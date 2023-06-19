GOP state senator, owner of Murphy's Taproom locations facing assault charges

Jun. 19—A Republican state senator and owner of a popular Manchester restaurant and bar is facing assault charges after an employee alleged he was slapped and spit on during an argument earlier this year.

Keith Murphy, 47, the incumbent Republican state senator for District 16, turned himself in at Manchester police headquarters Monday and was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of criminal threatening, a police spokesperson said. Murphy is the registered owner of Murphy's Taproom and Carriage House, which has locations in Manchester and Bedford.

Murphy was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 24.

"I'm innocent of these charges and when the facts come out it will become clear I'm the victim," Murphy said when reached by phone Monday afternoon. "I look forward to my day in court."

Murphy directed further questions to his attorney, Donna Brown of the Wadleigh, Starr & Peters law firm in Manchester.

"It's his intention to plead not guilty to these charges," Brown said in a brief phone conversation. "He will fight these charges."

According to Manchester police, on April 30 officers received a report that an employee at Murphy's Taproom at 494 Elm St. had gotten into an argument with a man in the restaurant.

"During the course of the argument, the victim said he was spit on and slapped," Manchester police said in a statement.

Surveillance video appeared to back up the employee's claims and also showed the suspect, identified as Murphy, allegedly picking up a chair in an "aggressive manner," police said in a statement.

Murphy took office on Dec. 7, 2022. His current term ends on Dec. 4, 2024. He ran for election to the state Senate representing District 16 in 2022, winning the general election on Nov. 8.

Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, issued a statement Monday defending Murphy.

"I want to express my strong support for our colleague, Sen. Keith Murphy, following news of a workplace dispute with an employee," Bradley said.

"Sen. Murphy has been a leader in the business community and someone that has demonstrated the highest of character while serving in the Senate.

"Like every American, Sen. Murphy has the right to be presumed innocent and we all look forward to a speedy resolution of this matter."

State GOP leaders named Murphy the GOP nominee for this Senate District 16 seat after the primary winner, Rep. Michael Yabukovich, R-Hooksett, stepped aside because of a serious illness.

Murphy defeated Manchester Democrat and Alderman June Trisciani, who is now running for mayor.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said in a statement that the charges are "very serious."

"If Senator Murphy is convicted, without question he must leave the Senate immediately."