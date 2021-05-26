GOP state lawmaker tells police God told him to kick teen student in the groin

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;A screen shot of a video showing the alleged incident. Faces have been blurred out since the students are minors&lt;/p&gt; (Kansas City Star)

A screen shot of a video showing the alleged incident. Faces have been blurred out since the students are minors

(Kansas City Star)

A GOP lawmaker told officers in Kansas that he kicked a teenage student because God told him too, an affidavit alleges.

Mark Samsel was substitute teaching at a school in Wellsville, south west of Kansas City, on 28 April when he was videoed by students talking about suicide, God and sex – and shoving a teenager against a wall.

“I could put the wrath of God on you right now,” the teenager was told by Mr Samsel, who shoved the student against a wall, before he breaks free and runs away.

Mr Samsel told a sheriff’s deputy after his arrest: “The whole world is telling me not to do it, God said, Yes.”

The sheriff added in an affidavit released on Tuesday – and ahead of his first appearance in court on Wednesday – that when a sheriff asked the lawmaker why he shoved the boy, Mr Samsel pointed to the ceiling.

Ms Samsel also said God told him to do it, “twice”.

“He stated he knew it was wrong and he shouldn’t do it, he stated he did not want to do it,” the affidavit said. “He stated, ‘The whole world is telling me not to do it, God said, Yes.’ Mark believes this was God’s plan.”

Mr Samsel told the deputy that he didn’t “want to do any of the things I did right there” and suggested he might end up in a psychiatric hospital “because it has all the appearance of a psychotic episode or manic episode,” the affidavit said.

Ms Samsel is accused by Franklin County’s attorney of engaging in physical contact with two teenage students “in a rude, insulting or angry manner.”

A third charge alleges that the GOP lawmaker caused “bodily harm” to one of the students, in an incident with 40 witnesses, including at least 15 minors all identified their initials only.

Videos also showed the lawmaker asking students: “Who likes making babies? That feels good, doesn’t it? You haven’t masturbated? Don’t answer that question.”

When students refused to answer, he was heard saying: “Thank you. I told you not to. God already knows.”

According to the affidavit, a student told a sheriff’s deputy that Mr Samsel took her by her shoulders, though he was “not aggressive”, and he asked her: “Do you have mental problems?”

A Franklin County magistrate ordered Mr Samsel to undergo a mental health evaluation, and his court hearing is set for 12 July.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.

Read More

James Newman represents the UK at Eurovision

US wildlife managers propose protections for rare chicken

Kansas woman alleging dorm rape convenes own grand jury

Recommended Stories

  • Fox News ‘Expert’ Somehow Ties San Jose Mass Shooting to Vaccines

    Fox NewsIn the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s mass shooting at a San Jose rail yard that left at least five dead, Fox News turned to former New York Police Department detective Pat Brosnan to give his expert analysis on the developing situation. And, oh, did he ever deliver.Brosnan’s main takeaway was what he deemed a connection between mass murders and the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations. The suspected shooter was almost certainly vaccinated, the Fox guest made sure to note.After the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department held a news conference confirming that there “multiple injuries and multiple fatalities,” including the suspected gunman, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner turned to Brosnan to ostensibly talk about the crime scene and law enforcement’s next steps. She also noted that the shooting took place nearby the sheriff’s department.Brosnan, a frequent Fox News guest, seemed more interested in centering this tragedy within the latest right-wing narratives on a recent rise in violent crime.“In a rational world where there is adherence to the rule of law and respect for law enforcement—say pre-the Summer of Love of 2020—I think there would be more nuanced response in terms of opening a shooting, an active shooting right next door to where there is a load of armed professional shooters under law enforcement,” he declared.“The rules have changed,” Brosnan added. “Crimes are no longer illegal. There is no longer enforcement of lots of laws and there’s an empowerment of these active shooters.”Having not-so-subtly suggested mass shooters appear to be emboldened by police-reform movements and social-justice protests, Brosnan then tied the growing rate of vaccinations in the United States to a year-long increase in gun violence.“This is a time I wish I was wrong with my prediction, which I mention to anybody who will listen, that once COVID starts to lift, these cowardly shooters will come out exactly in tandem with the number of vaccinations,” the ex-cop declared.“You can be sure they probably got vaccinated,” he added about the gunman who reportedly shot and killed himself.“They were scared to come out. Numbers don’t lie,” Brosnan concluded. “The shootings are up dramatically. Skyrocketing actually on active shootings throughout the United States as we have come through this pandemic. It is terrifying stuff.”Faulkner, meanwhile, did not follow up on any of Brosnan’s claims.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Video shows 13-year-old trans teen being slammed to the ground as other students appear to watch

