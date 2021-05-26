GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden participates in a briefing on the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, at FEMA headquarters, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, center, receives a tour of an underground tunnel for the expansion of the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport plane train tunnel at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg receives a tour of an underground tunnel for the expansion of the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport plane train tunnel at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, second left, receives a tour of an underground tunnel for the expansion of the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport plane train tunnel at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • In this file photo from Wednesday, March 3, 2021, members of the Michigan National Guard join the U.S. Capitol Police to keep watch over the Capitol grounds in Washington, in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection by a mob loyal to former President Donald Trump. The Guard mission is ending as Democrats and Republicans spar over whether to form an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the attack that sought to overturn Trump's loss to Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
  • President Joe Biden participates in a briefing on the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, at FEMA headquarters, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Washington. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden participates in a briefing on the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, at FEMA headquarters, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 10

Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans revived negotiations over President Joe Biden’s sweeping investment plan, preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded with COVID-19 relief money as a counteroffer to the White House ahead of a Memorial Day deadline toward a bipartisan deal.

The Republicans said Tuesday they would disclose details of the new offer by Thursday, sounding upbeat after both sides had panned other offers.

At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki declined to address the new plan but said: "We expect this week to be a week of progress.”

Talks over the infrastructure investment are at a crossroads as Biden reaches for a top legislative priority. The White House is assessing whether the president can strike a bipartisan deal with Republicans on his American Jobs Plan or whether he will try to go it alone with Democrats if no progress is made in the days ahead.

Yet the administration and the GOP senators remain far apart over the size and scope of the investment needed to reboot the nation's roads, bridges and broadband — but also, as Biden sees it, the child care centers and green energy investments needed for a 21st-century economy. They also can't agree on how to pay for it.

Biden had dropped his $2.3 trillion opening bid to $1.7 trillion, and Republicans had nudged their initial $568 billion offer up by about $50 billion late last week, but talks teetered as both sides complained the movement was insufficient.

The Republicans have uniformly rejected Biden’s plan to pay for the investments by raising the corporate tax rate, from 21% to 28%. Instead, the GOP senators want to shift unspent COVID-19 relief funds to infrastructure, which may be a nonstarter for Democrats. Republicans also want to rely on gas taxes, tolls and other fees charged to drivers to pay for the highways and other infrastructure.

The Republicans said their new proposal would be aligned with what they discussed with Biden in their first Oval Office meeting almost two weeks ago.

“We are anxious to have a bipartisan agreement,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who is leading the group of GOP negotiators.

A GOP aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks said the price tag would be $1 trillion over eight years, paid for by tapping funds that have been allocated as part of COVID-19 relief but not yet spent. The aide said about $700 billion remains in unspent virus aid.

Psaki declined to comment on the forthcoming GOP proposal, but Democrats on Capitol Hill were quick to rebuff dipping into coronavirus relief funds, particularly money that had been sent to the states and local governments that now seems less urgent as some jurisdictions reported better-than-expected balance sheets.

The White House is expecting the Republican counteroffer by Thursday and doesn’t want to prejudge what’s in there. But a GOP plan to tap into rescue funds, aides believe, doesn’t work because much of that money has already been exhausted, and it could also diminish the COVID-19 response.

“My view is that we gave that to the cities and states and counties with the understanding that it may take a little time for them to spend it,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., a longtime congressional budget expert. “I think it’d be a big mistake to try to claw that back."

As talks hit a stalemate late last week, it's unclear if this latest GOP offer will be enough to put negotiations back on track.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who tapped Capito to lead the GOP effort, gave a nod to the latest offer, saying the idea of repurposing the COVID-19 funds was “good advice” from Larry Summers, a Harvard professor and Clinton-era treasury secretary. Summers suggested as much in a recent op-ed as some economists warn of rising inflation with the government spending.

But Republicans and the White House are eyeing each other warily in a high-stakes negotiation with far-reaching political ramifications whether they succeed or fail. "We are now very far apart," said Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, a member of GOP leadership.

The Republican senators and aides have made no secret of their displeasure with the White House staff in this and other negotiations.

Publicly and privately, the Republicans say that while Biden appears willing to negotiate with the senators, his staff often changes course. They point to a similar dynamic during coronavirus aid talks when Biden seemed to agree with a group of GOP senators, only to have staff behind him shaking their heads no.

The Republicans are eager to publicly disclose Biden's comments to them as they make the case for their new offer ahead of the Memorial Day deadline.

Among Democrats, it's not lost on them that McConnell has said repeatedly that “100% of my focus” is on stopping Biden’s agenda.

Adding to the mix, a bipartisan group that includes Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is quietly working on other proposals, as a “backup,” he said.

“This is going to feel like a tightrope walk all the way until it gets to Biden’s desk,” said Jim Kessler, executive vice president of Third Way, a centrist think tank.

The administration is signaling that it’s important not just whether Biden can push his infrastructure and other proposals into law, but also how he does it. By this reasoning, voters — and some moderate Democratic lawmakers — are more likely to be on board if Biden at least tries for bipartisanship.

The West Wing believes its bargaining position is strong. Aides point to Biden’s high poll numbers and the popularity of his proposals, all while believing that they have the option of muscling the infrastructure plan to passage under special budget reconciliation rules that require only a party-line vote.

But there is a growing sense of urgency within the White House and among Democrats. After a burst of legislative accomplishments, including the COVID-19 relief bill, the pace has slowed dramatically. And the future may hinge on a few select senators.

