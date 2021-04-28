GOP senators quietly meet with White House on infrastructure, happy with what they hear

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alayna Treene
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Top White House officials have quietly been meeting — on the Hill and over the phone — with Republican senators who drafted a counterproposal to President Biden's infrastructure plan, multiple sources tell Axios.

What we're hearing: The GOP senators say they're optimistic the Biden administration is open to concessions and can reach a compromise. They've been heartened by their talks with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti and legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • One idea is reaching a bipartisan deal on "Part I" of Biden's infrastructure package — the parts that Republicans consider "traditional" infrastructure, such as funding for roads, bridges and airports.

  • That could force Democrats to tackle the second part, focused on child care, health care and climate change, via budget reconciliation.

  • The talks remain preliminary, the senators told Axios, and both sides are far from reaching any substantial deal.

Terrell and Ricchetti have made trips to the Capitol, while Klain, who doesn’t often venture to the opposite end of Pennsylvania Avenue, has joined by phone, according to a White House source with direct knowledge of the meetings.

  • Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) are among those who have met with the White House team in person.

What they’re saying: "Administration officials have been on the Hill, even now, talking to Republican members," Wicker told Axios. "It has been on a less-formal basis. But they're good discussions. The details are being filled in."

  • "I think they're open to talking about and understanding what our proposal is and how we got to where we got," he added.

  • "If they could roll us on the whole thing, they would. I don't think they can," which is why they're so willing to meet, Wicker said.

Yes, but: The biggest sticking point with Republicans — increasing taxes to pay for the plan — remains.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed in a lawsuit against the Daily Mail that churches are disassociating with him because the tabloid reported he had a secret romance with Jane Krakowski

    Both Lindell and Krakowski denied a Daily Mail report that he had a "secret nine-month romance" with the "30 Rock" star.

  • James Carville says Democrats 'don't have the votes' to be 'more liberal' than Joe Manchin

    Instead, Democrats should hammer the GOP about the Capitol riot. "They have to make the Republicans own that insurrection every day," he said.

  • Fox News argues its hosts didn't need to fact-check election conspiracy theories from Trump's lawyers in response to Smartmatic defamation suit

    Election conspiracy theories have led to a tangle of legal fallout for right-wing media organizations.

  • Tensions simmer as McCarthy won't say whether Cheney should remain in House GOP leadership

    Party leaders have been at odds since Trump's second impeachment trial in January.

  • Judge has doubts on voter privacy in Arizona recount

    A judge hearing a challenge to voter privacy policies during the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate's recount of 2.1 million 2020 election ballots in the county that includes metro Phoenix said Tuesday he is not convinced voter secrecy is being upheld. The comment from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin came at the end of a lengthy hearing where he also declined to extend a previous judge's order that auditors hired by the Senate comply with state voter privacy laws -- at least until he hears more at a hearing on Wednesday. “I will share with you all, I am not yet persuaded that there has been a showing that the rights of the voters in Maricopa County are being protected,” Martin said.

  • Joe Rogan tells his massive audience that healthy young people shouldn't get vaccinated

    Joe Rogan, the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is facing criticism after claiming that healthy young people shouldn't "worry about" getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The Joe Rogan Experience host made his comments encouraging young listeners not to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they're "healthy" during a recent episode of his show, as Media Matters for America reported. "If you're like 21 years old and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated,' I go, 'No,'" Rogan said. "Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? ... If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this." Health experts, in fact, have been urging adults of all ages to get vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of whether they're in a high-risk group so that the United States can achieve herd immunity and end the pandemic. The CDC has noted that data suggests fully vaccinated people largely "do not carry the virus," meaning those at lower risk would be helping protect others from COVID-19 by getting a vaccine. With that in mind, Rogan drew heavy criticism for his comments, with some directing their anger at Spotify, where his show is an exclusive. In 2020, The Joe Rogan Experience was the service's most popular podcast. These weren't Rogan's first comments about the pandemic to stir up controversy, though, as he previously said that wearing masks "is for bitches." Rogan's guest at the time, comedian Bill Burr, pushed back. "I'm not gonna sit here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar, acting like we know what's up better than the CDC," Burr shot back. Spotify’s Joe Rogan encourages "healthy" young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify's most popular podcast. “If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.” pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionNew York Post claim about Kamala Harris quickly debunkedDemocrats face a stark choice on redistricting

  • Fox News Lady Focuses on Bakari Sellers ‘Accent’ and Not the Police Killing He’s Talking About

    Fox News is the place where racism goes when it needs some alone time. Fox News is the grease on Matt Gaetz hair. It’s the oil sheen in Rand Paul’s white man jheri curl. It’s Republican OnlyFans.

  • Why there won't be a designated survivor at Biden's 1st speech to Congress

    Whenever the president addresses Congress, the White House usually keeps one member of the Cabinet away from the Capitol while the other secretaries attend the speech. But because of the pandemic, only two Cabinet secretaries will be there this year.

  • U.S. Post Office to brief lawmakers on its covert surveillance program

    The head of the post office law enforcement division running a covert social media collection program is expected to brief lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee Wednesday morning about its surveillance work.

