GOP senators unveil $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oriana Gonzalez
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A group of Senate Republicans on Thursday released the framework for their latest counterproposal to President Biden's infrastructure plan, raising their offer from $568 billion to $928 billion.

Why it matters: The White House has indicated that Memorial Day is the soft deadline for progress on bipartisan negotiations. Biden had previously lowered the cost of his infrastructure proposal from $2.3 trillion to $1.7 trillion.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • While hopes for a bipartisan deal were high, some Democrats are eager for Biden to abandon the effort to win over Republicans and use the budget reconciliation process, which would only require 50 votes in the Senate.

  • However, this could risk losing support from more moderate Democrats who want Republicans on board with the infrastructure plan. The Republican group that unveiled Thursday's proposal have signaled that this will be their last counteroffer.

What they're saying: “We believe that this counteroffer delivers on what President Biden told us in the Oval Office ... And that is to try to reach somewhere near $1 trillion over an eight-year period of time," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who has been leading negotiations on behalf of Republicans, said at a press conference.

  • “It’s a serious effort to try to reach a bipartisan agreement," Capito added. "We believe that the alternative, which is a partisan reconciliation process, would be destructive to our future bipartisan attempts."

Between the lines: While the total price tag for the GOP proposal is $928 billion, only about $257 billion would come from new funding. The rest would be redirected from previous COVID relief funds.

By the numbers:

  • $506 billion for roads and bridges

  • $98 billion for public transit

  • $46 billion for passenger and freight rail

  • $21 billion for safety

  • $22 billion for ports and waterways

  • $56 billion for airports

  • $22 billion for water storage

  • $72 billion for water infrastructure

  • $65 billion for broadband infrastructure

  • $20 billion for infrastructure financing

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Here's what's in Republicans' new $928 billion infrastructure counterproposal

    Senate Republicans unveiled their latest infrastructure counteroffer on Thursday morning, shortly before President Biden's informal deadline of Memorial Day. The plan calls for a $928 billion investment over the course of eight years.

  • U.S. judge says Trump's election falsehoods still pose security risk

    A U.S. judge said there is a risk that Donald Trump's supporters could still carry out attacks similar to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, noting the former president's "near-daily fulminations" about his election loss have not subsided. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson made the remark in a written decision on Wednesday explaining why she would continue to jail Cleveland Meredith Jr. while he awaits trial on charges that he texted about "putting a bullet" in U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's head. "The steady drumbeat that inspired defendant (Meredith) to take up arms has not faded away; six months later, the canard that the election was stolen is being repeated daily on major news outlets and from the corridors of power in state and federal government, not to mention in the near-daily fulminations of the former President," Jackson said in her partially redacted ruling.

  • Congressional Republicans are privately dreading Trump's return to the campaign trail

    Congressional Republicans are privately dreading Trump's return to the campaign trail

  • Susan Collins to support breaking Jan. 6 commission filibuster

    Susan Collins to support breaking Jan. 6 commission filibuster

  • Arizona voting bill fails in the House, with 2 Republicans crossing party lines

    An Arizona state bill that would have required absentee ballots list more personal information failed in the Republican-controlled state House on Wednesday. Arizona state Senate Bill 1713 would have required absentee ballots to list a voter's birthday, plus either the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, a state-issued identification number or a voter registration number, failed in the GOP-controlled Arizona House Wednesday night.