    After the violent encounter, Chad Sanford suffered several headaches and had suicidal thoughts, a family member said.

  • Three-year-old girl impaled in own back garden by stray arrow fired by neighbour

    The man, identified as Ryan Archer, was later arrested and charged with second-degree assault

  • Two arrested for sparking mass brawl at water park over queue jumping

    Sheriff said a 23 and 24-year-old ‘were both very intoxicated, and they were also combative’

  • 'It took two people to lift him out': Mum gives birth to two foot tall baby

    Amy Smit was ‘shocked’ when she first saw the size of her 12lbs 9oz newborn son.

  • Stephanie Dubois: British model dies days after receiving Covid jab in Cyprus

    Stephanie Dubois, 39, suffered from a ‘serious thrombotic episode’

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed A Blackhead-Cyst Hybrid, And I'm So Relaxed

    "It's either this or Bob Ross 😂"

  • Maserati driver captured shooting woman after she ‘cut him off’ in Washington DC road rage attack

    Police appeal for information following release of clip of road rage shooting in Washington, D.C

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • These 5 States Are Now Seeing COVID Spikes

    Another week has brought new data showing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is largely headed in the right direction. COVID cases dropped to their lowest levels since last June, and 50 percent of the adult U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to May 24 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some areas are on a different trajectory, including five states currently seeing COVID spikes, according to data from The Washington Post.The past two weeks alone have brought a drastic reduction in COVID cases: The average has dropped 37 percent over the past two weeks as of May 24, The New York Times reports. But some states are watching their averages surge by five percent or more.The latest spikes come as states across the country begin to fall in line with the CDC's revised guidance that fully vaccinated people can now be outdoors and indoors without a face mask or social distancing.During an interview with The Washington Post on May 20, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, said that we have to overcome one last hurdle to prevent future spikes in COVID cases. "If we get to the president's goal—which I believe we will attain—of getting 70 percent of people getting at least one dose, adults that is, by July 4, there will be enough protection in the community that I really don't foresee there being the risk of a surge," Fauci predicted, "provided we continue to get people vaccinated at the rate we have now." As of May 24, 61.5 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one shot, according to the CDC's data. But there has been a plateau in the U.S.'s COVID vaccination rate in recent weeks.Other experts point out that vaccination rates may be holding steady due to one pervasive myth about the vaccine and COVID survivors. "My guess would be that the infection level among the unvaccinated population is probably higher because a lot of people probably aren't getting the vaccine because they knew they were previously infected," Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, told CNBC on May 21. The CDC says: "You should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That's because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again."Gottlieb added that overall COVID case numbers are likely trending downward as people are still relatively cautious when they go out in public and the return of warmer weather allows for more outdoor interaction. But he warned that the pandemic was unlikely to be declared "over" anytime soon. "I think we're going to have a very quiet summer with respect to coronavirus spread and then have to contend with it again as we head into the winter," he predicted.For now, it's only a handful of states dealing with numbers moving in the wrong direction. Read on to see which five states are seeing COVID spikes of five percent or more, according to May 25 data from The Washington Post.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says We'll Be "Close to Back to Normal" by This Exact Date. 5 Kansas New cases in the last seven days: 6 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 5 percent 4 Arkansas New cases in the last seven days: 6 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 6 percentRELATED: America Will "Feel Close to Normal" by This Exact Date, COVID Expert Says. 3 Rhode Island New cases in the last seven days: 11 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 13 percent 2 Wyoming New cases in the last seven days: 14 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 26 percent RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Mississippi New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 28 percentRELATED: If You Got Moderna, This Is When You'll Need a Booster, CEO Says.

