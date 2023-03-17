GOP Senators Take Aim at Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

With the fate of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt now in the hands of the Supreme Court, some Republican lawmakers want to ensure that the program never gets enacted.

On Friday, Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy (LA), John Cornyn (TX) and Joni Ernst (IA) announced that they will introduce a resolution that would “overturn President Biden’s student loan cancelation scheme.”

The resolution will be based on a ruling Friday by the Government Accountability Office that the Biden debt relief plan, which would forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower and cost an estimated $400 billion over 10 years, is a rule subject to the Congressional Review Act, giving the Senate the authority to overturn the debt forgiveness plan on a majority vote.

Democratic control of the Senate means the GOP resolution is unlikely to pass. However, some Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Joe Manchin (WV), have been critical of the Biden plan, raising the odds that the resolution could see some Democratic backing.

