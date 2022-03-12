GOP State Senator's Desperate Plea To Donald Trump Goes Mockingly Awry

Arizona Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers faced a barrage of mockery on Friday after she pleaded with Donald Trump on Twitter to create a new search engine “we can TRUST.”

President Trump, please make a real Search Engine we can TRUST. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) March 11, 2022

Critics took great delight in reminding Trump apologist Rogers that the former president has not actually been on Twitter since Jan. 2021, when he was booted from the platform for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot. Others asked how his reportedly underwhelming Truth Social network was coming along.

Wendy, honey, typing a name on Twitter of someone notoriously not here makes me think that you wouldn't know how to use a search engine anyway. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 11, 2022

He’s too busy fundraising for a new plane because he can’t afford it due to taking out a $100 million loan last week to pay off his last $100 million loan — Snarky Blonde (@Orvieto2016) March 11, 2022

I’m gonna get suspicious when I can only order Trump steaks online. — Daniel Anthony for Congress FL-09 (@DanielForFL) March 12, 2022

Yeah, he'll build us a real Search Engine we can TRUST right after he builds us a great healthcare system.



Oh, so he'll never build us a real Search Engine we can TRUST?



Who knew building real Search Engine we can TRUST is hard? — Steve Ritter (@steve_ritter) March 12, 2022

Me: " Trump search engine, please show me directions to the airport."



Trump Search Engine: "your monthly donation to the Trump campaign has been processed." — 🇺🇦 Spoon (@Political_spoon) March 12, 2022

translation: please make a search engine that only validates everything i believe https://t.co/zR8NQ5FnIe — Atheist Girl 🇺🇦🌻 (@iamAtheistGirl) March 12, 2022

Newsflash: Trump is permanently banned from Twitter, so he can’t see this tweet.



(P.S. - He’s apparently not posting on Truth Social, so he won’t see it there either.) — SELMa (@iamaxian) March 11, 2022

If it's anything like Truth Social, you'll type in the search, hit enter, wait 6 hours and get one wrong answer. — Carlos Rosado (@crosado1968) March 11, 2022

Honest question: Are people like Wendy serious, or are they just trolling serious adults? — AJ (@theAJspeaks) March 11, 2022

Why don't you send him a DM... oh wait... nevermind — 🌊Sheryl Lynne #EndTheFilibuster (@shossy2) March 12, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