  • Ben Shapiro and Other Republicans Rip Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Demented Nonsense’ Holocaust Comparison

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing pushback from her own party as she continues to insist various COVID-19 safety measures are comparable to the Holocaust. On Tuesday, Greene continued her days-long comparison and tweeted a link to a local news article about grocery store employees not having to wear masks at work if they’re fully vaccinated against the virus that has shaken the world for over a year, ravaging the U.S. economy and killing at least 590,000 Americans. “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable,” she wrote. Ben Shapiro replied to the tweet, writing, “This is demented nonsense. It is nothing like the Holocaust, and any comparison thereto is both insulting and insane.” Ben Shapiro being Ben Shapiro, he also added a note claiming Democratic representatives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are facing less media scrutiny than Greene for what he sees as their “de facto support for genocidal anti-Jewish terrorist group Hamas.” Greene didn’t like that, however, so she responded, “I never compared it to the Holocaust, only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years. Stop feeding into the left wing media attacks on me. Everyone should be concerned about the squads support for terrorists and discrimination against unvaxxed people. Why aren’t they?” She also got into it with reporters like Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman, but it was other Republicans whose criticism resounded most. Conservative radio host Erick Erickson mused that while Greene’s comments are “disgusting,” they’re also a “cash cow for her” and she knows they’ll get coverage. (Not wrong!) Rep. Dan Crenshaw, too, weighed in: “Remember when we all criticized AOC for comparing detention centers to concentration camps? Because it was so stupid and insulting to Holocaust survivors? You’re doing the same thing. Just stop. Members of Congress should think before they speak.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy released a statement Tuesday, five days after Greene began making her Holocaust comparisons. “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language,” he said. Read original story Ben Shapiro and Other Republicans Rip Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Demented Nonsense’ Holocaust Comparison At TheWrap

  • 28-year-old woman found dead inside Framingham apartment

    A homicide victim is underway after a woman was found dead in a Framingham apartment.

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots’ ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ Mr Trump allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter in 2008

  • ‘I was terrified’ California bishop is robbed at gunpoint while praying, he says

    “I took out my wallet and I was shaking.”

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • The Musical Puppetmaster Behind ‘American Idol’ on Claudia Conway and a Close Call With Disaster

