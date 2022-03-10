GOP senators grill intel chiefs for not sending fighter jets to Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Tom Cotton
    Tom Cotton
    American politician
Serbian Army MiG-29 jet fighters perform during ceremony in Batajnica
Serbian Army MiG-29 jet fighters perform during ceremony in Batajnica


Republican senators grilled intelligence officials on Thursday for not supporting Poland's plan to send fighter jets to Ukraine, claiming the United States was bowing to threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) blasted U.S. officials for "failing to help Poland," which on Tuesday offered to send MiG-29 fighter jets to a base in Germany for deployment to Ukraine, with the U.S. then providing fighter jets to Poland to resupply its military.

The White House ultimately rejected that proposal, warning it could be viewed as an escalatory action in Putin's eyes that could trigger a larger conflict between NATO and Russia.

Cotton asked why Putin "might be A-okay with us transferring missiles that turn their tanks into burning piles of rubbish or shoot their jets out of the sky, yet transferring tactical aircraft is considered unacceptable?"

"I don't think there's a lot of common sense between the distinction," he added.

Ukraine has begged NATO for fighter jets as it fights off a brutal Russian invasion on the ground and in the air, pleas that have won limited support in Washington over escalation fears.

After Poland's offer on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Polish officials he does not support the transfer of the MiG-29 jets "at this time" because it was high-risk, according to his press secretary.

Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, repeated to lawmakers Thursday that there was an "escalation ladder" and Putin would view the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine as an escalation.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the committee the decision to nix the transfer of the fighter jets was also based on the perception of Putin.

"It's whether or not they perceive us as being in conflict with them," Haines said. "We're in a very challenging position right now where we are obviously providing enormous amounts of support to Ukraine ... but at the same time, trying not to escalate the conflict into a full-on NATO or U.S. war with Russia."

Although the U.S. has resisted calls for a no-fly zone, it has provided $1 billion to help Ukraine's military over the past year - including Stinger anti-aircraft missile defense systems and Javelin anti-tank missiles.

The House on Thursday approved an additional $14 billion in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine as part of an omnibus spending package that now heads to the Senate.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on Thursday said the Biden administration should be "doing more" to help Ukrainians.

"There's a war going on and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky is a hero on behalf of 44 million Ukrainians," the senator said. "He's asking for more help and the administration should be doing more faster."

Recommended Stories

  • Kerry: Wealthy nations to live up to $100B climate change pledge next year

    U.S. special envoy for climate change John Kerry on Wednesday said that wealthy nations will next year be able to live up to their promise of providing $100 billion annually to help developing countries deal with climate change.In comments during a United Nations Security Council meeting, Kerry said that countries are set to meet that goal, originally promised for 2020, next year - and said it was possible to reach this year. "We're just a...

  • Biden redirects American anger to "Putin's price hike"

    President Biden's announcement of a U.S. ban on Russian energy imports came loaded with two phrases he wants Americans to remember: "Putin's price hike" and "Putin's war."Why it matters: Already damaged by inflation and other repercussions of the COVID-19 economy, Biden is using this moment to redirect Americans' anger toward Russian President Vladimir Putin — and to try to insulate himself and the Democratic Party over crucial blame during this midterm year and beyond.Get market news worthy of

  • Think Buying an EV Will Save You on Gas? Better do the Math First

    Surging fuel prices are prompting more people to consider greener cars but the costs and savings are complicated.

  • Ashli Babbitt’s brother accused of assaulting, hauling slurs at Latino road worker

    A brother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was fatally shot by an officer during the Capital riot, is accused of yelling racial slurs and assaulting a Latino

  • Twitter removes Russian embassy tweet on Mariupol hospital bombing

    Twitter Inc has removed tweets from the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom about the bombing of a children's hospital in Mariupol for breaking its rules against denying violent events, the company said on Thursday. Three people including a child were killed in Wednesday's air strike on the maternity and children's hospital in the Ukrainian city, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. "We took enforcement action against the Tweets you referenced as they were in violation of the Twitter Rules, specifically our Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behavior policies related to the denial of violent events," said a Twitter spokesperson.

