appeared to send a message to Trump, a co-defendant in the case, ruling out immunity when it warned that inciting an attack on Congress "is not within the scope of employment of a Representative - or any federal employee."

  • U.K.'s Delta wave seems to have peaked sooner than expected. Could the same thing happen in the U.S.?

    After surging for months because of the hypercontagious Delta variant, COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom are rapidly plummeting, raising the question of whether America’s Delta wave could also peak sooner than expected.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert threw a mask at a staffer who asked her to wear one, as some GOP lawmakers refused to follow the House's new mask mandate

    The Capitol's attending physician reimposed the mask mandate earlier this week in response to the Delta coronavirus variant sweeping the US.

  • Wearing Masks Indoors Again? Some States Are a Vehement No.

    MIAMI — Even before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended this week that vaccinated Americans in coronavirus hot spots around the country go back to wearing face coverings indoors, a resistance had been building against any new masking requirements, no matter the resurgence of infections. Hours before the CDC’s announcement on Tuesday, the school board in Broward County, Florida, postponed a meeting on back-to-school protection rules after a small crowd of maskless adults an

  • Justice Department escalates warning to states over GOP voting laws and election audits

    The Justice Department fired a fresh round of warning shots at Republican-led state voting laws and GOP-led 2020 election audits on Wednesday.

  • Officer Michael Fanone Hits Back at Right-Wing ‘Entertainment Media': ‘I’m Not a Crisis Actor’ (Video)

    Officer Michael Fanone railed on Wednesday against right-wing media coverage of his testimony a day earlier before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The facts are the facts. What happened to me, the injuries I sustained — you don’t have to take my word for it. You can watch the video,” he said during an appearance on “New Day,” CNN’s morning show. “I’m not a crisis actor. I’m a 20-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department here in Washington, D.C. I’ve se

  • Conservative group files campaign finance complaint against Gretchen Whitmer

    A conservative group in Michigan has filed a campaign finance complaint against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, alleging she received illegal contributions during her recent record-breaking fundraising haul.

  • Officer Fired After NYPD Finds He Raped Girl From Youth Program

    NEW YORK — Two New York Police Department officers were fired this year after a disciplinary trial judge wrote that they had engaged in “shocking professional and sexual misconduct” with a teenage girl who was a member of one of the department’s youth programs, departmental records show. The two former officers, Yaser Shohatee and Sanad Musallam, had sexual contact with the girl, who was 15 at the time of most of the events, the records say, and together exchanged more than 1,500 texts with her

  • GOP lawmaker reveals how he comforted distraught officer who shot Ashli Babbitt

    ‘He was physically and emotionally distraught. I actually gave him a hug and I said, ‘Sir, you did what you had to do’,’ Oklahoma Republican says

  • Retired US general says the Trump White House 'was complicit in the planning' of the January 6 insurrection

    Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, a retired Army officer, was tasked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with reviewing the US Capitol's security after January 6.

  • GOP doubters unswayed by Jan. 6 testimony

    Rather than winning over House Republicans, the dramatic testimony delivered during the Jan. 6 select committee's first public hearing led them to double down on their criticism that the investigation is purely political.Why it matters: The remarks signal that regardless of the panel's eventual findings, many Republican lawmakers — most of whom didn't even watch Tuesday's hearing — will dismiss the proceedings as a partisan witch hunt.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Georgia Republicans set process in motion for state takeover of Fulton County elections

    Georgia Republicans requested a performance review of the top elections official in Fulton County, the first step toward a possible state takeover of Atlanta-area voting contests.