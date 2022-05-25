GOP Senators Unveil Plan For Preventing More Mass Shootings

Jennifer Bendery
·5 min read

Republican senators stood united Wednesday in response to the shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead, making it clear that they have a plan for what they can ― and must ― do in response to these largely preventable and routine mass shootings happening all over the country, all the time.

Their plan is as simple as three words, in fact.

“Thoughts and prayers.”

See below for specifics on the GOP senators’ strategy, which they unveiled on social media with great fanfare for the American public.

It’s unclear what metrics they plan to use to gauge the success of their proposal. What is clear, though, is that Senate Republicans have already signaled that they won’t even vote for a House-passed bill to strengthen gun background checks, something that has near-universal support among Americans.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas governor: 14 students, 1 teacher killed in elementary school shooting

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at least 14 students and one teacher were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde on Tuesday.

  • U.S. Senate struggles to unite on guns after Texas massacre

    STORY: "When will it end?"Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday pleaded with Republican lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at preventing the types of mass shootings that left 19 children and two teachers dead inside a Texas elementary school the day before.Some of the proposals include so-called "red flag" laws that might prevent potential shooters from buying firearms, and expanded background checks for more gun purchases.But less than a day after the latest massacre - the worst school shooting in a decade - Schumer plainly stated he saw odds of any action as "very slim.”"My Republican colleagues can work with us now. I know this is a slim prospect. Very slim. All too slim. We've been burnt so many times before."Mass shootings have killed hundreds of Americans. Gunmen have attacked schools, churches, synagogues, shopping centers, movie theaters, a country music festival, and even targeted Republican members of Congress playing baseball. None of these prompted reform in the bitterly divided Congress. Republicans almost universally oppose new restrictions on guns."Our country is sickened, and outraged. "In brief comments following Schumer, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell describes Tuesday's attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by an 18-year-old in tactical gear armed with an AR-15, as a "senseless evil," by a "maniac" but he did not mention any legislative action.Gun-control advocates say they've waited too long, and seen too many lives lost in the face of Congressional gridlock.At a news conference on Wednesday, Beto O'Rourke, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas, interrupted the Republican governor and other officials to confront them over loosening, rather than tightening, the state's gun laws."When are we going to do something?"Another voice venting frustration, the the coach of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, who refused to talk about basketball at a pre-game news conference in Dallas on Tuesday."Enough. There’s 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on H.R.8, which is a background check rule that the house passed, a couple of years ago, it’s been sitting there for two years. And there’s a reason they won’t vote on it. To hold onto power."Tuesday's mass murder comes just ten days after an avowed white supremacist stormed a Buffalo grocery store, murdering ten African-Americans.The Senate will vote Thursday to begin debate on a bill seeking to thwart domestic terrorism that passed the Democratic-controlled House in the aftermath of the Buffalo shooting.But in the evenly-divided Senate, Democrats would need support from at least 10 Republicans to meet the chamber's 60-vote threshold for most legislation.

  • 'The View' hosts discuss mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas and call out Republican lawmakers: 'What are we doing?'

    The hosts of "The View" dedicated all of Wednesday's episode to discuss the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 dead, including 19 children.

  • Guns are now the leading cause of death for kids. Doctors say they've had enough — and they're calling for 2 simple policy changes.

    In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, doctors are calling for policies similar to Switzerland, where gun ownership is common but deaths are rare.

  • Obama says the US is 'paralyzed' by Republicans and the gun lobby who refuse to prevent mass shootings

    "It's long past time for action, any kind of action," Obama said late on Monday after 19 children and two adults were gunned down in Uvalde, Texas.

  • Fox News Guest: People Calling for Change Post-Shooting Are ‘Hurting the Situation’

    Fox NewsFox News guest Buck Sexton said Tuesday on Tucker Carlson Tonight that those who criticize politicians who can but won’t enact legislation to help prevent mass shootings like the one at a Texas elementary school earlier in the day are “hurting the situation.”Host Tucker Carlson hypothesized that mental illness could have played a part in the shooting. Many on the left, he claimed, “don’t seem that interested in the fact that there are an awful lot of tragically, sometimes dangerously men

  • Blow to Madison Cawthorn as appeals court reverses ‘insurrectionist’ ruling

    People who take part in insurrections against US government can be barred from office and 1872 act does not apply, court rules

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene takes pro-gun stance following Texas school shooting: 'We don't need more gun control. We need to return to God.'

    "Our nation needs to take a serious look at the state of mental health today," said Greene in a tweet following the massacre.

  • Rep. Tony Gonzales responds to Beto O'Rourke's outburst during Greg Abbott's Uvalde shooting update

    Rep. Tony Gonzales responded to Beto O'Rourke outburst during Gov. Greg Abbott's update on the Uvalde school shooting.

  • The Colored Tags on Your Bread Actually Mean Something—Here's What You Need to Know

    Want to buy the freshest loaf of bread at the grocery store? Look at the colored plastic tags on the bag.

  • Texas WR target Rodney Gallagher commits to West Virginia

    Gallagher chose to stay close to home.

  • Networks Cover Texas School Massacre With Shock, Anger And Resignation: “Every Time, We Pray Things Are Going To Be Different”

    In the initial hours after the horrific Texas school massacre, in which 19 children and two adults were killed, CNN’s Jake Tapper noted that politicians’ expressions of thoughts and prayers “has sadly become a cliché at this point.” But even calling it a cliché seems like a cliché, because the mass shootings, and school massacres […]

  • Uvalde mayor calls O’Rourke ‘sick son of a b—-‘ after disruption

    Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin on Wednesday blasted Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) after he disrupted a press conference with Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and other officials who were speaking about Tuesday’s elementary school shooting. O’Rourke called out Abbott, who had been sharing information on mental health policies in the wake of the shooting when O’Rourke…

  • For Texas conservatives, armed teachers are a solution to school shootings

    Immediately after Tuesday's school shooting in Texas, conservative politicians reacted with another push for arming school officials to protect students – a notion that has raised strong objections among teachers, researchers and gun control activists. "We can arm and prepare and train teachers and other administrators to respond quickly, because the reality is we don't have the resources to have law enforcement at every school," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News on Tuesday. Texas has already pioneered such training, the School Marshal Program, which allows teachers and administrators to carry handguns after an 80-hour training at academies overseen by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

  • 10-Year-Old Tried To Call 911 During Texas Shooting Before Being Killed

    Amerie Jo Garza, a fourth-grade student at Robb Elementary School, was one of the first casualties in the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

  • 'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

    By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. It happened after Sandy Hook, after Parkland, after the Orlando nightclub shooting and after the deadly rampage earlier this month at a Buffalo grocery store. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.

  • Woman sparks backlash with reaction to her coworker’s engagement ring: ‘She started crying’

    She said there was a "silent rule" about big diamonds.

  • Republicans Not Sure Why America Has So Many Gun Deaths

    But they're pretty sure it's not because of all those guns.

  • Here’s the gun control bill Steve Kerr called on Senate to pass

    In an impassioned speech just after a school shooting in Texas left at least 19 children and two adults dead on Tuesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr criticized the U.S. Senate for failing to vote on background check legislation. “There’s 50 senators, right now, who refuse to vote on H.R. 8, which is…

  • ESPN says one Royals player is among the most watchable in Major League Baseball

    The Royals’ season may be on the brink but there is one player ESPN says is always worth watching.