  • Madison Cawthorn Calls Zelensky a ‘Thug,’ Accuses Ukrainian Government of ‘Pushing Woke Ideologies’

    The North Carolina representative recently called the Ukrainian president a “thug” and said the Ukrainian government is “evil,” according to a newly surfaced video.

  • UK 'very concerned' Russia may use chemical weapons, says British foreign secretary

    British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Thursday that the U.K. is "very concerned" that Russian President Vladimir Putin may potentially order the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.Appearing on CNN, Truss said it would be a "grave mistake on the part of Russia, adding to the grave mistakes that have already been made by Putin.""We've seen Russia use these weapons before in fields of conflict," said Truss, who is currently visiting the U.S....

  • IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to relieve massive backlog

    The IRS said Thursday it plans to hire 10,000 new workers to help reduce a massive backlog that the government says will make this tax season the most challenging in history. The agency released a plan to work down the tens of millions of filings that includes speeding up the traditionally slow hiring process, relying more on automated processes and bringing on more contract workers to help with mailroom and paper processing. White House officials have said the agency is not equipped to serve taxpayers even in non-pandemic years.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Stephanie Grisham sorry she served under ‘con man’ leading ‘cult-like thing’ Donald Trump

    NEW YORK — Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham apologized this week for serving in former President Donald Trump’s White House and also said she’s sorry it took her so long to realize he’s a “con man.” Appearing on ABC talk show “The View” for the second day in a row Tuesday, Grisham was grilled by panelists including Whoopi Goldberg regarding her insight into the Jan. 6 ...

  • Mortgage rates march higher on inflation fears

    The rate on the average 30-year fixed home mortgage increased to 3.85%, up from 3.76% a week ago, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Ukraine news – live: Half of Kyiv residents flee as Russian tanks advance to within miles of capital

    Multiple attacks by Putin’s troops on the capital city have, so far, been fought off

  • US misjudged Ukraine's will to fight Russia, officials admit

    Top U.S. intelligence officials admitted Thursday that they underestimated Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s invasion, a mistake for intelligence agencies that have otherwise been lauded for accurately predicting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention to launch a war. “My view was that, based on a variety of factors, that the Ukrainians were not as ready as I thought they should be,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. The White House has faced Republican criticism that it isn't providing enough weapons or intelligence to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Daughter of Sergei Lavrov’s mistress should be next in line for Russian sanctions, say MPs

    The daughter of Sergei Lavrov’s mistress should be among the family members of Vladimir Putin’s cronies targeted with sanctions, MPs and campaigners said on Thursday.

  • Russia’s Stock Market to Remain Closed Friday

    There will be no stock trading on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, as the closure of Russia's stock market reaches the two-week mark. In a notice posted on its website late Thursday evening, the Russian Central Bank said there would be no stock trading on the exchange the next day. The Moscow Exchange's currency market will be open. Stock trading on the Moscow Exchange has been shut since Feb. 25—the day after Russian forces invaded Ukraine—although the exchange's currency market has reopened. The

  • 6 Dividend Growth Stocks That Beat Commodities for Fighting Inflation

    Metals, grains, and oil are raging now, but they have a long history of poor performance. Consider these companies instead.

  • 'Euphoria' star Chloe Cherry recalls losing 'a lot of female friends' after doing porn

    Chloe Cherry has gained a growing number of fans since her breakout role in HBO’s Euphoria. In a candid interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy, the actress opened up about her years working as an adult film star

  • Biden announces major non-NATO ally status for Colombia

    President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he intends to designate Colombia as a major non-NATO ally, a step that will provide the Latin American nation with certain benefits in the areas of defense, trade and security cooperation. Biden made the announcement during a White House meeting with outgoing Colombian President Ivan Duque. “I'm proud to announce that I intend to designate Colombia a major non-NATO ally,” Biden said.

  • Captured Russian soldiers: We will be ‘dead’ if we are sent back home

    Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Explain His Father's Love For Dictators And, Umm...

    This is supposed to explain why Trump "fell in love" with Kim Jong Un and praised other dictators.