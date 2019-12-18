GOP senators reportedly unhappy with Trump's impeachment rant

Tim O'Donnell

At least some members of President Trump's party weren't thrilled with the scathing letter he sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday.

Trump protested impeachment in the letter, accusing Democrats of staging a "coup" and "declaring a war on American democracy." But it reportedly wasn't a galvanizing moment for the GOP — at least a few Republican senators were unhappy with the performance, a senior GOP official said.

Those senators aren't going on the record with their displeasure, but former GOP congressman Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) was free to echo the sentiment.

It was also reported Tuesday that White House lawyers weren't involved in drafting the letter, with Trump deciding to keep them out of the loop. Instead, he relied on Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland, adviser Stephen Miller, and Michael Williams, an adviser to acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