  • Harvard Business School Spent ‘Tens Of Millions Of Dollars’ To Convert Classrooms To Hybrid Formats

    In a chat with alumni, Dean Srikant M. Datar also said HBS would open a research center in the midwest and has joined the OneTen initiative The post Harvard Business School Spent ‘Tens Of Millions Of Dollars’ To Convert Classrooms To Hybrid Formats appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Trump Plots to Ruin GOP Guv Over Election Vendetta

    Ash Ponders/GettyIt’s April 2021, and Donald Trump still can’t get past his grudge with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for refusing to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.The ex-president is still so bothered by Ducey’s refusal to try to throw out Democratic votes in Arizona that he’s told associates he would gladly and personally spoil any of Ducey’s future political plans.In recent weeks, the twice-impeached former president has gone so far as to tell some close associates that if Ducey decided to run for Senate and managed to lock up the Republican nomination in 2022, he would consider traveling to Arizona to campaign for Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, according to two people familiar with the ex-president’s private rantings.Neither of the sources believed the former president was being entirely serious, in the sense that Trump and his current political operation aren’t going to be “caught dead campaigning to keep the Senate more Democrat[ic],” as one of them said. But his offhand remarks drove home the point of how much Trump wishes to see the Arizona governor run out of the Republican Party.Arizona Republicans Censure Trump Foes Gov. Doug Ducey, Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCainIn other conversations since his post-presidency began, he has repeatedly discussed the importance of hobbling Ducey’s future prospects at every possible turn, hoping to make the Arizona governor a pariah in his own party. His unwillingness to overturn the election results aside, Ducey has otherwise been a stalwart Trump supporter.But on Friday, Trump teed off again on Ducey, issuing a statement praising Arizona state senators for pushing to audit ballots from November, while saying the governor has been “shockingly of zero help” and wants to “pretend” the election was free and fair. (Trump lost Arizona by less than 11,000 votes, but there is no credible evidence of systematic voter fraud in the state.)Ducey, who is prohibited from seeking a third term as governor, has ruled out a Senate bid for now, but Trump’s deep antipathy for him—shared by his followers in Arizona—bodes poorly for the governor’s future political ambitions. The former president’s sustained urge to throttle the career of a fellow Trumpist Republican further underscores Trump’s aim to purge the GOP of those deemed insufficiently subservient.A former CEO at the ice cream chain Coldstone Creamery, Ducey is considered among the GOP’s best prospects to run against Kelly, who defeated former Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) in November to win the seat once held by John McCain. Kelly is at the top of the GOP’s target list for 2022, and flipping his seat is central to their hopes of reclaiming the majority.Speculation about Ducey’s plans heightened when he met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in Washington during Joe Biden’s January inauguration. But afterward, Ducey told The New York Times that he was not running for Senate—“it’s a no”—and was “100 percent” focused on serving as governor. Despite those seemingly definitive words, there’s persistent chatter in Arizona and Washington that Ducey hasn’t taken the idea off the table.Since November, Ducey has faced withering criticism from the Trump faithful in Arizona for simply affirming that his state’s election was administered fairly and that Biden won. The Arizona Republican Party, one of the more extreme state parties in the country, voted in January to formally censure Ducey for allegedly failing to support Trump. They also reprimanded former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain, the late senator’s widow, for good measure.Trump has not weighed in yet on who he might want to run in Arizona, but at least one close ally of his, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), is said to be taking a serious look. Biggs is the current chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, the most loudly pro-Trump faction of the House GOP, and was a lead proponent of the conspiracy that the election was stolen from the former president.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man Arrested for Brutally Stomping on Head of Asian American Man, 61, in Manhattan

    The details: Jarrod Powell, 49, was charged with two felony assault counts when police apprehended him at around 2:45 a.m. following the Friday attack on Yao Pan Ma near Third Avenue and East 125th Street, NBC New York reported. Police found Powell after being told that he was spotted at a shelter near the scene of the incident. The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is currently investigating the attack.

  • Psaki Dismisses Catholic Bishops’ Objections to Fetal-Tissue Research: ‘Important to Invest in Science’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed Catholic bishops’ concerns about the use of fetal tissue from elective abortions for scientific research. Asked how the White House would respond to comments from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that it is “deeply offense to millions of Americans for our tax dollars to be used for research that collaborates with an industry built on the taking of innocent lives,” Psaki said that the administration “respectfully disagrees.” “We believe that it’s important to invest in science and look for opportunities to cure diseases and I think that’s what this is hopeful to do,” Psaki said of the administration’s decision to reverse a Trump-era ban on researchers’ use of fetal tissues from elective abortions. The National Institutes of Health announced it would lift the ban in a post on its website on April 16. The NIH and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will also no longer convene the Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board, according to Catholic Philly. The board was convened under Trump to review research applications for NIH grants, cooperative agreements, and research and development contracts that proposed using fetal tissue from elective abortions. The Trump administration also severed contracts with outside institutions that used fetal stem cells for research. The reversal comes after 26 House Democrats called on HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to change the policy, according to Roll Call. The chairman of the U.S. bishop’s pro-life committee last week called on the Biden administration to fund research “that does not rely upon body parts taken from innocent children killed through abortion.” “The bodies of children killed by abortion deserve the same respect as that of any other person,” Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann said. “Our government has no right to treat innocent abortion victims as a commodity that can be scavenged for body parts to be used in research.” “It is unethical to promote and subsidize research that can lead to legitimizing the violence of abortion,” he added. “Researchers have demonstrated that we can do effective scientific research and develop efficacious clinical treatments without harvesting tissue from aborted babies.”

