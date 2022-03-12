GOP State Senator's Desperate Plea To Donald Trump Goes Mockingly Awry

Lee Moran
·2 min read

Arizona Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers faced a barrage of mockery on Friday after she pleaded with Donald Trump on Twitter to create a new search engine “we can TRUST.”

Critics took great delight in reminding Trump apologist Rogers that the former president has not actually been on Twitter since Jan. 2021, when he was booted from the platform for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot. Others asked how his reportedly underwhelming Truth Social network was coming along.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

