GOP senator: We've got to get 'back to the basics' on infrastructure

Jessica Smith
·Chief Political Correspondent
·3 min read

Defining "infrastructure" is a major challenge in negotiations for a bipartisan infrastructure deal, in addition to the debate over how to pay for it. 

Republicans unveiled their $928 billion infrastructure counterproposal on May 27, largely focused on traditional infrastructure, but Democrats are pushing back, saying climate change measures must be included in any agreement. 

Senate Republicans argue the package should be focused on physical infrastructure like roads, highways and bridges — areas where both sides agree work needs to be done. The White House responded to the GOP proposal saying the overall spending increase is encouraging, but the plan still doesn't include enough to fix veterans' hospitals, remove lead pipes and transition to clean energy. 

"It's moving in the right direction, but we cannot continue to add social programs. We have got to add true infrastructure," said Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R., Ala.) in an interview with Yahoo Finance. "If we get true infrastructure we'll jump all over it, because we've kicked the can down the road for so long." 

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., attends a hearing to examine United States Special Operations Command and United States Cyber Command in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021 . Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., attends a hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021 . Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Democrats argue investments in clean energy do represent infrastructure. Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.) bashed the Republican plan in a statement, saying clean energy investments will create jobs while helping the U.S. meet its climate goals. 

"A so-called infrastructure proposal that does nothing to move toward a clean-energy future is not a serious proposal," said Wyden. "It’s been 12 years since Democrats last had a real opportunity to pass climate legislation. And if Republicans aren’t serious, we can’t afford to wait another 12 years. We need to keep moving forward.”

"I think those proposals in the future, they might have some meat to them, so to speak, but for us right now to get our economy back after this pandemic, to get commerce going, to get people back to work, we have got to do real infrastructure," said Tuberville. "We have got to get back the basics of this country and that's having true infrastructure and getting it back to where our commerce can really thrive." 

The White House says it will continue to work with lawmakers throughout the week. If negotiations fail, Democrats could try and pass President Biden's infrastructure plan through the reconciliation process without any Republican support. 

Some Democrats argue including measures to fight climate change is non-negotiable — and the administration will likely face increased pressure from progressives to move ahead with or without Republicans in the days ahead. 

Republicans warn against pushing partisan legislation through, saying it will hurt the chances of bipartisan cooperation in the future — though they used the same process to pass tax cuts without Democratic support in 2017. 

"Let's involve bipartisanship, have true infrastructure, do it the right way," said Tuberville. "Have everybody on board and let the American people know that we're up here working for them and not working against each other."

Jessica Smith is chief political correspondent for Yahoo Finance, based in Washington, D.C. Follow her on Twitter at @JessicaASmith8.

  • GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid

    Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday that would tap unused coronavirus aid, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden's more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending. The Republican offer would increase spending by $91 billion on roads and bridges, $48 billion on water resources and $25 billion on airports, according to a one-page summary released by the GOP negotiators. Republicans have rejected Biden’s proposed corporate tax increase to pay for new investments, and instead want to shift unspent COVID-19 relief dollars to help cover the costs, a nonstarter for many Democrats.

  • Bipartisan highway bill advances in Senate, offering a path through infrastructure morass

    The bill approved unanimously Wednesday by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee would allocate $311 billion over five years for roads and highways.

  • GOP Releases $928 Billion Infrastructure Plan, as Two Sides ‘Inching Closer’ to Deal

    • Senate Republicans released their $928 billion infrastructure proposal today, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion plan, as the two sides are “inching closer” to a bipartisan agreement,  told CNBC. “I think where we’re really falling short is we can’t seem to get the White House to agree on a definition or a scope of infrastructure that matches where we think it is, and that’s physical, core infrastructure,” she told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” this morning. “The White House is still bringing their human infrastructure into this package and that’s just a nonstarter for us,” referring to such proposals as $400 billion for home-based health care.

  • Elizabeth Warren says the GOP infrastructure plan is not a 'serious' counteroffer and leaves out women

    The GOP unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer today, which Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told MSNBC is not a serious proposal.

  • Yellen says Biden budget to push U.S. debt higher, not inflation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's fiscal 2022 budget plan will push U.S. debt above the size of the U.S. economy, but will not contribute to inflationary pressures, which she views as temporary. Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee hearing that the White House and Treasury were closely monitoring inflation but there was still slack in the economy that can absorb increased spending.

  • Here’s what’s in Republicans’ new $928 billion infrastructure counterproposal

    Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith on the latest developments in Biden’s infrastructure plan.