Psaki insisted no decisions had been made on whether the administration will go it alone as it awaits a counteroffer from Republicans. “We’re not quite there yet,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Simplify Your Way to Semi-Retirement

    The majority of Americans aren't prepared for retirement. But rather than working your life away for things you don't truly need, why not minimize your living to maximize your (semi-retired) life? Here's how.

  • Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors steps down as executive director

    Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Co-Founder and Executive Director Patrisse Cullors is stepping down from the organization. Cullors announced that “two powerful, Black women” including Makani Themba and Monifa Bandele will be coming in as senior executives to serve in the interim.

  • Greens want to pull plug on North Sea oil industry, Sturgeon is warned

    Nicola Sturgeon has been warned that handing Green MSPs jobs in her Government would spell "disaster" for Scottish businesses, as it emerged that a frontrunner to become a minister believes the oil and gas sector should be shut down as soon as next year. Lorna Slater, the Green co-leader, claimed the SNP’s approach to North Sea oil and gas extraction amounted to "maximum destroying of the planet" and said there was a need to "pick a date" to entirely kill off the industry. In an obscure online interview, filmed late last year and unearthed by The Telegraph, Ms Slater suggested the timeframe for ending a sector that supports 100,000 jobs could be "two or five years". Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon’s spokesman yesterday left the door ajar to potential income tax hikes on the middle classes as part of a possible power-sharing deal with the Greens, just weeks after the SNP was elected on a manifesto promise to freeze rates and bands for five years. While he said he "did not forsee" the SNP abandoning its tax pledge, he admitted there would be an "ongoing dialogue" with the Greens and added: "we're not going to give a running commentary." The Greens, who back large hikes in income tax for wealthier Scots and replacing council tax with a levy based on property values that would also drive up bills for the better-off, insisted their radical manifesto would "set the context" for power-sharing talks. Ms Sturgeon has signalled her willingness to compromise to strike a "groundbreaking" deal with the Greens, and has confirmed their MSPs could be handed ministerial roles under a formal pact. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, warned yesterday that allowing Greens into Government would cement the impression that the SNP held the private sector in contempt. "Instead of bringing in business people who understand how to create jobs, it’s the Greens who may get a seat around the First Minister’s table," he said. "A Green party that doesn’t even believe in economic growth and is willing to risk the tens of thousands of jobs supported by our oil and gas industry. "A nationalist coalition with the Greens is a disaster for anyone who was hoping to see an end to the SNP’s anti-business approach." It is understood that Scottish business representatives have been privately alarmed at the prospect of Green MSPs wielding power, due to their unapologetic anti-capitalist agenda and far-left policies.

  • Capito says Republican counteroffer on infrastructure has price tag of $928 billion

    Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said she and a small group of other Republicans are proposing infrastructure spending of $928 billion over eight years, as they unveiled their counteroffer amid ongoing negotiations with President Joe Biden's administration. "We believe that this counteroffer delivers on what President Biden told us in the Oval Office that day, and that is to try to reach somewhere near a trillion dollars over an eight-year period of time," Capito said, referring to a meeting earlier this month.

  • Biden prepared to extend infrastructure talks

    But barring breakthroughs with Republicans on a long list of sticking points, White House advisers are preparing to wind down talks within a week or possibly two.

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Live updates, Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: McGinn ties it for Canes

    Canes don’t want to risk an unpredictable Game 7 in the series, hope to end it with a Game 6 win in Nashville.

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riot conspiracy lawsuit filed by House Democrats

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats accusing the former president of conspiring to inspire the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Trump, Rudy Giulani and members of the Proud Boys and far-right militia groups of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting the use of “force, intimidation or threat” against “any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” in a presidential election, as a pro-Trump mob sought to forcefully overturn the results of the 2020 election while storming the halls of Congress. Separate motions to dismiss the suit from Mr Trump’s attorneys on Thursday argue that his speech to supporters near the Capitol – in which he said that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – was protected by the First Amendment.

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Wuhan Covid lab leak: From the new evidence to China’s response, what we know

    Health officials are now calling for an independent investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans

    As the the NBA playoffs move to Boston, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is worried about hearing racist remarks from fans.

  • Britt Reid to appear in court on drunk driving charge after crash injured 5-year-old girl

    The Feb. 4 crash injured two children, including 5-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

  • Hong Kong electoral reform: LegCo passes 'patriots' law

    The electoral reform keeps "unpatriotic" figures from power and tightens China's grip on Hong Kong.

  • 'There's not one Scrooge McDuck, there's a lot of them': The Sackler family's sprawling wealth became the focus of a Purdue Pharma bankruptcy hearing

    The Sacklers, the family that founded OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, are estimated to be worth $11 billion.

  • U.N. launches investigation into whether Israel, Hamas committed crimes

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to launch an international investigation into alleged crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza. The independent investigation will have a broad mandate to look into all alleged violations, not just in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during hostilities that were halted by a ceasefire on May 21. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, earlier told the council that deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Hamas had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel.

  • Eddie Gossage once set Bruton Smith’s hair on fire. Now he retires a respected NASCAR vet

    Observer exclusive: Eddie Gossage’s 25 years working in NASCAR and shaping the sport nearly ended before his career ever started.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell and husband Chad appear in court after murder charges in case of missing children found in Idaho

    Prosecutors announced Tuesday the new charges against Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell, who are accused of murdering JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.