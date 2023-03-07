GOP Senators on Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 distortion
Some Republican Senators are disagreeing with a distorted display of the January 6 riot through videos broadcast by Tucker Carlson on his primetime Fox News show. (March 7)
"It's bulls**t," Sen. Thom Tillis said.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday released previously unseen video of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Scott MacFarlane reports.
Senator Thom Tillis called the remarks 'bullsh**" while Mitch McConnell endorsed the Capitol Police's version of events.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on March 7 criticized Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s depiction of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, and noted his support for U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger.
Handed some 41,000 hours of Jan. 6 security footage, Fox News' Tucker Carlson has launched an impassioned new effort to explain away the deadly Capitol attack, linking the Republican Party ever more closely to pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the 2021 riot. The conservative commentator aired a first installment to millions of viewers on his prime-time show, working to bend perceptions of the violent, grueling siege that played out for the world to see into a narrative favorable to Donald Trump. The undertaking by Fox News comes as Trump is again running for president, and executives at the highest levels of the cable news giant have admitted in unrelated court proceedings that it spread the former president's false claims about the 2020 election despite dismissing Trump's assertions privately.
At a press conference, McConnell brandished a letter from the Capitol Police chief calling Carlson's depiction "offensive and misleading."
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing backlash for his use of previously unseen video of the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. CBS News anchors Jericka Duncan and Elaine Quijano spoke with congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture Robert Thompson about the coverage.
Ex-president says ‘New Surveillance Footage of the January 6th Events sheds an entirely different light on what actually happened’
The Twitter owner reacted credulously to Tucker Carlson's selectively edited segments of Capitol security footage from the 2021 riot.
U.S. Capitol Police say they saw just one of the many clips from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol that Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired on Monday night, after he was granted access by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). “We repeatedly requested that any clips be shown to us first for a…
The Fox News host says videos of people standing in Capitol hallways better represent the day's events than videos of Trump supporters fighting police.