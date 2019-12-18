GOP senators reportedly unhappy with Trump's impeachment rant

At least some members of President Trump's party weren't thrilled with the scathing letter he sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday.

Trump protested impeachment in the letter, accusing Democrats of staging a "coup" and "declaring a war on American democracy." But it reportedly wasn't a galvanizing moment for the GOP — at least a few Republican senators were unhappy with the performance, a senior GOP official said.

Asked a senior GOP official whether it was a good idea for Trump to send that letter to Pelosi. "Of course not," official said who acknowledged it didn't go over well among some Republican senators. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 18, 2019

Those senators aren't going on the record with their displeasure, but former GOP congressman Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) was free to echo the sentiment.

"The danger [in Trump's letter], is suggesting that... this impeachment power that has been a bedrock of Congress’ ability to provide oversight to the president has someway eroded to the point where it’s no longer valid." - Fmr. GOP Rep. David Jolly https://t.co/UHaytoF6aC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 18, 2019

It was also reported Tuesday that White House lawyers weren't involved in drafting the letter, with Trump deciding to keep them out of the loop. Instead, he relied on Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland, adviser Stephen Miller, and Michael Williams, an adviser to acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

