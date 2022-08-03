GOP senators vote against PACT act, a bill to help veterans impacted by toxic substances

WASHINGTON - Eleven Republicans voted Tuesday against a bill that funds research and benefits for as much as 3.5 million veterans who were impacted by toxic substances while they served.

The measure, known as the PACT Act or the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxic bill, passed with an 86-11 vote.

It was a result of months of bipartisan negotiation, and it had already passed the Senate in June with strong Republican support.

PACT ACT explained: What's the PACT Act? Jon Stewart, Ted Cruz feud over bill to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

However, last week 41 Republicans blocked the final passage of the legislation, arguing about how the legislation will be financed. The block caused backlash from veterans groups, lawmakers, and comedian and veterans' advocate Jon Stewart.

Here are the 11 senators who opposed the bill:

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah

Sen. Cynthia Lumis, R-Wyo.

Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

Sen. Tommy Turberville, R-Pa.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

PACT ACT passes: Senate passes PACT Act, latest effort in yearslong fight to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

Senators explain why they voted no

Toomey, who led the opposition to the measure, said in a tweet , "Tonight, the Senate voted to give us the chance to fix a completely unnecessary budget gimmick in the underlying text of the PACT Act. This gimmick allows $400B in spending completely unrelated to veterans care."

Tuberville, expressed his disapproval of the bill Tuesday in a tweet, saying "the bill will enable the VA to efficiently deliver care and benefits to veterans suffering from illnesses related to toxic exposure."

Tillis said through a statement in June that "while well-intentioned, the PACT Act creates new promises to veterans while breaking existing ones, which is why I could not support its passage."

Story continues

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden's desk for signature.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., greets veterans and families before the Senate vote on the PACT Act outside the U.S. Capitol August 2, 2022, in Washington, DC. Demonstrators from veterans-rights groups including the Wounded Warrior Project, Burn Pit 360 and the American Legion, have stood outside the Capitol Building in protest to call on the U.S. Senate to pass the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who are the 11 senators who voted against the PACT act?