    Eric McCandless/ABCOn Sunday’s finale of American Idol, there was a slight snafu. Last season’s runner-up and fan-favorite Arthur Gunn was slated to perform alongside Sheryl Crow, playing a medley of her biggest hits. But at the last minute and with no explanation, he didn’t. Yet the show must always go on.Instead, this season’s contestant Graham DeFranco, who made it into the Top 16, was pulled from the audience to take Gunn’s spot. It was such a “curveball” that even American Idol’s music director, Kristopher Pooley, says he was left in the dark on what happened.“It’s live TV and all sorts of things can happen,” he told The Daily Beast. “We were told suddenly Graham’s going to do the song. I think he had just a couple of minutes notice. Graham hopped up on live TV in front of millions of people and sang a duet with Sheryl Crow.”“We threw the lyrics up on the teleprompter,” he added. “It said what his lyrics were and what Sheryl’s lyrics were. I was like, ‘Alright, here we go.’ In our show there’s organic music moments happening left and right, so we have to be on our toes.”The surprises of live television were one of the more intimidating elements Pooley was bracing for when he joined American Idol in 2018. The Detroit native handles all music-related aspects of the singing competition, including the arrangements, vocal coaches, and music producers. He even cues in the singers, managing more than 50 musicians and contestants and learning up to 70 songs in a day.Pooley has served as a music director on music tours and performances, including for Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, and Demi Lovato. But American Idol’s broadcast live to millions of viewers is a different beast entirely.“The unknown can be daunting, but I felt up for it,” he explained. “I have a whole music team and I just felt really confident we could step in and do a great job. There’s a real learning curve to the show, so probably our first couple episodes, our heads were spinning. Then once we kind of settled into season one, it got a lot easier.”Pooley was able to nab the job after the show’s main producers were impressed with judge Katy Perry’s tours and they requested a meeting. “It was just a good fit, we hit it off right away,” he said. “Then it was right into working on the show.”His work begins in Hollywood Week, where hundreds of hopeful contestants are flown from across the country to California for an intensive boot camp where they must learn new songs, perform duets with strangers, and dazzle the judges with their solo performances in a bid to secure a coveted place in the live shows. Pooley helps compile a master list of songs that the singers, who cover a breadth of genres, can perform for judges Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.From there, Pooley and his team help contestants figure out arrangements and work with vocal coaches to nail their performances. It was during Hollywood Week that Pooley met Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and her anti-Trump husband George Conway. “She was great,” Pooley offered. “I was really, really surprised by how well she could sing.”“It’s really exciting because a lot of them don’t really know how great they are yet,” Pooley added, speaking of the influx of industry newcomers on the show. “They know they have a talent. They have ambition, they know that they want to try this American Idol thing, but they come from an environment where they don’t have access to any type of arrangement or coaching. So, it’s really cool to see the artists step into their power.”Claudia Conway Goes Hollywood, Surprises ‘American Idol’ Judges With Adele and Emotional ConfessionPooley said he had no predictions on who would take home the title this year, explaining his team treats every contestant as if they are going to win. “We put the same amount of energy and effort into everyone,” he said. “I don’t try to think too much about the TV side of it and the showbiz. I’m thinking, ‘How can I make them the best they possibly can be?’ Then we see what the viewers decide. It’s always fascinating.”It was ultimately Chayce Beckham who was named the winner of Season 19, which wrapped up Sunday. The 24-year-old has already seen a taste of success with his new song “23” securing iTunes’ No. 1 spot for country music and No. 2 for its overall top songs on Monday.Since its launch in 2002, American Idol has helped produce some notable country stars including Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, and Kellie Pickler. Pooley thinks it’s a result of the audience being drawn to storytelling, which is a staple of country music.Earlier this month, 16-year-old country singer Caleb Kennedy was let go from the ABC show after making it into the Top 5 when a video clip began circulating online where he’s seen sitting next to someone who was wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood.“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” the fan-favorite wrote in an Instagram statement. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet, and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”His mother Anita Guy later said the video was filmed when Kennedy was 12 years old and after he had watched the movie The Strangers: Prey at Night, adding that her son “doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.”Pooley was reluctant to say if he felt if the show made the correct decision in regard to kicking Kennedy off the show, saying the issue was “complicated.” “I also think that redemption is the central human story,” he said. “There’s always hope. He’s obviously super talented and I wish him the best, but as far as you know, a right or wrong decision, I just do music.”While not officially a done deal yet, Pooley said he is looking forward to the prospect of returning next year for the show’s 20th season. “It’s an exciting time for the show,” Pooley said. “I think we’re coming off a little high, with this finale. So yeah, if they want me back and then we do another season.”While American Idol is one of his career highlights, Pooley also has achieved some other milestones, including music-directing Perry’s Super Bowl XLIX halftime show in 2015, as well as her inauguration performance for President Joe Biden in January.“It was very surreal to work on that,” Pooley recalled, speaking of the inauguration where Perry sang “Firework” in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “To see something that goes from an idea that Katy has and then I put music together for, to be part of a moment in history, what felt like a release of tension that day. We wanted to create a hopeful moment that whatever you believe politically, either side, just to celebrate our country. The whole goal of that was to be inspirational and have a hopeful tone.”“I just feel thankful and surprised at the opportunities I get and all the artists I get to work with,” he added. “I’m just thankful for where I am and I don’t take any of it for granted. I try to acknowledge that the career stuff is a very small slice of life. So, I’m thankful for those moments, but I’m also just as thankful for spending time with my daughter and my wife.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • EPA nixes Trump ‘secret science’ rule that threatened pollution rules

    The rule was billed as a transparency measure, but it fit in with the Trump administration’s larger anti-regulatory programme

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’