  • In the late ’90s, an unlikely bestseller became a rip-roaring museum monster movie

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With a new Tom Clancy movie, Without Remorse, premiering on Amazon Prime, we’re looking back on other Hollywood adaptations of mass paperback novels, a.k.a. so-called airport fiction.

  • Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing match officially announced for June 6

    The "fight" will be held in Miami.

  • Reese Witherspoon on being painted a ‘good’ girl in the tabloids to ‘bad’ girls like Britney Spears: It seemed ‘very arbitrary’ and 'kind of sh*tty'

    Reese Witherspoon says the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary has also led her to reflect on her rise to stardom.

  • Conor McGregor's Irish whiskey brand sells for up to $600M

    Conor McGregor is cashing in, but don't expect him to stop promoting the booze brand.

  • Rose McGowan, who was brought up in a cult, said Democratic voters are in a 'deep cult' that she said stops them from seeing that party leaders aren't helping them

    McGowan criticized the Clintons for their friendship with Harvey Weinstein, whom she has accused of assaulting her, in a Fox News interview.

  • Psaki Says Kamala Harris’s ‘Focus Is Not on the Border,’ Claims She’s Prioritizing ‘Root Causes’

    Though Kamala Harris is the White House’s point person on the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, press secretary Jen Psaki claimed Monday that the vice president’s focus is not on the border, but instead on the “root causes” of migration. Harris, whom President Biden has appointed to lead the White House’s efforts to get a handle on the situation at the border, said recently that she has not visited the region due to “COVID issues.” Asked during a press briefing what she was referring to, Psaki said she would “have to ask her team about that specifically, but I would tell you also that her focus is not on the border.” “It’s on addressing the root causes in the Northern Triangle,” Psaki said. “That’s why the majority of her time has been spent on working … on a diplomatic level.” The press secretary noted that Harris is set to have a bilateral meeting with the president of Guatemala on Monday and is set to speak with the president of Mexico next week. “She’s working with them to ensure there are systems put in place to reduce the amount of migration coming from these countries but also to address the root causes and that’s really what the president has asked her to do,” Psaki said. Asked if there are concerns specific to border travel over other travel Harris has undertaken recently, Psaki noted that a presidential or vice-presidential trip to the facilities can be disruptive. “The reason we have been so focused on expediting moving kids out of these border patrol facilities is because we want to reduce the public health impact in these facilities and get them into spaces where we can do social distancing and where we can ensure these kids have access to health and medical experts and education resources and we’ve made some progress on that front even over the past few weeks,” she said. She continued: “If a president or a vice president goes down and visits a facility like this you have to potentially clear some parts out, there’s a lot of security that comes. Our focus here is on solutions, on making progress, on moving these kids out of these facilities, on getting connected with sponsor homes, with family members, if possible.” More than 170,000 people were apprehended crossing the border illegally in March, breaking a 15-year record. Psaki’s comments come after Harris said that she approaches the immigration crisis with the perspective that “most people don’t want to leave home,” during an interview with CNN’s State of the Union that aired Sunday. “Most people don’t want to leave home and when they do, it’s usually for one of two reasons: they’re fleeing some harm or they cannot stay and satisfy the basic necessities of life,” she said. “I look at the issue of what’s going on in the Northern Triangle from that perspective,” Harris said. “And then my take on it is that we’ve got to understand that. We have to give people some sense of hope that if they stay that help is on the way.” She said the Commerce Department will be convening a trade mission and the Department of Agriculture will be helping farmers in the Northern Triangle region who have been affected by the drought. “This is the kind of work that has to happen. The kind of work that has to happen is the diplomatic work that we’ve been engaged in, including my calls to the president of Mexico, the president of Guatemala,” Harris said. She added that she would be meeting with the respective presidents, possibly in person, saying the meetings couldn’t happen “soon enough.”

  • Florida residents in uproar as scientists prepare to release 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes

    Florida residents are furious as scientists prepare to release hundreds of millions of genetically modified mosquitoes into their communities. The experiment, led by British biotech company Oxitec, will see around 750 million male mosquitoes sent out into the Florida Keys over the next two years in an attempt to control the population of an invasive, disease carrying species which has settled in the area. But many residents are unhappy at being part of what one group called “a Jurassic Park experiment.” The first wave of the project will see thousands of mosquitoes released at six locations this week. The project has been launched to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which makes up about four per cent of the mosquito population in the Keys but is responsible for virtually all mosquito-borne diseases transmitted to humans, including dengue, Zika and yellow fever. It can also transmit heartworm and other potentially deadly illnesses to pets and animals.