  • Inside the Wild GOP Civil War Playing Out Under the Radar

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyWhen Stephen Lloyd showed up at the Multnomah County, Oregon, Republican Party’s most recent meeting on May 17, he was not treated like a man who, until earlier this month, had been the group’s chairman.“I was met by a group of Proud Boys who had their arms crossed in front of their chest, kind of all puffed up in front of the doorways,” Lloyd told The Daily Beast.Lloyd was allowed into the meeting, where he began passing out documents detailing his concerns with the party’s recent lurch to the far right. Others in his wing of the Portland, Oregon-based GOP local were not so fortunate.Nevada County GOP Cancels Meeting Amid Fear of Proud Boy Insurgency“I get a text message on my phone from one of our party members saying, ‘Stephen, they’re not letting me in the building,’” Lloyd said. “So I go downstairs. I say, ‘Hey, why aren’t you letting a Republican Party member in the building?’ They said that she’s not a Republican Party member. And I said, ‘Yes, she is. She’s registered as a Republican.’ And then they said, ‘Well, she’s not a precinct chairperson. So she’s not allowed in the building.’” (The party’s acting secretary and chair did not return requests for comment.)From Oregon to Arizona, local Republican parties are undergoing a reckoning. Some of their members want to look ahead after the chaos of the Trump era. Others are doubling down on election-fraud conspiracy theories and extreme associations, including with paramilitary groups like the Proud Boys.Those feuds are increasingly playing out in local party elections, including for precinct-level roles. There, far-right voices are urging followers to run for office, forcing longer-standing party members to battle an insurgency that accuses them of being fake Republicans.Lloyd, who observed a similar intra-party conflict unravel in Nevada this week, said the shift worried him.“We shouldn’t be trying to measure who’s Republican enough in order to join some secret club,” he told The Daily Beast.Some newly minted officers in Republican parties across the country might beg to differ. After Donald Trump’s re-election loss, his fans blasted Republican office-holders as traitors for accepting President Joe Biden’s victory. They vowed to replace party foes by running for vacant precinct-level roles.They didn’t wait long to get started: Just two days after Biden’s inauguration, users on the extremist-friendly social media site Gab set up a group to discuss a takeover strategy.“Conservatives COULD be RUNNING the Republican Party all the way ‘up’ to the RNC if they would flood into the Republican Party county committees and volunteer to fill the vacant precinct committeeman slots,” the group description read, “because, on average, in every county and state, over half of the slots are VACANT.”Precinct committee members are generally party officers who act as a liaison between their local GOP and an area it represents. The Gab group was not the first to note that the often-vacant seats are prime territory for people hoping to overhaul their parties. In 2018, a prominent associate of the white nationalist group Identity Evropa quietly won an uncontested precinct seat in Washington. After his victory, he went on an Identity Evropa podcast to encourage others to follow his lead.“You have a seat at the table,” he said on the podcast. “And that’s the most important thing, getting that seat at the table, and you can get that seat at the table by, yes, showing up, yes, by bringing people in, and again this doesn’t necessarily only have to be IE members.”His local GOP ejected him the following year. But far-right voices have begun promoting a version of the strategy—which is not necessarily coordinated by any central actor or extremist group—in the Biden era. In a Feb. 6 episode of his podcast, former Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon hosted Dan Schultz, an Arizona-based attorney who, since the Tea Party movement, has encouraged conservatives to run for low-level Republican office. In the interview, Shultz described a new wave of Trumpist committee members as fundamentally opposed to mainstream Republicans.“We can take over the party if we invade it,” Shultz, who did not return a request for comment, said on the podcast.The interview garnered interest in far-right corners of the internet, including on 4chan, Gab, and Telegram channels dedicated to the QAnon conspiracy theory, as Media Matters reported at the time.Rather than dying off, those calls may be getting more fervent as local far-right factions notch victories—and the Trump presidency fades further into the rearview.Last week, a far-right podcaster encouraged his more than 70,000 Telegram followers to follow Shultz’s advice. “If we want to drain the swamp, push the Rhino’s out of the party, set the agenda on America First and SAVE OUR REPUBLIC, we will take part, do our Civic duty and follow this plan,” the podcaster wrote.Followers responded with claims that they were planning to run, or had already taken up party roles in Arizona and Florida. “We had 40 new chair people in April and we will have over 50 in June,” wrote one person, who claimed to be a new committee member in the Sunshine State. The local Republican Party to which the person appeared to belong did not immediately return a request for comment.Although Shultz characterized new precinct committee officers as an invading force in local Republican parties, some of the new entryists have less than adversarial relationships with the GOP. The podcaster who encouraged his Telegram fans to run for office is slated to speak at a QAnon-heavy conference this week alongside Texas GOP Chair Allen West. West, in turn, recently spoke at the same event as the head of the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers.In Horry County, South Carolina, meanwhile, one of the earliest QAnon influencers won a leadership role in her local GOP last month. (The QAnon promoter, Tracy “Beanz” Diaz, could not be reached for comment.) The election saw party members accuse each other of being “RINOs” or “Republicans in name only,” a label long predating the Trump era.Some local parties have drawn lines against the insurgent crowd: Clark County, Nevada’s Republican Party canceled a meeting this week over alleged threats by a set of Proud Boy-tied figures who have signaled interest in running for party leadership, as The Daily Beast reported. (Those far-right figures, in turn, are suing the party for allegedly boxing them out of proceedings.)But in Multnomah County, the local Republican Party appears to be in limbo as two factions battle for titles. The trouble began, in part, after Lloyd proposed opening up party meetings to a more ideologically diverse crowd, including those who were not registered Republicans.Opponents within the party balked, claiming the move would enable leftists to attack their events.“In my opinion, it’s a false framing of the situation because in my time as chairman, we have never once received a threat from antifa,” Lloyd said. “We have never once received a threat from any other organization.”Nevertheless, the party voted to oust Lloyd as chair in a May 6 meeting, at which an anti-Lloyd wing of the party asked a Proud Boys security group to patrol the nearby residential neighborhood. (A neighbor previously told The Daily Beast that the security group heckled him and other locals outside their homes while the meeting took place.)On May 16, according to a message reviewed by The Daily Beast, Lloyd emailed party members to complain about the group’s recent contract with the Proud Boys. When he showed up to the party’s meeting the following day, at least one Proud Boy was present. That Proud Boy told Willamette Week that he was at the meeting as a member, not as security.But while Proud Boys attended the meeting (according to Lloyd, they worked the door), two women from Lloyd’s wing of the party were not allowed entry. One of the women was en route to file paperwork to run for party chair. (Three attendees of the meeting told the Week that the party’s secretary, who had previously signed the security contract with a Proud Boy, barred the women’s entry.)Irate, Lloyd and most of the meeting-goers left the event and reconvened in a parking lot, where they realized they had enough members to hold a vote. Lloyd, who had been recalled as party chair just weeks earlier, was elected as the new meeting’s acting chair.“We had an acting secretary and we had an acting chairman,” he said. “We had everything required within our bylaws to hold a meeting. And so we did. We held a meeting out in the parking lot until the rain started.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 5 predictions by the US's top spies about what the world could look like in 20 years

    Some of the scenarios are devastating, while others look like a future version of our current world.

  • Trump wanted a quick tax break. His appointees are now stuck with big bills.

    They've been ordered to immediately repay months of payroll taxes that had been deferred under a bid by Trump to boost the economy ahead of last year’s elections.

  • White House to upset purged Trump appointees: get over it

    The White House has a simple message for Trump appointees venting to the media about losing their jobs since President Biden took office: get over it.Why it matters: The White House has been methodically clearing house, a practice former President Trump followed when he was elected — most prominently at the State Department. The aim is to install staff more in sync with an administration starkly different than its predecessor.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “Elections have consequences," said White House spokesperson Mike Gwin."President Biden won with a commanding victory in November, and now he has the right and obligation to make sure the positions he fills reflect the priorities he campaigned on."Between the lines: Trump appointees have not been going quietly.“I got completely screwed,” one appointee, Vanessa Ambrosini, told Politico in February.Ambrosini lost her parental leave, along with other benefits, after Biden was sworn in on Jan. 20.Most recently, the White House axed members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, which oversees the architecture of federal buildings in D.C."I was shocked and dismayed to learn that three of my fellow commissioners, along with myself, have been asked to resign or be terminated by the president," commission chair Justin Shubow said in a statement."Any such removal would set a terrible precedent."National Security Agency general counsel Michael Ellis, who Trump installed immediately after the presidential race was called for President Biden, also vented in his resignation letter.Ellis complained he had been put “on administrative leave for nearly three months without any explanation or updates.”Such turnover is par for the course; when Trump took office, he axed a number of Obama appointees.The Environmental Protection Agency dismissed half of its board of scientific advisers, for example.And Mick Mulvaney fired the entire Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's advisory board after its 25 members criticized his leadership.He installed employees loyal to him.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • WH: US suffering from 'an epidemic of gun violence'

    The White House says it's monitoring developments in San Jose after a gunman opened fire at a rail yard, killing eight people before ending his own life. It also used the latest mass shooting to call for passage of stricter gun control measures. (May 26)

  • Economic recovery could take years for women who lost jobs during pandemic — even with Biden’s plans

    Experts say it could take more than two years for women’s employment to return to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Sacramento City Council to debate funding for police

    The Sacramento City Council will discuss the proposed budget for the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday. The proposed $165.9 million, a $9.4 million increase from last year, includes funding for body cameras and five new officer positions to work in the department’s Professional Standards Unit, according to Tim Davis, president of the Sacramento Police Officers Association. “That money is basically to address issues with transparency and accountability,” Davis said. Davis said the department has been underfunded and understaffed since 2008 when it faced layoffs following the Great Recession. See more in the video above.

  • Saudis: Coalition kit on Yemen island where base being built

    A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Thursday acknowledged having equipment on an island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait where a mysterious air base is now under construction. The statement said the equipment, which it did not identify, helps the coalition back Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who now hold the country's capital, Sanaa. The statement called any claim of Emirati troops on Mayun “baseless and unfounded.”

  • Matt Gaetz says he will run for presidency in 2024 if Trump does not

    GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz plans to run for the presidency in 2024 if Donald Trump decides not to run. The congressman made the announcement on Wednesday in a text message to the New York Post. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”

  • Britt Reid to appear in court on drunk driving charge after crash injured 5-year-old girl

    The Feb. 4 crash injured two children, including 5-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

  • The best DIY hacks for renter-friendly wall art we've seen from TikTokers and interior designers

    You can make a mural using paint samples from a home supply store, turn your hallway into a terrazzo-style oasis, or hang artwork on the ceiling.

  • 15 major 'Friends' couples, ranked from worst to best

    The classic 1990s sitcom brought fans plenty of romantic relationships, from Ross and Rachel and Chandler and Monica to Carol and Susan.

  • A single mom living in a 325-square-foot house shares what it's like to be one of the few Black tiny-home owners she sees

    Alexis Monkhouse hopes to encourage more people of color to consider the lifestyle by sharing the unpolished realities of tiny living on social media.

  • Kansas City area Proud Boy who wielded ax handle at Capitol riot wants out of jail

    The man asked the court to release him until his trial on conspiracy charges and other offenses related to the deadly insurrection.

  • 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reveal that they were 'crushing hard on each other' when the show started but never got together

    The stars opened up about their feelings for each other, and why they never dated, on HBO Max's unscripted special called "Friends: The Reunion."